Musician Roger Waters On Hamas-Affiliated News Agency: Crazy Puppet Master Adelson Has Donald Trump's Tiny Little Prick In His Pocket; Israelis Teach U.S. Police How To Murder Blacks

British musician Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, said in a June 20, 2020 interview with the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency from Gaza that American businessman Sheldon Adelson is a "right-wing fascist racist bigot" and a "puppet master" who is pulling the strings of U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, whom Waters referred to as "Greenberg." Waters continued to say that Adelson believes that only Jewish people are completely human, that everybody else was put on Earth to serve the Jews, and that the establishment of a "Greater Israel" that includes all of Jordan and "historic Palestine" would solve the world's problems. He also referred to Adelson as a "crazy, crazy, crazy guy" who has Donald Trump's "tiny little prick" in his pocket. On the subject of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Waters said that America's militarized police forces learned the technique of killing people by kneeling on their neck from the IDF, which he said uses this technique to murder Palestinians. He added that the American police forces have flown in Israeli experts to teach them how to murder black people since the IDF is so efficient at murdering Palestinians. He also said that Zionism is an "ugly stain" that must be removed.

Roger Waters: "Sheldon Adelson, who is the puppet master pulling the strings of Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and what's his name... The Ambassador [to Israel], Greenberg [sic] I think his name is. Sheldon Adelson is the puppet master pulling all of the strings. And Sheldon Adelson is a right-wing fascist racist bigot who doesn't understand the first thing about the idea that human beings might have rights. Sheldon Adelson believes that only Jews - only Jewish people - are completely human. That they are attached in some way..."

Interviewer: "God's Chosen People..."

Waters: "[He believes that] everybody else on Earth is there to serve them. Sheldon Adelson believe this. I'm not saying Jewish people believe this. I am saying that he does, and he is pulling the strings. So he has this strange - he thinks - Biblical construct in his head, that somehow everything will be all right in the world if there is a Greater Israel, which takes up the whole historic Palestine and the Kingdom of Jordan — puts it all together and calls it Israel and gives it only to the Chosen People... He is crazy. This is a crazy, crazy, crazy guy. Unfortunately. This crazy, crazy, crazy guy is also incredibly rich and has the tiny little - I nearly said the P-word that is used to describe the male genitals - prick of Donald Trump in his pocket.

[...]

"The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week was done with a technique invented by the IDF, by the occupation forces. The Israelis invented [the technique of] 'let's kill people by kneeling on their necks and cutting off the blood supply of the carotid artery to the brain.'

"That is an Israeli technique, taught to the militarized police forces of the U.S.A. by Israeli experts, who the Americans have been flying over to the United States, to teach them how to murder the blacks because they have seen how efficient the Israelis have been at murdering Palestinians in the occupied territories by using those techniques. And they are proud of it. They are proud of it. The Israelis are proud of it. They go: 'Look how good we are at this, you can learn...'

[...]

"Zionism is an ugly stain, and it needs to be gently removed by us."