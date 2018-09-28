The MEMRI Weekly: September 21-28, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7690 – Reactions To Russia's Decision To Supply Syria With A Modern S-300 Air Defense Missile System, September 28, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7689 – Senior Iranian Official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: Israelis Weak Compared To Iranians, Bones Of Zionists Will Be Crushed, Iranian Forces In Syria Can 'Take Any Action', September 28, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7688 – In Video, Iranian News Agency Fars, An IRGC Affiliate, Threatens Vengeance Against Riyadh, Jerusalem In Response To Attack On IRGC In Ahvaz, September 27, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7687 – U.S. Special Envoy For Syria James Jeffrey In Interview With London Arabic Daily 'Al-Sharq Al-Awsat': No U.S. Goal To Oust Assad; U.S. Forces In Syria Tasked With Defeating ISIS, Guaranteeing Withdrawal Of Iranian Forces, September 27, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7686 – Egyptian Writer Laments Extinction Of Egypt's Jewish Community, Extends New Year Greetings To Egypt's Few Remaining Jews, September 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7685 – Head Of Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV Receives Award Honoring The Network's 'Martyrs' At Italian Event Sponsored By Foreign Ministry And Parliament, September 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7684 – Russian Military Analyst Felgenhauer: Modern Russia's Excessive Militarization Can Hardly Be Explained By Rational Defense Considerations, September 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7683 – Former Palestinian Authority Minister Nabil 'Amr Urges President 'Abbas To Meet With President Trump, September 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7682 – Israel's Eradication – An Ideological And Practical Goal Of Iran's Islamic Revolution Regime, September 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7681 – Russia's Reactions To The Russian Plane Crash In The Mediterranean, September 23, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6773 – Senior Iranian Official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: Israelis Are Weak Compared To Iranians, The Bones Of The Zionists Will Be Crushed, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6772 – NY Muslim Cleric Ibn Muneer: Muslims Should Not Apologize For Prophet Muhammad Marrying A Minor, The Jews And Christians Will Never Be Pleased With You Anyway, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6771 – Palestinian FM Riyad Al-Maliki: We Will Join International Organizations And If The U.S. Quits, That's Fine With Us, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6770 – Hizbullah Leader Hassan Nasrallah: We Have Accurate Missiles, Despite Israel's Attempt To Thwart Delivery, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6769 – Jordanian Archaeologist Mohammad Waheeb Al-Husseini: The Jews Have No Historic Right To The Land, The Zionist Movement Wants To Rule The World, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6768 – ISIS News Agency Releases Video Showing Perpetrators Of Military Parade Attack In Ahwaz, Iran, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6767 – Egyptian Journalist And TV Host Ibrahim Eissa: Ibn Taymiyyah No Different Than Hitler, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6766 – Head Of Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV Receives Award Honoring The Network's 'Martyrs' At Italian Event Sponsored By Foreign Ministry And Parliament, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6765 – Iranian Human Rights Activist Faezeh Rafsanjani Calls For Clear Definition Of Khamenei's Authority, Adds: Relations With U.S. Should Be Like With Any Other Country, The Internet

