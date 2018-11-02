The MEMRI Weekly: October 26-November 2, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7745 – Russia This Week – November 2, 2018 – Focus On The INF Treaty –Part II, November 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7744 – Pompano Beach, Florida Friday Sermon By Imam Hasan Sabri: Palestine Must Be Liberated 'Even If This Leads To The Martyrdom Of Tens Of Millions Of Muslims', November 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7743 – Hackers Infiltrate Israeli Websites Live On Lebanese TV, November 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7742 – Palestinian Columnist In Qatari Daily Calls For Armed Struggle Against Israel, November 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7741 – Russia This Week – November 1, 2018, November 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7740 – Putin At Annual Valdai Discussion Club Meeting: 'I Am The Most Proper And True Nationalist', October 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7739 – Articles In Palestinian Press Condemn President Trump And His Administration: Neo-Hitlerism Aspiring To Global Hegemony – According To Instructions Of Rothschild Family, October 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7738 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Inspects Military Foot Drills Depicting Collapse Of The White House, October 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7737 – Egyptian Writer: Cronyism, Toadyism And Hypocrisy Cause Brain Drain In The Arab World, October 30, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7736 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: We Will Continue To Pay The Families Of Martyrs, Prisoners, And The Wounded; There Are Six Million Palestinian Refugees, October 30, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7735 – Fatah Revolutionary Council Member And Columnist In Palestinian Authority Daily Presents Distorted Version Of Israeli Anthem: 'We Shall Thrust Our Spears Into The Chests Of The Enemies And See Their Spilt Blood And Severed Heads', October 29, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7734 – Russian Expert Felgenhauer: By Announcing The US Withdrawal From The INF Treaty, Trump Gave A Gift To The Russian 'War Party', October 29, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6823 – Florida Friday Sermon – Imam Hasan Sabri: Palestine In Its Entirety Should Be Liberated, Even If This Leads To The Martyrdom Of Tens Of Millions Of Muslims, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6822 – Omani FM Yusuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah: Israel Is A Part Of The Region; The Torah And The Israelite Prophets Emerged In The Middle East, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6821 – ISIS Video Highlights Role And Impact Of Supporters' ‎Online Operations; Reiterates Call To Muslims In The West To ‎Carry Out Attacks, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6820 – Former Russian Diplomat Oleg Fomin: We Are Not Afraid Of U.S. Attack On Russia But Are Ready To Respond; Russia-U.S. Clash In Syria Is Possible, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6819 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Inspects Military Foot Drills Depicting Collapse Of The White House, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6818 – Hackers Infiltrate Israeli Websites Live On Lebanese TV, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6817 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: We Will Continue To Pay The Families Of Martyrs, Prisoners, And The Wounded; There Are Six Million Palestinian Refugees, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6816 – D.C. 'Professor' Abeer Kayed: Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack Not A Hate Crime; Trump Responsible; Media, Zionist Lobby Distort It; It Is As If The Jews Get Credit For The Existence Of The U.S., Al-Araby TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6815 – MB TV Host Moataz Matar Slams Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi For Normalization Of Relations With Israel: 'The Gulf Staggers Under The Feet Of The Zionists Like A Slaughtered Chicken', Elsharq TV (Turkey-Based Egyptian MB)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6814 – Al-Jazeera TV In Rare Criticism Of Qatar: Our Freedom Of Expression Is In Fact Freedom To Normalize Relations With Israel, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6813 – Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah Fends Off Al-Jazeera Criticism Of Netanyahu-Qaboos Meeting: 'Why? Are We Not Allowed To Do So?', Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

