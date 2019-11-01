The MEMRI Weekly: October 25-November 1, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8343 – Iraqi Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako: Iraqi School Curricula Should Be Rewritten, Made More Tolerant Of Other Religions; Christians In Iraq Are Discriminated Against, November 1, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8342 – Articles In Arab Press: ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Served The U.S. And Was Eliminated After His Role Ended, October 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8341 – Russian Journalist Mardan: Globalism Is A Far Stronger Threat To Russia Than For The West, October 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8340 – Saudi Writer: Those Who Blame U.S. For ISIS Terrorism Disregard The Fact That For Years Millions Have Been Taught Extremism And Hatred For The West, October 30, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1480 – Contemporary Russian Thinkers Series – Part I – Renowned Russian Academic Sergey Karaganov On Russia And Democracy, October 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8339 – Family of Female Palestinian Suicide Bomber Hanadi Jaradat: Hanadi's Father Handed Out Sweets In Celebration Of Her Martyrdom, Wanted Congratulations Instead Of Condolences, October 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8338 – Palestinian Official Warns: Revoking Oslo Accord Will Enable Israel To Liquidate The Palestinian Cause, October 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8337 – Pakistani PM Imran Khan On Tehran Visit: 'U.S. President Donald Trump Asked Us To Facilitate Some Sort Of Dialogue With Iran', October 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8336 – Palestinian Authority President 'Abbas Orders To Rebuild Home Of Mother Of Six Terrorists; Palestinian PM Praises Her, October 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8335 – Russian Analyst Khramchikhin: Russia-China Military Cooperation Is Subject To Serious Limitations; The Main Issue Is The Mutual Distrust Between The Two Sides, October 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8334 – ISIS Supporters Respond Defiantly To Reports Of Al-Baghdadi’s Death: Jihad Is Not Founded On Men, October 27, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7564 – Al-Jazeera's Midan Voice Internet Channel: Jews Created And Control The Porn Industry In Order To Pollute American And Christian Values, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7563 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: America, The West Behind Riots In Iraq And Lebanon, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7562 – Iraqi Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako: Iraqi School Curricula Should Be Rewritten, Made More Tolerant Of Other Religions; Christians In Iraq Are Discriminated Against, Al-Sharqiyah TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7561 – Iranian Fars News Agency Doubts The Killing Of Al-Baghdadi: The U.S. Has Used Al-Baghdadi, Bin Laden, And Zarqawi As Donkeys Fattened In Order To Be Devoured On Opening Day At The Zoo, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7560 – Members Of FSA's Faylaq Al-Majd Mutilate Bodies Of Kurdish Soldiers: The Corpses Of These Pigs Are Beneath Our Feet, Allah Akbar!, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7559 – Jordanian Analyst Muhammad Faraj: The Only Way For Jordan To Solve Its Problems Is To Turn Its Back On Israel, America, Align Itself With Iran, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7558 – Turkish President Erdoğan: Northern Syria Suitable For Arabs, Not Kurds, Because Those Areas 'Are Desert Regions', TRT Haber (Turkey)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7557 – Sudanese Islamic Scholars Slam New Women's League Soccer League: This Is About Imitating Jews, Christians, And Infidels; It Is A War Against Islam Launched By Atheists And Communists; It Is A Call For Adultery Under The Pretext Of Sports, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7556 – Al-Arabiya TV Report: Women's Soccer League Formed In Sudan Following Rise Of New Government, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7555 – Muhammad Ali Sajet, Companion Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi: ISIS Would Have Been Finished Even If AL-Baghdadi Had Not Been Killed; The Collapse Of ISIS Made Al-Baghdadi Ill, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7554 – Pro-Iranian Lebanese Political Analyst Anis Al-Naqqash: America Is The Enemy Of Humanity; Arabs And Muslims Should Fight It; We Encourage ISIS-Like Phenomena, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7553 – Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Qais Khazali: Israel And America Will Pay For The Killing Of PMU Members By Protesters

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7552 – Lebanese Constitutional Expert Chibli Mallat: We Should Place Our Heads Of State On Trial; Next PM Can Be A Woman, OTV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7551 – Lebanese TV Report: Protestors Trample Israeli Flag To Show Israel Is Lebanon's True Enemy And Prove That They Are Not Funded By Foreign Embassies, OTV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7550 – Family Of Female Palestinian Suicide Bomber Hanadi Jaradat: Hanadi's Father Handed Out Sweets In Celebration Of Her Martyrdom, Wanted Congratulations Instead Of Condolences, Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestine - Islamic Jihad)

To read the transcript, click here.