MEMRI Welcomes Former U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen To The MEMRI Board Of Advisors

WASHINGTON, DC – In October 2019, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) welcomed Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, former U.S. Representative (R-FL), to the MEMRI Board of Advisors.

Rep. Ros-Lehtinen was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in September 1989 and retired in January 2019. Before that, she served in the Florida State Senate and Florida House of Representatives. During her tenure in Congress, she chaired the House Foreign Affairs Committee and its Subcommittee on The Middle East and North Africa, and was a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

MEMRI and Rep. Ros-Lehtinen worked together on several joint efforts during her time in office on issues such as terrorist use of social media platforms, and incitement in textbooks and sermons from the Middle East, among other issues. Rep. Ros-Lehtinen also provided keynote remarks at MEMRI's third annual event on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial in the Arab and Muslim world.

MEMRI Board of Advisors Chairman and Special Advisor Lt.-Gen. Vincent R. Stewart, who earlier this year retired from his post as Deputy Commander of the United States Cyber Command, said of Rep. Ros-Lehtinen: "I had the pleasure of working with Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen when she served in Congress on the intelligence committee. She has always demonstrated a thorough understanding of the threats and challenges our nation faces. She has been focused on national security, focused on our national interest and most importantly, focused on getting things done. I am thrilled to partner with her at MEMRI to continue highlighting the threat we face and bringing decision quality insights to our policy makers."

About MEMRI:

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

