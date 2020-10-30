The MEMRI Weekly: October 23-30, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 9002 – Iraq's Kurdistan Parliament Expresses Solidarity With France, Its Right To Protect The Freedom Of Speech In Wake Of Muslims' Anti-France Protests Over Cartoon Depicting Prophet, October 30, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9001 – Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'Russia Is Not Afraid Of Anything... I Do Not Know About President Erdoğan's Attitude Towards The Ottoman Legacy... But I Know That Our Bilateral Trade Exceeds $20 Billion', October 30, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9000 – Russian Experts: For Russia, Azerbaijan Is No Less Strategically Valuable Than Armenia, October 30, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8999 – Russian Expert Mirzanyan: Ukraine Is Coming Under Turkey's Influence, But Shouldn't Trust It – In The 17th Century, The Turks Cooperated With The Cossacks And Robbed Them At The Same Time, October 29, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8998 – Russian Expert Dolgov: If Nagorno-Karabakh Returns To Azerbaijan, Turkey Will Move Forward With Its Plan To Unite All Turkic Peoples Across The Region, October 29, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8997 – Sudanese Writer: 'Israel, We Welcome You To Khartoum', October 29, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8996 – Foreign Policy Adviser Lukyanov: Russia Must Concentrate On Its Chinese Neighbor Or Risk 'Creeping Expansionism From The East', October 29, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8995 – Russian Daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta: The Fighting In Nagorno Karabakh Is Turkey's Stepping Stone To Building The 'Great Turan' – A Gigantic Federation Of Turkic Peoples With An Army Of 2.8 Million Soldiers, October 28, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8994 – Syrian Regime Continues To Encourage Popular Tribal Resistance Against U.S.; Assad: This Is The Only Way To Force The Americans To Leave, October 28, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8993 – Concern In Saudi Arabia: A Biden Win Will Mean A Return Of Obama's Destructive Policy, October 27, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8992 – Senior IRGC General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi: The Americans Are Concealing Their Casualties From The January 2020 Ayn Al-Asad Missile Attack; The U.S. Is No Longer A Superpower, Iran Is; America Is on the Verge Of Collapse, October 27, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8991 – Russian Experts: Iran Is A Headache For Russia In Syria; It Is Only Mutual Fear Of Turkey's Expansionism That Prevents Russia And Iran From Coming To Blows, October 27, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8990 – Russian China Expert Tavrovsky Finds Xi's Speech On Korean War 'Unprecedently Harsh' Towards America, Is Upset That Xi Glossed Over Soviet Assistance To China During Korean War, October 27, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8989 – Imam Hassen Chalghoumi, President Of Conference Of Imams Of France, Following The Murder Of Samuel Paty: Islamism Is Poison, A Disease, Should Be Banned By The French Government, October 26, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8988 – Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict – Russian Expert Golts: Turkey Is Unambiguously On Azerbaijan's Side; Russia Does Not Have A Strategy, And Suffers Heavy Losses In Terms Of Its Image, October 26, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8987 – Egyptian Liberal: Beheading Of French Teacher Harms Prophet Muhammad More Than Cartoons, Exposes Muslim World In All Its Violence And Backwardness, October 26, 2020



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8410 – Official Chinese Media Weighs In On U.S. Elections: America Is A Failed State, Its Democracy Is A Rich Man's Game Played At The People's Expense; U.S. Democracy Is to Blame For Gun Violence, CGTN Network (China)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8409 – Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada: Samuel Paty Was A Cursed, Evil-Spirited, Filthy Excuse For A Human-Being, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8408 – Iranian Journalist Ghanbar Naderi: Iran Should Stop Threatening To Destroy Israel And Should Recognize The Sovereignty Of Israel, KSA, Other Countries In The Region, CGTN Network (China)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8407 – Sudanese Politician Mohammadain Mohammad Ishaq: We Have No Enmity Towards Israel; We Need To Abandon The Islamist, Pan-Arab Ideologies; The Palestinians Are Better Off Than Rural Sudanese, Sudan TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8406 – Former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi: I Support Anyone Who Wants to Limit Iran’s Missiles, Nuclear Capabilities Because They Are a Threat