The MEMRI Weekly: November 6-13, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.
MEMRI REPORTS
Special Dispatch No. 9029 – Australian Preacher Urges Muslims To Boycott France, Stresses Death Is The Only Punishment For Offense To Prophet Muhammad, November 12, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9028 – Urdu Daily: 'Haqqani Network Wants To Forcibly Occupy Afghanistan, Including Kabul', November 13, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9027 – Iraqi TV Debate: Hitler Cannot Be Blamed – The Jews Are The Reason For All Strife; COVID-19 Is A Masonic Tool, The Vaccine Will Be Used To Control People Via Satellite, November 12, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9026 – Egyptian Writer Living In Germany: Pluralistic Europe, Which Renounced Religious Wars, Is Now Surrendering To The 'Monster' Of Extremist Political Islam, November 12, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9024 – Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed: Why Is There Freedom Of Expression To Insult The Prophet Muhammad But Not To Insult President Macron? Many Christians, Jews Want To Turn Muslims Back To Being Infidels Like Them, November 11, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9023 – Senior Saudi Journalist 'Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed: Biden Will Oppose Iran's Expansion And Its Constant Threat To The U.S. Allies In The Region, November 11, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9022 – Russian Columnist Dmitry Popov: Vienna Attack Is An Episode In War Of Civilizations, Effete Europe Is Doomed Unless It Reembraces Religion And The Family, November 10, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9021 – Russian Expert Nadein-Raevsky: 28 Turkic Peoples Live Within Russia, Pan-Turkism Will Fail, But A Great Deal Of Blood Will Be Shed In The Process, November 10, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9020 – February Expose By UK-Based Qatari News Site Reports On Pro-Iran Media Ring Covertly Promoting Anti-Western Agenda In Iraq, November 10, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9019 – Chinese Middle East Expert Fan Hongda: China Is The World's 'Second-Greatest' Power, But It Should Not Force Middle East Countries To Choose Between China And The U.S. – Or It Will Face 'A Very Embarrassing And Dangerous Situation', November 10, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9018 – Writers In Qatari Media Rejoice At Trump's Electoral Defeat, November 10, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9017 – Amid Azerbaijan-Armenia Fighting, Turkish Dailies Propose 'Turkic NATO': 'The Turkic States Must Unite', November 9, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9016 – Armenian Expert Tashjian: Today The 'Fates Of Vienna' Are Open In Front Of Erdogan; There Is No Front To Contain Erdogan's Ambitions And Revival Of The 'Army Of Islam', November 9, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9015 – Palestinian Writers: Out Leadership's Attacks On Normalization With Israel Harm Out Cause, November 9, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9014 – Russian President Putin: Countering Imperialism And Capitalism Can Provide A Unifying Agent For Russia's Relations With A Biden Administration, November 8, 2020
Special Dispatch No. 9013 – Articles In Saudi Press: Biden Is Not A Replica Of Obama; Arab States Will Not Be Adversely Affected By His Victory, November 8, 2020
MEMRI TV
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8451 – Iraqi Hizbullah Brigades-Affiliated Telegam Channel Publishes Video Threatening U.S. Forces In Iraq: You Will Take the Bodies of Your Soldiers and Leave, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8450 – Pakistani Journalist Mian Haseeb Madni Pledges 50 Million Rupees As Reward To Anyone Who Beheads French President Macron, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8449 – Hizbullah Leader Hassan Nasrallah On U.S. Elections: "What Kind Of Democracy Is This?" Nothing Will Change – Both Parties Support Israel, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8448 – Lebanese Researcher Muhsen Saleh On Iranian TV: The Zionist Lobby Controls Charlie Hebdo And The Majority Of French, American Media, Al-Alam TV (Iran)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8447 – Lebanese Airline Pilot Rola Hoteit On The First Ever Lebanese Flight With All-Female Crew, OTV (Lebanon)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8446 – Iranian Strategic Affairs