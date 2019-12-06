The MEMRI Weekly: November 29-December 6, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8394 – Abd Al-Hadi Mahfouz, President Of Lebanese National Media Council: MEMRI Has Great Influence On Global Media, Brought About Removal Of Hamas, Hizbullah Accounts On Social Media, December 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8393 – Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev Surveys Russia's Security In The Contemporary World, December 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8392 – Saudi Journalist Responds To Attack On Feminism In Saudi Arabia: Ignorant People Label Feminism As Heresy, Without Understanding What It Is, December 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8391 – Advisor At Iranian Embassy In Damascus: Opening Of Syria-Iraq Border – A Step Towards Creating Regional Bloc Comprising Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, December 4, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1493 – Lebanese Protests Place Hizbullah In A Bind – Part II: Hizbullah's Position On Protests Evokes Unusually Harsh Criticism Among Its Supporters, Prompts Wave Of Resignations From Pro-Hizbullah Daily 'Al-Akhbar', December 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8390 – Celebrating Turkey-Libya Agreement, Editor Of AKP Mouthpiece Pens Historical Blueprint For Return Of Ottoman Empire Through Territorial Expansion: 'Barbaros Is Back In The Mediterranean After 473 Years – From Now On, We Are Everywhere From North Africa To The East Mediterranean', December 3, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1492 – Lebanese Protests Place Hizbullah In A Bind – Part I: Hizbullah's Hostility To The Protests And The Reasons Behind It, December 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8388 – Former Yazidi Slave Girl Confronts Captured ISIS Terrorist Who Had Held Her Captive, Violently Raped Her When She Was 14: 'You Destroyed My Life', December 3, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1491 – Contemporary Russian Thinkers Series – Russian Anti-Liberal Philosopher Alexander Dugin Articulates Russia's Unofficial Ideology: Eurasianism, December 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8389 – Chief Advisor To Turkish President Erdoğan: 'The Islamic World Should Prepare An Army For Palestine From Outside Palestine', December 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8387 – Iranian Quran Expert Bahrampur On National TV: Protesters Should Be Slaughtered Or Have Their Feet And Hands Chopped Off On Alternate Sides; If We Kill 10,000 Of Them, It Will Not Be An Exaggeration, December 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8386 – Palestinian 'Al-Hayat Al-Jadida' Daily Publishes Post By Hebron Resident Thanking Palestinian Authority For Making Regular Payments To His Family For Two Of His Brothers Who Were Involved In Terrorist Operations, December 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8385 – Defiant Message From ISIS In Response To Campaign Against Its Presence On Telegram, Other Platforms, December 2, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8384 – Russia's Accounts Chamber Head Alexei Kudrin: Economic Growth Is Impossible Without Investing In People, December 1, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8383 – Russian Economist Vladislav Inozemtsev: Russia's Megaprojects, Whose Effectiveness Are Not Obvious, Pose Serious Problems For The Country's Economy, November 29, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7639 – Kuwaiti Islamic Scholar Muhammad Hammoud Al-Najdi: The Quran Encourages Offensive Jihad by Means of Force; It Is Used to Humiliate Infidels, Spread Islam, Al-Ma’ali TV (Kuwait)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7638 – Tunisian Politician Seif Eddine Makhlouf: I Wish To Die As A Martyr In The Al-Aqsa Mosque, IFM Radio (Tunisia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7637 – Former Egyptian Diplomat Ashraf ‘Aql: Israel Assassinated Yasser Arafat; Global Zionism Works Methodically To Influence Politicians And Control World Banking; Jews Control The Media, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7636 – Iranian Official Dr. Hossein Kachoian: We Created the 'Swamp' In Iraq In Order To Prevent America From Reaching Iran; People Who Prevent The Establishment Of Intranet In Iran Are Traitors, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7635 – Algerian Interior Minister Salah Eddine Damoune Describes Political Opponents As Homosexuals And Traitors; Journalist: The Minister Himself Is The Homosexual, El Bilad TV (Algeria)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7634 – Detroit-Based Shiite Iraqi Imam Bassem Al-Sheraa: The Iraqi People Must Gather Around The Leadership Of Ayatollah Al-Sistani, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7633 – Houthi Militants Display Downed Chinese-Made UAV, Say Its Still-Intact Hardware Will Be Reactivated, Warn Yemen's Enemies, Curse America And The Jews, Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7632 – Lebanese Shiite Scholar Mohammad Al-Hajj Ali Al-Amili: A Modern, Democratic Lebanon Is In Everybody's Best Interest, Including Shiites; Lebanese And Iraqi Shiites Are Disappointed With The Islamic Movements, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7631 – Palestinian Preacher Yusuf Al-Makharze: Allah Wants Girls To Be Married Off When They Start Menstruating; Our Leaders Have No Right To Prevent This From Happening, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7630 – Iranian Municipal Official Dr. Leila Vaseghi: I Gave Police Orders To Shoot At Protesters, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7629 – Former Jordanian MP Muhammad Tu’mah Al-Qudah: Our Enmity Towards The Jews Will Continue Until They Are Annihilated In The Great Battle, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7628 – Gaza Solidarity Rally In Times Square: We Will Start An Intifada In Every Classroom, Every College Campus; We Will Shut Down Every Zionist Event; Israel Has No Right To Exist; Palestinian Resistance Is Not Terrorism, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7627 – IRGC General Allahnoor Noorollahi: 21 American Bases In The Region Are Targets For Our Missiles; We Can Raze Tel Aviv And Haifa To The Ground, Bushehr TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7626 – Former Yazidi Slave Girl Confronts Captured ISIS Terrorist Who Had Held Her Captive, Violently Raped Her When She Was 14: You Destroyed My Life, Al-Iraqiya TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.