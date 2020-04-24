Muslim Brotherhood's Grand Mufti Of Libya Sheikh Sadiq Al-Ghariani: Suicide Bombings Are Permitted By Shari'a Law

Sheikh Sadiq Al-Ghariani, who is regarded by the Muslim Brotherhood as the Grand Mufti of Libya, said in a video that aired on Al-Tanasuh TV (Libya) on April 15, 2020, that shari'a permits suicide bombings on the condition that they rattle the enemy, cause great harm and losses to the enemy, and cause a crushing defeat.

To view the clip of Sheikh Sadiq Al-Ghariani on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

Sadiq Al-Ghariani: "If detonating oneself while carrying out a fedaai operation rattles the enemy and brings upon it a crushing defeat, then it is allowed by shari'a law. Many of the Prophet Muhammad's companions threw themselves from walls. They sacrificed themselves and died in order to breach the enemy's ranks.

"If a person is certain that this act will cause great harm to the enemy, that it will bring defeat upon it, that it will have great impact upon it, and that this attack will reverberate and cause crushing losses to the enemy, then it is allowed by shari'a law, in light of what some of Prophet Muhammad's companions did. However, it is not allowed in order to simply kill oneself."