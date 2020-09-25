The MEMRI Weekly: September 18-25, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8948 – Al-Jazeera Network Documentary About The Hamas Missile Industry: Iran Sends Kornet, Fajr Missiles To Gaza; Hamas Produces Missiles From Unexploded Israeli Munitions And Shells From Wrecked WWI Ships, September 25, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8947 – Russian Conservatives Unconcerned About Possible Western Punitive Reactions To Belarus And Navalny, September 25, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8946 – Russian Economist Lyubimov: Average Russian Conflates Men In Uniform And Any Legislation As The Rule Of Law, September 25, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8945 – Pro-Syrian Regime Group Releases Video Threatening U.S. Base In Al-Tanf; Urges Popular Resistance To U.S. Presence In Syria, September 25, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8944 – Qatari Political Cartoons Attack Emirati, Bahraini Peace Agreements With Israel, September 24, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8943 – Former Palestinian Authority Minister: Our Discourse Has Become Like A Broken Record, Makes Us Seem Like Peace Rejectionists, September 23, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8942 – Editor Of Saudi Daily: Normalization With Israel Is The Arabs' Only Option, September 22, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8941 – Iraqi Shi'ite Militia Commanders, Clerics, And MPs Echo Iran's Condemnation Of Attacks On Diplomatic Missions In Iraq, September 22, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8940 – While Wishing Assad A Happy Birthday, Russia Does Not Want Him To Be An Economic And Political Millstone Like Lukashenko, September 22, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8939 – UAE Writer: The Arab Countries' Expulsion Of The Jews Was A Disastrous Mistake, September 21, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8938 – Lebanese Businessman: It’s A Pity The Arabs Never Managed To Leverage Their Capital Like The Jewish Rothschild Family, Which Uses Its Wealth To Control The World, September 21, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8937 – Canadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada: When Islam's Opponents Insult The Prophet Muhammad, It Is Worse Than Police Killings Of Black People; We Should Not Accept The Argument That This Is Free Speech, September 18, 2020



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8307 – Al-Jazeera Network Documentary About The Hamas Missile Industry: Iran Sends Kornet, Fajr Missiles To Gaza; Hamas Produces Missiles From Unexploded Israeli Munitions And Shells From Wrecked WWI Ships, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8306 – Former Hamas Representative In Tehran Mustafa Al-Lidawi: Jews Used Blood Of Non-Jewish Children For Passover Matzos; Israelis Still Believe In This Practice But No Longer Perform It, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8305 – Kuwaiti Researcher Sultan Al-Asqah: The Palestinian Authority Is Ungrateful; It Stands By Iran And Turkey Even Though The Gulf States Have Supported The Palestinians For Many Years, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8304 – Animated Video by Assad Loyalists Shows Missile Attack on U.S. Base in Syria, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8303 – IRGC Commander-In-Chief Gen. Hossein Salami: U.S. Is Incapable Of Waging War Against Iran, Its Weapons Are Outdated, Trump Inexperienced, Cannot Even Manage A Pandemic; We Can Set Fire To U.S. Bases, Interests In The Region, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8302 – Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan, Dubai's Deputy Chief Of Police And General Security: PA President Abbas Is Short-Sighted And Belongs In The Past, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8301 – Dr. Saud Al-Kateb, Former Saudi Deputy Minister For Public Diplomacy: Saudi Arabia Is Our #1, #2, #10 Cause; The Palestinian Cause Comes Later; Palestinians Must Stop Viewing KSA As A Mere Faucet Streaming Support For Them, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8300 – Former Jordanian Health Minister Dr. Mamdouh Al-Abbadi: The Israelis Are After The Emiratis' Money; Jews Are Shylocks, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8299 – Bahraini Ambassador To Russia Ahmed Al-Saati: We Will Reap The Fruits Of Peace With Israel; Mahmoud Abbas Should Calm Down; Iran Will Pay A Heavy Price If It Fails To Lean Towards Peace, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8298 – Chinese Air Force Animated Video Simulating an Attack on U.S. Airbase in Guam, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8297 – Former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi: UAE, Bahrain Exercised Sovereignty by Signing Peace Deals with Israel; “Peace is the Language of the Future”; Iraqi-Born Israelis Are Iraqi Citizens in My View, Salahaddin TV (Iraq), UTV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8296 – Former Iraqi PM Ayad Allawi: We Are Unable to Defend Ourselves; We Need the Presence of American, Foreign Forces, Zagros (Iraqi Kurdistan)