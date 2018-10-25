The MEMRI Weekly: October 19-26, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7733 – Conspiracy Theories In Turkish Print Media, Social Media Connect Jamal Khashoggi's Murder To 'Satanist Network,' Jews, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, CIA, Evangelical Christians, October 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7729 – Leyla Talo, Yazidi Woman Sold Eight Times As Sex Slave By ISIS, Recounts Her Harrowing Story, October 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7732 – Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi: We Should Always Slap Israeli Soldiers Whether Or Not They Did Anything; 'I Have Pledged To Continue On The Path Of The Martyrs... To Make Sacrifices, Even Sacrificing My Life' To Liberate Palestine, October 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7731 – Saudi Writers Criticize The Saudi Media's And State Institutions' Handling Of The Khashoggi Affair, October 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7730 – Former Kremlin Advisor Karaganov: Our People Are Anti-Western; Authoritarianism Is Not Imposed On Us From Above, History Shaped Our Genetic Code, October 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7728 – Saudi Arabia's Arab Allies Come To Its Defense In The Khashoggi Murder Affair, October 24, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7727 – Russia This Week – Focus On The INF Treaty – October 24, 2018, October 24, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7726 – Egyptian Ambassador Rif'at Al-Ansari, Former Diplomat at Tel Aviv Embassy: 50,000-Strong Media 'Watchdog' Serves Israeli Interests, October 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7725 – Friday Sermon At Khan Al-Ahmar On Palestinian Authority TV: Israeli Government Has Not Learned The Lessons From Nebuchadnezzar, Titus, And Hitler; 'Look What The Quran Says About The Israelites', October 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7724 – Shi'ite Website Opposed To Hizbullah: Another War Between Hizbullah And Israel Will Destroy Lebanon, October 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7723 – Renowned Russian Telegram Channel SerpomPo: The Skripal Case And The Khashoggi Case – Triggers For Harsh Western Reaction, October 22, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7722 – Egyptian Writer Presents Five Steps For Identifying And Handling An Extremist, October 22, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6812 – Qadhafi's Cousin Ahmad Qadhaf Al-Dam, A Former Libyan Official: Iran Has A Right To Nuclear Weapons And So Do We, Sada Al-Balad (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6811 – Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi: We Should Always Slap Israeli Soldiers Whether They Did Anything or Not, Mosaique FM radio (Tunisia), Nassma TV (Tunisia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6810 – Saudi TV Debate: Should You Go To A Psychiatrist Or Have Quranic Verses Recited?, Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6808 – Political Activist Linda Sarsour Calls To Vote Against Ted Cruz, Questions The Faith Of Muslims Who Defend The Police, Says: I Don't Care What Any Black Person Did Before Getting Shot, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6807 – Gaza Authorities Burn Drugs, Point Finger At Israel, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6806 – Egyptian Ambassador Rif'at Al-Ansari, Former Diplomat At Tel Aviv Embassy: 50,000-Strong Media ‘Watchdog’ Serves Israeli Interests, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6805 – Pro-ISIS Video Depicts Hurricane Michael As Divine Punishment Of The U.S., The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6804 – Friday Sermon At Khan Al-Ahmar On Palestinian Authority TV: Israeli Government Has Not Learned The Lessons From Nebuchadnezzar, Titus, And Hitler, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6803 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Sheikh Abu Mus'ab Al-Hadra: Saudis Cannot Even Carry Out An Assassination Professionally, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6802 – U.K. Cleric Abu Layth Al-Maliki: Groups That Want To Establish A Caliphate Believe In A Bollywood Fantasy Version Of Islamic History - Archival, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6801 – French-Algerian Activist Yahia Gouasmi, Founder Of Zahra Center In France: In Five Years, The Smell Of The Zionists Will No Longer Be On This Earth, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6800 – Leyla Talo, Yazidi Woman Sold Eight Times As Sex Slave By ISIS, Recounts Her Harrowing Story, BBC Arabic (The UK)

To read the transcript, click here.