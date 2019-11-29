The MEMRI Weekly: November 22-29, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8382 – Turkish Columnist In AKP Mouthpiece: 'Erdoğan Is The Embodiment Of Anti-Colonialist Policy'; 'Different Power Centers... Can Create Lines Of Resistance Against The West', November 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8381 – Syrian Journalist And Human Rights Activist Urges Google To Remove From Google Play An App Serving The Syrian Regime Which Commits War Crimes, November 27, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1490 – Turkish President Erdoğan Continues To Crush Free Media In Turkey As He Expands Messaging Efforts In Washington, D.C. Through His English-Language TV Channel TRT World, Which Was Recently Given Media Award By Al-Qaeda Affiliate, November 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8380 – Jordanian Army Conducts Maneuvers Simulating Military Battle With Israel, November 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8379 – Russia This Week – November 26, 2019, November 26, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1489 – Antisemitic Far-Right French Weekly 'Rivarol': 'The Leaders Of The Jewish Community Support Islam And At The Same Time Demonize It, In Order To Maximize Their Profit', November 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8378 – Editor Of AKP Mouthpiece To UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed And Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman: 'If You Continue This Way... You Will Live Through Another 1517... You Are Going To Be The Ones Destroyed', November 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8377 – Russian Intellectual Andrey Kortunov: The West Is Questioning Globalization And Sliding Into Protectionism; In The Future The Aggregate Non-West May Become The Main Driver Of the Globalization Processes, November 24, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1488 – Turkish NGOs Meet With Jihadi Leaders In Syria, Help Fighters Cross Border, Fundraise For And Organize Events With Hamas, Hizbullah, Sell Jihadi Publications, Raise Money From Schoolchildren In Coordination With Turkish Government, November 22, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7623 – IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami: America, England, Israel, And The Saud Clan... If You Cross Our Red Lines, We Will Annihilate You, A One TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7622 – 'Karameh Swords' Tactical Exercise Performed By Jordanian Armed Forces Includes Bombing Of Bridges, Use Of Artillery, Tanks, Fighter Jets, A One TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7621 – Former Jordanian MP Mahmoud Kharabshe: I Do Not Like Talking to Jews Because They Are Treacherous And Will Be Our Enemies Until Judgement Day, A One TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7620 – Lebanese Shiite Scholar Sami Khadra: I Apologize For The 'Bad Image' Of Lebanese Women As Revealed In Protests, Al-Kawthar TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7619 – Friday Sermon In Birjand, Iran By Hossein Mokhtari: Non-Arrogant Infidels Are Not Our Enemies; We Have A Duty To Fight America, Khorasan Jonoobi TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7618 – Retired Egyptian General Fouad Fayoud: MB Founder Hassan Al-Banna Was A Jew; Strategy Of Israel, Mossad Is To Tear Apart Neighboring Arab Countries With Sectarian Conflict, Channel 1 (Egypt)

