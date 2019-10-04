The MEMRI Weekly: September 27-October 4, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1476 – Warm Encounter Between Arab League Secretary-General, Syrian Regime Representatives On Margins Of UNGA Reignites Speculation About Syria's Reinstatement In Arab League, October 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8303 – Russian Minister Of Defense Shoigu: Russia Returned To Her Senses In 1999 To Thwart Western Designs To Destroy And Enslave Her; Thanks To Russia, Today's World Is Multipolar, October 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8302 – Russian FM Lavrov: The West-Promoted 'Order' Does Not Meet The Needs Of Humankind's Harmonious Development, October 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8301 – Russian FM Lavrov: Russia-China Dialogue – 'Mutually Respectful Interactions Between Two Equal Partners', October 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8300 – Russian FM Lavrov's Speech At UNGA: Western Countries Seek To Impede Development Of Polycentric World, Impose Standards Of Conduct Based On Narrow Western Interpretation Of Liberalism, October 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8299 – Lebanese Journalist: Iran Acting To Replace Armies Of Neighboring Countries With Militias Under Its Control, October 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8298 – Turkish President Erdoğan Vows To 'Start Forming Safe Zone' In Northeast Syria 'By The Last Week Of September,' With Or Without U.S., Resettle 'Between One And Two Million' Syrians, September 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8296 – Russia This Week – Focus On Bilateral Relations – September 27, 2019, September 27, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7516 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Palestinian Cleric Nidhal Siam: Women's Rights Slogan 'My Body Is My Property' Is An Evil Attempt To Destroy The Islamic Nation; Islamic State Would Use Jihad To Safeguard Women's Chastity

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7515 – Syrian FM Walid Al-Muallem Exchanges Kisses With Arab League Leader Aboul Gheit During An Impromptu Meeting At The U.N., Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7514 – Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei: 'Strategic Extension' Beyond Iran's Borders More Important Than The Country's Essential Necessities; Iran To Further Reduce Nuclear Commitments, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7513 – Woman At Entrance To Hospital In Shiraz, Iran: We Are Hungry, Need Medicine; To Hell With Our Leaders; Khamenei's Time Is Up, He Should Go Meet His Maker, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7512 – Lebanese TV Host Juomana Haddad On Racism In The Arab World: We Are Tenth, Not Third, World; We're Wallowing In Our Own Backwardness, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7511 – Qatari Sociologist Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari Praises Iran, North Korea For Treating Trump Like A Dog, Criticizes Arab Leaders For Being Cowards And Allowing The West To Mock Islam, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7510 – Iranian Ambassador To Iraq General Iraj Masjedi: If The U.S. Attacks, We Will Respond On Iraqi Soil And Wherever There Is An American Presence, Dijlah TV (Iraq)

