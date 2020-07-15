memri
Miami Imam Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi: Laws Preventing Employers From Firing Members Of The LGBTQ Community Violate The Employers' Right To Feel Comfortable

On June 19, 2020 a video was uploaded to the Masjid As-Sunnah An-Nabawiyyah North Miami Facebook page of a sermon delivered by Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi, a Jordanian-born imam at the North Miami Islamic Center. In the sermon, Imam Kablawi mocked the LGBTQ community, people who want to be addressed by different pronouns, and the freedom to choose one’s lifestyle and sexuality. He said that the law prevents employers from firing people for being members of the LGBTQ community, but that this is a violation of employers' rights, because it stresses employers and makes them uncomfortable. Imam Kablawi added that any man-made law such as this gives people rights at the expense of other people's rights, and that the only law that holds everybody equal is Allah's law. For more about Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi, see MEMRI TV Clip No. 8063.

Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi: "You heard about the Supreme Court and... Not that guy... About the LGBTQ community? How you, as an employer, cannot fire someone because they are [members of] the LGBTQ community. So they think that this is justice, that this is freedom. Whoever has the freedom - he has the freedom to choose the lifestyle and the sexuality that he or she or 'it' wants. Right?

"They want to be called 'it.' Some of them [say:] 'We want to be called 'it' or 'ze'....' [Like] zebra. [They say:] 'It! It! Address us as it.' You are not 'it.' That's their right, fine. In a society where everything... You have the freedom to do whatever [you want.] That is your prerogative, that is your choice. But you have taken the right of the employer to fire someone he doesn't like.

"So if I hire someone and then he turns out to be whatever he is - He is 'Q.' And then I feel that I am going to be pressured every single moment that I am at work, looking over my shoulder, making sure I move right, and that I act as manly as I should. Really? That stress on me... You are taking my right to be comfortable in my own domain. It is a choice to live that way, his choice. Go to Hell!

"You are giving them rights, but taking away rights from someone else. That is a human-made law. Any human-made law will suffer this consequence. Which law will not suffer, will not have to deal with this, and be equal for everybody? The law of Allah."

