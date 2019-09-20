The MEMRI Weekly: September 13-20, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1474 – The 'White Resistance Manual': A White Supremacist Ideological, Strategic, And Tactical Guidebook, September 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8285 – Saudi Journalist: U.S. Taking Weak Position Vis-à-vis Iran, While Blackmailing Us; We Must Fend For Ourselves, September 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8284 – Editor Of Kuwaiti Daily Calls To 'Rescue The World From The Persian Nazism', September 19, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1473 – A Common Europe Stretching From Lisbon to Vladivostok No Longer Appeals To Putin; Europe Must First Preserve Its Own Civilization, September 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8283 – Editor Of Turkish Pro-Government Daily Suggests: Two Iranian Missiles Striking Dubai Will Leave Neither An Economy Nor The UAE In Its Wake, September 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8282 – Saudi Media Campaign Against Circulating Images, Videos Of Attack On Aramco Oil Facilities On Social Media: 'This Is A Real War,' 'Caution Is Paramount', September 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8281 – Turkish President Erdoğan Threatens To Let Refugees Cross Into Europe Unless International Community Supports Turkey's Plans For Northern Syria, September 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8280 – Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu: 'If The Counter-Terror Files [Of Turkey] Were To Be Opened, A Lot Of People Could Not Face Anyone', September 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8279 – Taliban Statement On Cancellation Of U.S.-Taliban Peace Talks: 'Trump Has... Fully Exposed His Evil Satanic Agenda Of Prolonging The War In Afghanistan', September 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8278 – Russian Media Outlet Kommersant: Strategic Instability; Russian Experts Call For Radical Change In Approach To Assessing Stability, Nuclear Arms Control, September 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8277 – Following Iranian Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities, Houthis Threaten Further Attacks, Warn Foreigners And Companies To Leave; Hizbullah Supporter Tweets Photo Of Anti-Ship Missile, September 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8276 – The Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities: An Implementation Of Iran's Explicit Threats In Recent Months To Target Saudi Arabia, U.S., Global Economy, September 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8275 – Russia This Week – Focus On Bilateral Relations – September 13, 2019, September 13, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7494 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says America Has Been Conspiring Against Iran For 40 Years, Responds To 'Death To America' Chants: May This Come True Soon, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7493 – Iraqi Researcher Hashem Al-Kindi: Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades Refrained From Assassinating Obama Because Iraq's President Was Standing Next To Him

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7492 – Houthi Military Spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree Threatens The 'Glass Towers' Of Abu Dhabi And Dubai, Adds: We Have Dozens Of Targets In The UAE, Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7491 – Russian President Vladimir Putin: Saudi Arabia Should Buy Our Defense Systems To Protect Its Oil Installations, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7490 – Former Iraqi FM Hoshyar Zebari: Arab Leaders Missed An Opportunity To Prevent Shi’ite Iraqis From Being Loyal To Iran; Post-War Iraq Would Have Been Better Off If Not For Iranian, Syrian Support Of Terrorist Groups, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7489 – Paris-Based Political Lebanese Analyst Ali Naseredine: Houthis Are Used By Iran; If The Head Is 'Chopped Off,' The Hands And Tail Will Follow, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7488 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei: We Will Not Negotiate With The U.S. In Any Way Unless It Rejoins The JCPOA, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7487 – Qom Friday Sermon By Ayatollah Alireza Arafi: The Iranian People Support Hassan Nasrallah, Khamenei Until The End, When Israel Will Be Erased, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7486 – Turkish President Erdoğan Threatens To Let Refugees Cross Into Europe Unless International Community Supports Turkey's Plans For Northern Syria, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7485 – Kurdish Politician Shaswar Abdulwahid: Kurdish Oil Is Openly Being Transferred To Iran And Turkey, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7484 – Houthi Military Media Publishes Propaganda Video With Hebrew Subtitles Threatening Israel With Cruise Missile Attacks: 'There Is More To Come!', Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7483 – IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh: We Constantly Monitor U.S. Vessels Within 2,000 Kilometers Of Iran, Are Ready To Strike Them; We Stand United With Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen Against America, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7482 – IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani Posts Video After Attacks In Abqaiq And Khurais: We Are The Nation Of Martyrdom; Iraqi PMU, Yemeni Ansar Allah Are Following Imam Hussein's Path, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7481 – Al-Jazeera Debate About Drone Strikes On Saudi Oil Fields: Total Failure By U.S., Saudi Air Defense Systems; Drone Attacks Can Paralyze Saudi Arabia; UAE Still A Potential Target, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7480 – France-Based Iranian Opposition Activist Dr. Mahmoud Moradkhani, Who Is Khamenei's Nephew: Iran Is Responsible For Extremism In The World; The Opposition Must Unite To Bring Change, Alaan TV (UAE)

