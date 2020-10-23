The MEMRI Weekly: October 16-23, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8986 – Presence Of Fighters From Syria In Nagorno Karabakh Ramps Up The Pressure On Russia To Intervene, October 23, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8985 – Days After International Union Of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Posts, On Its Website, Article By IUMS Secretary-General Claiming French Teacher's Beheading Was Staged By French Authorities, IUMS Removes It – Along With Articles Inciting Against President Macron, October 22, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8984 – Lebanese Writer: Iran Seeks To Intimidate Iraq's Sunnis, Kurds, Embarrass Iraqi Security Forces To Keep Iraq Under Its Hegemony, October 22, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8983 – MEMRI Reports In 2012 Exposed Islamist Incitement By Abdelhakim Sefrioui And His Organization, The Pro-Hamas Sheikh Yassin Collective, Against France And French Authorities; This Week, Authorities Arrested Him And Dismantled The Organization In Connection With French Teacher's Beheading, October 21, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8982 – Russian News Agency Ria.ru: Turkey's Caucasus Influence Is Dangerous Because Of Pan-Turkic Project's Popularity In Region, October 21, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8981 – Arab Papers Report That Efforts Are Underway To Promote Syrian Peace Agreement With Israel; Syria Denies Reports, October 21, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8980 – Daughter Of Deceased Iranian Leader Rafsanjani: Iranian Regime Should Consider Establishing Relations With Israel; IRGC Official: Khamenei Intended For Israel To Disappear Much Earlier Than The 25 Years He Allotted It, October 20, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8979 – Fatah Revolutionary Council Member: The UAE Delegation To The Temple Mount Is A Virus With Which The Occupation Wants To Infect The Arab Ummah, October 20, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8978 – Leading Russian Columnist Rostovsky: Turkey Backs Ukraine On Crimea Because Turkey Itself Has Designs On The Region That It Lost To Russia, October 20, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8977 – Urdu Daily: It's Agreed With U.S. That If Intra-Afghan Talks Fail, 'Kandahar, Bagram, And Jalalabad Airbases Will Be Handed Over To The Taliban' – Not To Afghan Army, October 20, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8976 – Russian Expert On China Tvarovsky: The New Reemphasis On China's Korean War Intervention Is Part Of Campaign To Put China On A War Footing Against The U.S., October 20, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8974 – Secretary-General Of International Union of Muslim Scholars, 'Ali Al-Qaradaghi, Resumes Jihadi Incitement: Claims Murder Of French Teacher Was Staged By French Authorities And Real Killer Is Still Alive, October 20, 2020



Inquiry and Analysis No. 1536 – For China, Human Rights Cannot Be Universal, October 19, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8975 – Colorado Imam Karim Abu Zaid On Macron's Comments About Islam: The Non-Muslims' Schemes To Destroy Islam By Watering It Down Will Fail; The Caliphate Will Return, October 19, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8973 – Russian Experts: Competing With China In Central Asia Is Like Playing Chess Against An Opponent Armed With A Baseball Bat, October 19, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 8972 – Questioned By Skeptical Interviewers, Russian FM Lavrov Struggles To Defend Russia's Current Policy Towards Turkey, October 16, 2020



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8384 – Iraqi Politician Misha'an Al-Juburi: I Would Rather Be Ruled By ISIS Than By Pro-Iranian Militias That Follow Khamenei, Asia TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8383– Iran-Based Iraqi Shi'ite Scholar Kamal Al-Haydari: A Jurist Who Accepts The Concept Of A Modern State Must Not Issue Fatwas That Contradict The Man-Made Laws There, Al-Iraqiya TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8382 – Lebanese Journalist Nadim Koteich: The Palestinians Are Foolishly Continuing Their Resistance Instead Of Following The UAE's Example And Building A Prosperous And United State, Sky News Arabia (UAE)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8381 – Egyptian War Veteran Shows Off Blood-Stained IDF Uniform He Took As A Souvenir From Israeli Soldiers Killed In 1973 War; TV Host: We Crushed Them In The War, Sada Al-Balad (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8380 – Lebanese Politician Naji Hayek: There Is No Shame In Talking About The Establishment Of A Federation In Lebanon, OTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8379 – Iranian Official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Threatens UAE, Bahrain, Adds: So Far We Only Avenged Soleimani's Car, Revenge For His Death Will Be Greater, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8378 – Turkey-Based Islamic Scholar Wagdi Ghoneim Calls To Boycott Netflix; It is A 'Prostitute Of A Channel' That Promotes Homosexuality, Lesbianism, And Heresy, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8377 – Iraqi Militia Official Haydar Al-Lami: U.S. Forces Can Leave Voluntarily Or In Coffins; We May Use Very Precise Missiles against U.S. Military Targets, Etejah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8376 – Lebanese Journalist Muna Sukariya: Anne Frank Only Hid From The Nazis For Three Months; She Was Not Like The Victims Of Sabra And Shatila, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8375 – Qatari Sociologist Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari: Samuel Paty's Murder May Have Been Orchestrated Like 9/11; Killings, Stabbings Are Normal Reactions To Insults Against The Prophet Muhammad

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8374 – Sheikh Ali Al-Yousuf Of The International Union Of Muslim Scholars: Killing Of French Teacher Paty Was In Keeping With The Ruling Of The Shari'a But It Should Have Been Done By The Islamic State, Not By Just Any Individual, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8373– Egyptian Journalist Abdel Moneim Saeed: The Time Has Come For Our Palestinian Brothers And Their Political Elite To Rethink Things; The Palestinian Cause Is Not The Only Cause In The Region; Hamas Is As Bad As Al-Qaeda, Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8372 – Grand Mufti Of Egypt Shawki Allam: According To Our Research, 50% Of Second- And Third-Generation Muslims In Europe Support ISIS, Sada Al-Balad (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8371 – Sudanese Islamic Scholar Muhammad Abd Al-Karim On Beheading Of French Teacher: The Offensive Cartoons Were The Main Crime; For Every Action There Is A Reaction, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8370 – TV Host On Turkey-Based Muslim Brotherhood TV Channel Mohamed Abdelbaky Following French Teacher's Murder: Freedom Of Speech Should Not Include Offending Prophet Muhammad, Islam, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8369 – Sec-Gen. Of International Union Of Muslim Scholars Ali Qaradaghi: Macron Has A Crusader Ideology, Still Lives In The Middle Ages; The West Is In Moral Crisis, Dorar TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8368 – Colorado Imam Karim Abu Zaid On Macron's Comments About Islam: The Non-Muslims' Schemes To Destroy Islam By Watering It Down Will Fail; The Caliphate Will Return, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8367 – Former Iraqi FM Hoshyar Zebari: Shi'ite Militias In Iraq Are just Like ISIS, Dijlah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8366 – Sudanese Islamic Scholar Abd Al-Hayy Yousuf: Normalization With Israel Is Treachery; Allah Forbids Us From Being Allies With The Jews; It Is Obligatory For Muslims To Be Hostile To The Jews, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8365 – Lebanese Journalist Fadi Boudaya: Negotiation Of Maritime Borders With Israel Is A Victory For The Resistance, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8364 – French Islamic Scholar Imam Hassan El-Houari: Muslims Built, Liberated France; Terrorism Has Come From France's 'School,' Not From The Mosque, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)