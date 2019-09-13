The MEMRI Weekly: September 6-13, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8274 – On Ashura Day, Iran Delivers Message To U.S., Muslim World: The Resistance Camp, Including Iraq, Stands With Khamenei; Nasrallah: Khamenei, You Are 'The Hussein Of Our Time,' 'We Will Not Abandon You', September 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8273 – Al-Qaeda Releases Video Featuring Its Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Urging Mujahideen To Target Israeli, American, European, And Russian Interests Worldwide, September 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8272 – Jordanian Journalist: Muslims Are The True Victims Of 9/11 – Since Then, Six Million Muslims Have Been Killed In Wars Against Them Launched By The West, September 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8271 – Russian Media Outlet Ng.ru: Russia May Deploy Kalibr Missiles In Caribbean; Moscow Seeks Symmetrical Response To Threats From U.S. Tomahawk Missiles, September 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8270 – Al-Qaeda Affiliated Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Official Sheikh Yahya Bin Taher Al-Farghali: More Large-Scale Attacks After 9/11 Would Have Caused The U.S. To Collapse, September 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8269 – Iraqi News Bulletin On September 11, 2001: The Heart Of Evil Has Been Struck; Whoever Carried Out The Attack Had Had Enough Of Hostile American Policy (Archival), September 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8268 – 'Rai Al-Yawm' Daily: U.S. Has Admitted Defeat In Afghanistan; The Taliban's Islamic Emirate Is Coming Back, September 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8267 – Afghan Taliban React To President Trump's Cancellation Of U.S.-Taliban Talks, Warn: 'This Will Harm America More Than Anyone Else'; 'We Shall Continue Our Jihad', September 9, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8266 – In Lebanon, Criticism Against Hizbullah For Dragging Country Into War For Sake Of Iran, And Against Lebanese Leaders For Supporting Hizbullah, September 9, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8265 – Conservative Orthodox Media Outlet Tsargrad TV: Navalny And Khodorkovsky Are Devastating The Opposition, September 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8264 – Pakistani Writer Dr. Sughra Sadaf Urges Pakistan To Establish Diplomatic Ties With Israel, Says: 'The Thing To Remember Is That The Freedom Of Palestine Is Not Just The Problem Of Muslims', September 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8263 – Russia This Week – Focus On Bilateral Relations – September 6, 2019, September 6, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7479 – Iraqi Shi’ite Militia Leader Abu Alaa Al-Walai: U.S. Forces In Iraq Will Be Taken Hostage In Event Of U.S.-Iran War; We Are Deployed Near All U.S. Bases, Al-Alam TV (Iran), Al-Sharqiyah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7478 – Paris-Based Iraqi Writer Hilal Al-Obaidi: Iran is Exploiting Iraq in Order to Confront Israel; Iraq Is in No Position to Fight Israel, Its Sons Must Be Rescued, Zagros (Iraqi Kurdistan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7477 – Al-Qaeda Releases Video Featuring Its Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Urging Mujahideen To Target Israeli, American, European, And Russian Interests Worldwide, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7476 – Saudi Strategic Expert Muhammad Al-Qabiban: Israel Has The Right To Defend Itself, Its Borders From Iranian Lackeys; Iran Is Destroying The Region, Al-Sumaria TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7474 – Chicago-Based TV Host Eddie Redzovic, Muslim-American Academic Dr. Kevin Barrett: Denying Muslim Involvement In 9/11 Is A Form Of Jihad, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7473 – Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah Pledges Allegiance To Khamenei, Adds: Regional War Would Spell The End Of Israel, U.S. Hegemony, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7472 – HTS Hosts 'Wage Jihad With Your Soul' Recruitment Event In Atmeh Refugee Camp Near Idlib, Syria; Dozens Of Young Men Join, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7471 – Iraqi Researcher Muayad Algehiche: We Should Recognize That Iraq Does Not Have The Military Capability To Pose A Threat Yo Israel, Al-Rasheed TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7470 – Iranian Filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh Discusses 2019 'New Horizon' Conference That Will Take Place In Lebanon, Says It Will Be About Israel's Infiltration Into America's 'Deep State,' Announces Next Conference Will Be In Iraq, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7469 – Spokesman Of Iranian Atomic Energy Agency Behrouz Kamalvandi: We Are Starting Experiments With New Centrifuges Despite JCPOA Restrictions; They Will Have Ten Times The Capacity Of Current Centrifuges, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7468 – Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki: Gulf Countries Led By 'Midget-State' UAE Are Interfering In Our Affairs, Invading North Africa; We Have A Right To Defend Ourselves, Libya Al-Ahrar (Libya)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7467 – Iraqi Academic Dr. Akeel Abbas: Iranian Influence Is Preventing A Unified, Democratic Iraq; Israel Hasn't Posed A Threat To Us In Almost 20 Years, NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7466 – Iraqi Shiite Politician Jalal Al-Din Al-Saghir: Iraq's Shiite Movement Stands Up To America, Israel; We Have Taken America's Political Share In Iraq, Al-Ayyam TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7465 – Iraqi Writer Rafe' Al-Falahi Criticizes Iran For Transferring Missiles Into Iraq: Iran Does Not Have Iraq's Best Interests In Mind, Al-Rafidein TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7464 – Sudanese Religious Affairs Minister Nasr Al-Din Mufreh Invites Jews Who Have Left Sudan To Return, Reclaim Their Citizenship, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia), Sudania 24 TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7463 – Lebanese Politician Wehbe Katicha: Israel Would Not Attack Us If We Had A Real Government; We Will Have No Economy So Long As We Have Extralegal Militias, OTV (Lebanon)

