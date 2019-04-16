MEMRI YouTube Channel Reaches Three Million Views, 10,000 Subscribers – With Nearly Two Million Views In Last Three Months

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 15, 2019 – The MEMRI YouTube channel has passed the milestone of three million views since its launch in December 2017. The channel also now has 10,134 subscribers viewing MEMRI TV clips as they are released. To date, the MEMRI YouTube channel has posted 697 clips and had 3,186,613 views; it reached the one-million views mark in November 2018.

The MEMRI Instagram account now has over 1,000 followers, after launching in August 2018. Join over 500,000 daily readers and viewers of MEMRI content on social media – follow us now on YouTube, Instagram, and Vimeo to view all our new videos. You can also follow us on our established Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts for all MEMRI videos, reports, and analysis.

MEMRI also maintains a Tumblr page for the Women's Studies Initiative – a major component of the MEMRI Reform Project, which identifies and supports those in the Arab and Muslim world who advocate for reform and human rights and who speak out against violent extremism and anti-Semitism.

Other MEMRI projects include the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), the Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL), the Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, the Russian Media Studies Project, among others. You can follow these projects on social media as well.

Along with its English social media presence, MEMRI maintains social media accounts in numerous other languages: Facebook in French, Spanish, Polish, and Hebrew, and Twitter in French, Spanish, and Hebrew.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

