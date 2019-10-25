The MEMRI Weekly: October 18-25, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8333 – Editor Of Turkish Pro-Government Daily On Turkish Invasion Of Northeast Syria: Turkey Is Not Limited To Anatolia; Aleppo-Mosul Line Is Strategic Priority, October 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8332 – Lebanese Politicians, Journalists, Before The Outbreak Of The Current Protest-Wave: It Is Hizbullah That Caused The Economic Crisis In The Country, October 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8331 – Influential Russian Blogger El Murid: When Putin Started This War In Syria, His Task Was Simple: We Go In, We Win; But Erdogan Didn't Play Fair And Forced Russia To Improvise, October 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8330 – Egyptian TV Host Dr. Mohamed El Baz: Very Important Report By MEMRI Exposes Al-Jazeera's Anti-Egyptian Sentiment, October 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8329 – Senior Iranian National Security Official Mojtaba Zonnour: Our Drones Are Tracking, Ready To Strike American Bases Throughout The Region; We Can Destroy Israel In Less Than 30 Minutes, October 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8328 – In Government Daily, Jordanian Diplomat Defends Peace Treaty With Israel, Condemns Those Who Attack It, October 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8327 – Russian Media Outlet Nezavisimaya Gazeta: National Projects Are Becoming An Uncomfortable Topic For The Authorities; State Injections Will Not Reanimate A Moribund Economy, October 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8326 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei At IRGC Officer Academy Ceremony: We Will Never Give Up Our Resistance Against America; Soldiers Chant Vows To Destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa, October 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8325 – Qatar's Support For Turkey's Military Operation In Northeast Syria Reflects The Two Countries' Close Alliance, Expresses Defiance Of The Arab League, October 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8324 – Turkish Commentators On Turkey's Invasion Of Northeast Syria: Turkey Stood Tall And Crusaders Fell To Their Knees; Turkey Delivered Ottoman Slap To Insolent U.S.; Our Decisive Manner Pressed U.S. Into Corner, Gave Us Everything We Wanted, October 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8323 – Egyptian Writer: The Egyptian Ministry Of Religious Endowments Should Focus On Fighting Extremism And Ignorance Instead Of Interfering In People's Lives, October 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8322 – Russia This Week – Focus On Africa – October 22, 2019, October 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8321 – Russia Today Reporter In An Evacuated U.S. Base In Northern Syria: Everything Remains Intact, October 18, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7549 – Syrian Opposition's Interim Government Defense Minister General Salim Idris: Kurds In Northern Syria Have Auschwitz And Buchenwald-Like Camps, Al-Araby TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7548 – Egyptian Coptic Patriarch Pope Tawadros II Of Alexandria: No Problem With Copts Visiting Jerusalem, Israel Is A Country Like Any Other, France 24 Arabic TV (France)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7547 – Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Responds To Trump's Statement On U.S. Withdrawal From Northern Syria: 'Soon The Flames Of War [Will] Come To America', The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7546 – Turkish President Erdoğan Cites Hitler's Germany As Example Of Proposed Government System: 'When You Look At Hitler's Germany, You Will See It There' (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7545 – Egyptian Dissident Mohamed Ali Criticizes Military's Involvement In Egypt's Economy, Civilian Industries: In Egypt, The Military Owns The People, BBC Arabic (The UK)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7544 – Senior Iranian National Security Official Mojtaba Zonnour: Our Drones Are Tracking, Ready To Strike American Bases Throughout The Region; We Can Destroy Israel In Less Than 30 Minutes, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7543 – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad During Visit To Troops In Idlib: Erdogan Is Starring In An American-Directed 'Play'; He Invaded Northern Syria Because The Americans Told Him To; He Is Their Slave, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7542 – Moroccan MP Omar Balafrej: We Must Not Criminalize Intimate Relations Between Consenting Adults, Including Homosexuals; The State Is Suffocating People's Personal Liberties, France 24 Arabic TV (France), Hespress Internet TV (Morocco)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7541 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei At IRGC Officer Academy Ceremony: We Will Never Give Up Our Resistance Against America; Soldiers Chant Vows To Destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7540 – Emir Of Qatar Gifts Luxury Boeing 747 To Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Show TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7539 – Lebanese TV Host Samar Abou Khalil Accuses Government Of Depravity, Corruption, Blames It For Poverty, Unemployment In Lebanon, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7538 – Egyptian TV Host Dr. Mohamed El Baz: Very Important Report By MEMRI Exposes Al-Jazeera's Anti-Egyptian Sentiment, Mehwar TV (Egypt)

