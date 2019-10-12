The MEMRI Weekly: October 4-11, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

MEMRI Daily Brief No. 199 – Dear Mr. President: You Are Unable To Destroy The Turkish Economy, As You Warned – Because Your Bogus Ally Qatar Will Save Turkey Yet Again From Your Sanctions, October 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8314 – Putin At The Valdai Discussion Forum: We Will All Be Working To Protect The World Order; Our Concept Is Not To Create New Blocs Along The Model Of Europe Or North Atlantic After World War II, October 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8313 – Kurdish Writer: With His Decision To Allow Turkey To Operate In Syria Against The Kurds, Trump, The 'Avaricious Merchant' And The 'Megalomaniac,' Is Sacrificing His Kurdish Allies, October 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8312 – Putin's Former Foreign Policy Adviser Karaganov: Russia's New Mission Is To Defend Global Peace; Democracy Is An Anti-Meritocratic System, October 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8311 – Syrian Journalist: The West, Led By U.S., Knows Erdogan Has Been Supporting ISIS For Years, Yet Chooses To Ignore This, October 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8310 – Houthi Military Expert Lieutenant-General Abed Al-Thour: UAE Like A Cave Full Of Bats; We Can Destroy It; UAE Soldiers Will Have No Place To Return To, October 9, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8309 – Russian President Putin: The Liberal Model Has 'Lost All Flavor – Even Where It Still Works', October 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8308 – Syrian Writer: Continued Saudi-Led Arab Coalition Aggression Against Yemen Will Prompt Attacks On Vital Saudi Facilities, October 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8307 – Russia This Week – Focus On Bilateral Relations – October 7, 2019, October 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8306 – Owner Of Egyptian Daily Calls To Liberate Women From The Custom Of Wearing The Hijab: 'It Has Nothing To Do With The Islamic Shari'a', October 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8305 – Russian Expert Goltz Slams Shoigu's Interview: Defense Ministry Officials Have Gotten So Lazy That They Can't Get Their Own Lies Straight; Does Shoigu Hope To Lull His Rivals By Announcing His Desire To Return To Siberia?, October 7, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1477 – Incitement Against Jews Within BDS And Pro-Palestinian Facebook Groups – Part II, October 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8304 – Conservative Orthodox Media Outlet Tsagrad TV: Shoigu's Interview Sounded Like A Farewell Speech, October 6, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7529 – Kurdish Academic Dr. Sarbast Nabi: 'The Turkish Army Is Coming To Fight The Kurdish People'; Erdoğan Set On Demographic Engineering In Kurdistan, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7528 – Kuwaiti Professor Dr. Faisal Abu Sulaib: The Gulf States Are In Shock And Terrified Following Attack On Aramco; KSA Cannot Provide Security To GCC States, Al-Araby TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7527 – Mother of Islamic Jihad Terrorist Who Decapitated Fallen Israeli Soldier in 2004: I Take Great Pride in My Son's Heroic Achievement, Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestine - Islamic Jihad)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7526 – IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: We Have Created "Territorial Continuity" for the Islamic Resistance by Connecting Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7525 – Cape Town Friday Sermon by Activist Cassiem Khan Following Royal Visit to Local Mosque: Prince Harry Is an Enemy Combatant, The Internet - "Masjidul Quds on YouTube"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7524 – Houthi Military Expert Lieutenant-General Abed Al-Thour: UAE Like a Cave Full of Bats; We Can Destroy It; UAE Soldiers Will Have No Place to Return to, Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7523 – Commander of Gaza-Based Fatah Splinter Group: Fatah Is the Leader of the Armed Struggle, Alkofiya TV (Palestine)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7522 – Houthi Political Bureau Member Muhammad Al-Bakhiti: If Saudi Arabia Doesn't Stop Its Aggression, We Might Launch an Offensive Campaign to Reach Riyadh, Topple the Saudi Regime, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 75121 – U.K. Cleric Abu Usamah At-Thahabi: I Support Chopping Off Hands of Thieves, But Only in the Muslim World, Not Here, The Internet - "Green Lane Masjid on YouTube"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7520 – Yemeni Health Minister Nasser Ba'aom: Unless We Stop Iran, the Shiite Crescent Will Become a Full Moon, Yemen TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7519 – Former Dutch Diplomat Nikolaos van Dam: Dutch Parliament Refuses to Boycott Israel's Human Rights Violations, We Should Support BDS as Non-Governmental Alternative, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7518 – IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami: Our Deterrence Capabilities Have Almost Reached Their Peak; America's Power Is in Decline; Regional War Would Wipe Israel off the Map, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7517 – Iranian Cleric Ebad Mohammadtabar: When the Hidden Imam Arrives, The Whole World Will Convert to Islam or Die; We Will Confront, Defeat the Jews, Zionism, Hamoon TV (Iran)