to Iraq, Dijlah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8405 – British-Saudi Journalist Othman Al-Omeir: Peace With Israel Is The Only Logical Step; We Cannot Put Our Lives On Hold Over The Palestinian Cause, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8404 – Miami Imam Dr. Yousef Fadi Kablawi: The Narrative That Samuel Paty Was Beheaded By A Chechen Is 'Bogus' Just Like The 9/11 Narrative; The Attack Was Staged By French Authorities To Frame The Muslims, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8403– Egyptian TV Host Amr Adib: We Should File A Lawsuit Against Charlie Hebdo, Like The Jews Sued Nazis For Their Stolen Gold, MBC Misr TV (Saudi Arabia/Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8402 – France-Based International Law Expert Dr. Abd Al-Ilah Al-Rawi: Macron Insists On Offending Islam, Muhammad Because He Was Brought To Power By The Rothschilds, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8401 – Prominent American Islamic Scholar Dr. Yasir Qadhi: The 'Unfortunate' Beheading Of Samuel Paty Is A Pretext For A Campaign Against The Prophet Muhammad

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8400 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: Macron Needs Mental Treatment; By Fighting Against Islam, Europe Is Bringing Its Own Demise, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8399 – Sudan TV Debate – SLM Official Saleh Mansour: We Need Peace; People Are Tired; We Have Gained Nothing From Hostility Towards Israel; Ba'ath Politician Al-Bakheet Omar: The Zionists Are Implementing The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion, Sudan TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8398 – Jordanian Islamic Scholar Dr. Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: Macron Has Declared War Against Islam; He Is A Descendant Of The Crusaders, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8397 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmad: Boycotting French Products Is Not The Answer To Macron; We Should Establish A Caliphate, Crush Paris With Our Armies, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8396 – Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman Of Sudan's Sovereignty Council: Reconciliation With Israel Serves The Interests Of Both Parties; Many Other Arab-Israeli Agreements Have Been Signed Since The 1967 'Three No's' Khartoum Summit, Sudan TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8395 – Chinese Journalist Li Gang On Arabic-Language Official Chinese TV: Because Of Its Ideological Bias, The West Does Not Attribute China's Economic Success To Socialism, CGTN Network (China)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8394 – Algerian Journalist Hadda Hazem: We Support The Palestinians But We Will Not Fight On Their Behalf, Sky News Arabia (UAE)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8393– Lebanese President's Daughter And Advisor Claudine Aoun Roukoz: I Do Not Object Peace With Israel Once Our Disputes Are Resolved; Did France And Germany Remain Enemies After WWII?, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8392 – Senior IRGC General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi: The Americans Are Concealing Their Casualties From The January 2020 Ayn Al-Asad Missile Attack; The U.S. Is No Longer A Superpower, Iran Is; America Is on the Verge Of Collapse, Channel 3 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8391 – Qatar-Based Former Egyptian Footballer Mohamed Aboutrika Calls For A Boycott Of French Products During Live Broadcast: 'The Prophet Muhammad Is Where We Draw The Line', beIN Sports (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8390 – Sudanese Islamic Scholar Muhammad Abd Al-Karim: All Muslim Countries Must Sever Ties With France, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8389 – Miami Imam Yousef Fadi Kablawi Addresses "Dog Of France" Macron: France, Not Islam, Is In Crisis; Syrian Refugees Are Reviving Islam In Europe; By 2050, France Will Have A Muslim Majority, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8388 – Sudanese Political Analyst Muhammad Adam: The Time Has Come To Establish Relations With Israel; We Will Not Pay The Price For Other People's Mistakes, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8387 – Sec.-Gen. Of The Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen: The Palestinians Need To Think Outside The Box, Try Different Ways To Achieve Peace With Israel, Two-State Solution, Sky News Arabia (UAE)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8386 – Imam Hassen Chalghoumi, President Of Conference Of Imams Of France, Following The Murder Of Samuel Paty: Islamism Is Poison, A Disease, Should Be Banned By The French Government, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8385 – Official Chinese TV Criticizes U.S. Capitalism, Trump's Economic Policies: The Government Should Redistribute Wealth; Fundamental Reforms Are The Only Solution; Trump Does Not Care About Making America Great Again, CGTN Network (China)