The MEMRI Weekly: November 30-December 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7795 – For First Time Ever, Christian Mass Held Openly In Saudi Arabia, December 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7794 – General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander Of IRGC Aerospace Force, Reviews U.S. Bases In The Region: We Can Strike The Americans Anywhere, They Are 'Like Pieces Of Meat Before Our Teeth'; 'No Other Country Has So Many Captured [Drones]', December 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7793 – Past MEMRI Reports: Lebanese Press On Hizbullah Tunneling Into Israel, December 5, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7792 – Palestinian Authority, Fatah Act To Thwart UN Resolution Condemning Hamas Rocket Attacks On Israel: 'We Will Not Allow Hamas To Be Labeled A Terror Organization'; 'We Will Serve As Its Body Armor', December 5, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7791 – Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahar Visits Mandela's Prison Cell And Says To Palestinian Prisoners: You Will Drive Out The Occupation And Rule Your Country Like Mandela Did, December 4, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7790 – Syrian Opposition Websites: Iran Consolidating Its Presence In Eastern Syria, West Of Euphrates, To Form Continuum From Iran, Through Iraq And Syria, To Mediterranean, December 4, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7789 – Russia This Week – November 29, 2018, December 4, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7788 – Hamas Representative In Lebanon Ali Baraka: Our Missiles In Gaza 'Can Reach Every Spot In Palestine' As Can 'The Missiles Of The Resistance In Lebanon'; Iran's Financial Support 'Is The Basis' For The 'Steadfastness Of The Resistance In Gaza', December 3, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7787 – Iranian President Rohani: 'We Are Willing To Protect The Interests Of The Saudi People With All Our Capabilities Against the Terrorists And The Superpowers – Just As We Hastened To Help The Iraqi, Syrian, Afghan, And Yemeni Peoples... We Are [Your] Brothers And We Stand Alongside You'; 'There Is A Cancerous Growth In The Region Called The Zionist Regime', December 3, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7786 – Egyptian Journalist: Egypt Must Heed The International Criticism Of The Death Sentences Handed Down To 75 Muslim Brotherhood Activists, December 3, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6877 – Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Zionist, Anti-CNN Protest In NYC In Support Of Marc Lamont Hill By CNN, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6876 – Palestinian Authority TV Host Dana Abu Shamsiya Praises Palestinian Who Stabbed Israeli Policemen: He Harvests Souls On The Battlefield And Is Desired By The Virgins Of Paradise, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6875 – Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Advisor To Palestinian Authority President: Men May Only Beat Their Wives When They Are Disobedient, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6874 – Former ISIS Member From Syria: They Beheaded People In Front Of Us, Forced Us To Fight, And Used Us As Human Shields, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6873 – Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander Of IRGC Aerospace Force Reviews U.S. Bases In The Region: We Can Strike The Americans Anywhere, They Are 'Like Pieces Of Meat Before Our Teeth', Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6872 – Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahar Visits Mandela's Prison Cell and Says To Palestinian Prisoners: You Will Drive Out The Occupation And Rule Your Country Like Mandela Did, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6871 – Palestinian Business Tycoon Munib Al-Masri: Israel Has Driven Out Christians, Plans 'Greater Israel' From The Nile To The Euphrates, France 24 Arabic TV (France)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6870 – Egyptian TV Host Wael Elebrashy on Actress Rania Youssef's Dress Scandal: She Made A Stupid Mistake By Wearing A Revolting Dress, But Her Apology Should Be Enough, ON TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6869 – Hamas Rep. In Lebanon Ali Baraka: Our Missiles Can Strike Anywhere In Israel; Iranian Support Is The Basis Of Our Steadfastness, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6868 – Muslim Brotherhood TV Host Mohammed Nasser: Rothschild Family Controls World Economy, Rose To Power Nefariously, Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey)