Expert Mehdi Mohammadi: Return To The JCPOA By Biden Is Not Enough; We Need Answers Regarding The Lifting Of Sanctions And The Damages They Incurred On Iran, As Well As The Killing Of Soleimani; The Snapback Mechanism Must Be Can, Channel 1 (Iran)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8445 – 'Sam And Ammar' On Al-Hurra TV, Following Terror Attacks In Europe: We Always Insist That We Are Victims Of A Conspiracy; We Take Zero Responsibility For Anything, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8444 – Russia Test-Fires New Anti-Ballistic Missile System, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8443 – Iranian FM Spokesman Khatibzadeh: U.S. 'In No Position' To Set New Terms For Its Return To The JCPOA; It Must End 'Economic War' And Compensate Iran For Billions In Economic Damages, Al-Alam TV (Iran)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8442 – Friday Sermon In Bojnurd, Iran By Islamic Scholar Rahim Mahdavipour: We Have Carried Out Cyber Attacks Against Israeli Desalination Plants, Power Plants, Khorasan Shomali TV (Iran)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8441 – Istanbul Friday Sermon By Palestinian Islamic Scholar Mahmoud Al-Hasanat: Fight France! We Are Willing To Sacrifice Our Soul And Our Blood For The Sake Of The Prophet Muhammad, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8440 – Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed: Why Is There Freedom Of Expression To Insult The Prophet Muhammad But Not To Insult President Macron? Many Christians, Jews Want To Turn Muslims Back To Being Infidels Like Them, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8439 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Lecture By political Researcher Ahmad Al-Khatwani: An Islamic State Will Conquer Rome, Liberate Al-Andalus, Extinguish Polytheism In The Vatican, And Rule The World, Al-Waqiyah TV (Lebanon)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8438 – Muhammad Mohi, Spokesman Of Iraqi Hizbullah Brigades: Trump's Presidency Was A Dark Era, New Administration Has A Chance To Fix What He Has Ruined, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8437 – Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh Calls For Supporters To Supply Palestinians With Weapons And Money For The Liberation Of Palestine and Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8435 – Berlin-Based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash Leads 'Macron The Dog' On A Leash, Burns Macron Pictures: This Is What Happens To People Who Curse Our Prophet, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8434 – Tehran Friday Sermon By Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard: It Does Not Matter Who Forms The U.S. Government; The Region's Future Has No Room For Israel, Mercenary Rulers, Channel 1 (Iran)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8433 – Texas-Based Islamic Scholar Yasir Qadhi: No Reputable Scholar Allows For Vigilante Justice; Death For Blasphemy Only In The Land of Islam And Only After Due Process; MEMRI Is A Hate Group That Finds Obscure And Unknown Scholars And Presents Their Views As, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8432 – UAE Federal Council Member Dirar Belhoul Al-Falasi: Hamas Launched Missiles From A Hospital We Built For The Needy In Gaza; Palestinian Authority Leaders Behaved Like Small-Time Peddlers, The Internet
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8431 – Iraqic TV Debate: Hitler Cannot Be Blamed – The Jews Are The Reason For All Strife; COVID-19 Is A Masonic Tool, The Vaccine Will Be Used To Control People Via Satellite, Alghadeer TV (Iraq)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8430 – Sudan Liberation Movement Leader Abdul Wahid Al-Nur On Normalization With Israel: Pan-Arabism Is A Lie; We Should Solve Our Own Problems Before Worrying About The Palestinian Cause, France 24 Arabic TV (France)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8429 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: No Matter Who Wins The Elections, The Next U.S. Administration Will Surrender To The Iranian People, IRINN TV (Iran)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8428 – IRGC Unveils 'Missile Machine Gun' Capable Of Rapidly Firing Long-Range Ballistic Missiles: Our Enemies Will Be Unable To Move Or Breathe, Channel 1 (Iran)
MEMRI TV Clip No. 8427 – Russian FM Lavrov Jokes: We Are Hurt That We Got Only Second Place After China For Interfering In The US Elections, The Internet