Musician Roger Waters: Israeli Ministry Of Strategic Affairs Plotted A Conspiracy That Destroyed Jeremy Corbyn's Chances Of Becoming U.K. Prime Minister

British musician and activist Roger Waters said in an August 29, 2020 interview on Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar) that the Palestinians had not invited European Jews to come to Palestine, and that the "antisemitic story" spread against him and against the British Labour Party was a well-orchestrated conspiracy that successfully destroyed Jeremy Corbyn's chances of being elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In addition, Waters thanked Al-Jazeera Network for being one of the only networks that give him a platform to express his opinions. For more from Roger Waters, see MEMRI TV clip 8080.

"It Is Not As If The Palestinians In 1948 Suddenly Said: 'Could You Send Down A Load Of Jewish People From North-Eastern Europe, Please, To Throw Us Out Of Our Homes?'"

Roger Waters: "The people of Crimea were polled, and 98% of them said: 'We don't want to be any part of this new illegal government of the Ukraine. We wish to join the Russian Federation.'

[...]

"You cannot talk about the 70-year-old Israeli occupation of Palestine and the relatively recent annexation or change of power in Crimea in the same breath – they are entirely different things, one is that there are... It is not as if the Palestinians in 1948 suddenly said: 'Could you send down a load of Jewish people from north-eastern Europe, please, to throw us out of our homes?'

[...]

"The Conspiracy... To Spread The Antisemitic Story About People Like Me And About The Labour Party... Probably... Came Out Of The Ministry Of Strategic Affairs In Tel Aviv"

"The conspiracy... The plan to spread the antisemitic story about people like me and about the Labour Party, in England, abroad – it probably centered and out of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs in Tel Aviv.

"This was completely orchestrated and very well done, and [it] succeeded totally in destroying Jeremy Corbyn's chances of becoming the next Prime Minister of the UK. The biggest mistake that [Corbyn] and the Labour Party made was at a Labour Party conference in 2019, where they failed to totally dismiss the new IHRA – International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance – definition of antisemitism. They re-wrote the definition of antisemitism to include any criticism of the policies of the government of the State of Israel.

[...]

"Thank you For Giving Me This Platform.... Al-Jazeera Is One Of The Places I Can [Say What I Think;] I Can [Also] Do It On RT [Russia Today]"

"Thank you for giving me this platform to say what I think, because I love to have a platform where I can say what I think, right or wrong, openly and honestly. And still, thank goodness, Al-Jazeera is one of the places I can do it. I can do it on Al-Jazeera, I can do it on RT [Russia Today]. I can't do it anywhere in the United States, because..."