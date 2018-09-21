The MEMRI Weekly: September 14-21, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7680 – Hizbullah Reveals Drones And Missile At 'Museum For Jihadi Tourism' In South Lebanon, September 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7679 – Russia This Week – Focus On China-Russia Relations – September 28, 2018, September 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7678 – Iranian MP Parvaneh Salahshouri Slams The Iranian Regime's Authorities For Political And Military Oppression, Economic And Social Collapse: Nobody Is Listening To Us, September 19, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7677 – Senior Saudi Journalist On Anniversary Of 1973 War Between Israel And The Arabs: Some Arabs Still Haven't Learned The Lessons Of The War, September 19, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7676 – Senior Palestinian Journalist: Arafat Told Me He Went Along With Oslo Accords Because It Would Make 'The Jews... Leave Palestine Like Rats Abandoning A Sinking Ship', September 18, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1416 – Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Prepares For The Fateful Battle For Idlib, September 16, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7675 – Texas Imam Hasan Khalil: The Woman's Husband Is Her Path To Heaven; She Should Submit To His Command, Fix Her Schedule According To His, September 17, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7674 – Canadian-American Cleric Azhar Nasser: Husband Has Right To 'Intimacy' Whenever He Likes And May Strike His Wife 'To Salvage The Marriage', September 17, 2018

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6764 – Former Khan Yunis Mayor Fayez Abu Shamala: Unless Siege Is Lifted, Missiles Will Be Launched At Tel Aviv And Ben Gurion Airport, Settlements Will Be Occupied And Settlers Taken Captive, Baladna TV (Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6763 – British YouTube Comedian Veedu Vidz: Blasphemy And Anti-Satire Laws Are The Reason Islam Will Never Be Better Than The West, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6762 – Al-Azhar University Professor Muhammad Anwar Al-Bayoumi: The Goal Of Islam Is Not Justice But To Establish Servitude To Allah, Al-Rafidein TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6761 – British Jihadist In Syria Abu Abdullah Brittani: Fighting Is Exciting And Enjoyable, Bombs Don't Scare You Because It's The Path To Heaven, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6760 – British Preacher 'Dawah Man' Imran Ibn Mansur Advises His Listeners To Return To Muslim Lands: Here, Hijabi Girls Get Abortions, Children Come Home Believing In Evolution, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6759 – Moroccan Author Rachid Aylal: Scientists Are The New Prophets, Who Discover The Revelation Of God In The Universe, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6758 – Canadian-American Cleric Azhar Nasser: Husband Has Right To 'Intimacy' Whenever He Likes And May Strike His Wife 'To Salvage The Marriage', The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6757 – Lebanese Journalist Salem Zahran: Kuwaiti Emir Canceled Deals With China At Trump's Order: The Jews Rule The World, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6756 – Germany-Based Salafi Cleric Abul Baraa Calls For A 'Show Of Hands': Who Wants To Die Right Now And Meet Allah?, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6755 – Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadist Abu Al-Yaqthan Al-Masri: Jihadists Are Banned From YouTube, Facebook, Twitter; Western Media Distorts Our Image, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6754 – Iranian MP Parvaneh Salahshouri Slams The Iranian Regime's Authorities For Political And Military Oppression, Economic And Social Collapse: Nobody Is Listening To Us, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6753 – Muhammad Al-Hindi, Palestinian Islamic Jihad: The Number Of Palestinian Refugees Is Dwindling Anyway, Defunding UNRWA Is An Attempt To Eliminate The Issue, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6752 – Iraqi TV Report: U.S. Embassy In Baghdad Paying For, Supervising Plot To Sow Division Between Iranian, Iraqi Pilgrims In Upcoming Pilgrimage, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6751 – Palestinian Human Rights Activist Bassem Eid At EU Parliament: Europe Should Cut The Funding Of BDS Like Trump Cut That Of UNRWA, The Internet

