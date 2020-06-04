MEMRI YouTube Channel Passes 10 Million Views

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 4, 2020 – The MEMRI YouTube channel has passed the milestone of 10 million views since its launch in December 2017.

MEMRI TV clips have had over 300 million views on all platforms.







The channel also now has 33,340 subscribers viewing MEMRI TV clips as they are released. To date, the MEMRI YouTube channel has posted 1,395 clips and had 10,059,511 views; it reached the one-million views mark in November 2018 and the three-million views mark in April 2019.





Join over 500,000 daily readers who are subscribed to MEMRI content on social media – follow us now on YouTube for all the latest MEMRI TV clips by visiting the MEMRI TV Videos channel on YouTube and clicking on "Subscribe."

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: https://www.memri.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI

[email protected]

202-955-9070

www.memri.org