The MEMRI Weekly: November 6-13, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 9029 – Australian Preacher Urges Muslims To Boycott France, Stresses Death Is The Only Punishment For Offense To Prophet Muhammad, November 12, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9028 – Urdu Daily: 'Haqqani Network Wants To Forcibly Occupy Afghanistan, Including Kabul', November 13, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9027 – Iraqi TV Debate: Hitler Cannot Be Blamed – The Jews Are The Reason For All Strife; COVID-19 Is A Masonic Tool, The Vaccine Will Be Used To Control People Via Satellite, November 12, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9026 – Egyptian Writer Living In Germany: Pluralistic Europe, Which Renounced Religious Wars, Is Now Surrendering To The 'Monster' Of Extremist Political Islam, November 12, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9024 – Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed: Why Is There Freedom Of Expression To Insult The Prophet Muhammad But Not To Insult President Macron? Many Christians, Jews Want To Turn Muslims Back To Being Infidels Like Them, November 11, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9023 – Senior Saudi Journalist 'Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed: Biden Will Oppose Iran's Expansion And Its Constant Threat To The U.S. Allies In The Region, November 11, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9022 – Russian Columnist Dmitry Popov: Vienna Attack Is An Episode In War Of Civilizations, Effete Europe Is Doomed Unless It Reembraces Religion And The Family, November 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9021 – Russian Expert Nadein-Raevsky: 28 Turkic Peoples Live Within Russia, Pan-Turkism Will Fail, But A Great Deal Of Blood Will Be Shed In The Process, November 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9020 – February Expose By UK-Based Qatari News Site Reports On Pro-Iran Media Ring Covertly Promoting Anti-Western Agenda In Iraq, November 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9019 – Chinese Middle East Expert Fan Hongda: China Is The World's 'Second-Greatest' Power, But It Should Not Force Middle East Countries To Choose Between China And The U.S. – Or It Will Face 'A Very Embarrassing And Dangerous Situation', November 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9018 – Writers In Qatari Media Rejoice At Trump's Electoral Defeat, November 10, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9017 – Amid Azerbaijan-Armenia Fighting, Turkish Dailies Propose 'Turkic NATO': 'The Turkic States Must Unite', November 9, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9016 – Armenian Expert Tashjian: Today The 'Fates Of Vienna' Are Open In Front Of Erdogan; There Is No Front To Contain Erdogan's Ambitions And Revival Of The 'Army Of Islam', November 9, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9015 – Palestinian Writers: Out Leadership's Attacks On Normalization With Israel Harm Out Cause, November 9, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9014 – Russian President Putin: Countering Imperialism And Capitalism Can Provide A Unifying Agent For Russia's Relations With A Biden Administration, November 8, 2020



Special Dispatch No. 9013 – Articles In Saudi Press: Biden Is Not A Replica Of Obama; Arab States Will Not Be Adversely Affected By His Victory, November 8, 2020



MEMRI TV