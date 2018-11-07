The MEMRI Weekly: November 2-9, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7757 – Boston Imam Abdullah Faaruuq Asserts In Sermons: 'This Is The Land Of The Coward And The Home Of The Slave'; 'Without Islam, America Will Meet Its Demise' , November 9, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7756 – Russian Senator Kosachev: The West's Behavior Towards Russia Is 'Akin To The Classic Racism... In The Era Of Colonialism', November 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7755 – Kuwaiti Journalist Calls On Arabs To Change Their Attitude Towards Minorities, November 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7754 – Kremlin Critic Shevtsova: The Regime Failed To Rule Even Under Conditions Of Guaranteed Absolutism, November 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7753 – Contrasting Reactions In Arab World To Gulf States' Harbingers Of Normalization With Israel, November 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7752 – Lebanese Sociologist And Author Dr. Rita Faraj: 'Islam Is Undergoing A Strong Clash With Modernity' And Needs Reform; 'We Could Never Imagine' That Anyone 'Would Consider Killing Himself... To Meet Black-Eyed Virgins' In Paradise, November 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7750 – Iraqi Writer: The Discriminatory Racism Against Iraqi Jewry Must Be Changed – And Their Leaders Can Be A Bridge To Peace And Normalization, November 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7749 – Russia This Week – Focus On US-Russia Relations – November 6, 2018, November 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7748 – In Tehran University Speech, Louis Farrakhan Refers To 'Great Satan' U.S., Tells Iranians: If You Persevere In Your Revolution Despite The Sanctions, 'Victory Will Be Yours' – And More Clips And Reports Of Farrakhan Speeches From The MEMRI Archive, November 5, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7747 – Syrian Regime Thwarts De Mistura's Efforts to Form Constitutional Committee – Editor Of Syrian Government Daily: De Mistura Was The Worst Of All UN Envoys To Syria; He Is An Accomplice To Terror Against The Syrian People, November 5, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7746 – 'Nezavisimaya Gazeta': The Moscow Patriarchate Strives For Complete Single-Mindedness; The Russian Church Is Demonstrating A Categorical Refusal To Compromise, November 4, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6834 – Louis Farrakhan in Tehran: The Iranians Have A Right To Chant 'Death To America'; I Am More Of A Patriot Than Americans Who Bow Down To Evil, IRINN TV (Iran)Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6833 – Boston Imam Abdullah Faaruuq: Europeans, Go Home; America Is The Land Of The Coward And The Home Of The Slave (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6832 – Boston Imam Abdullah Faaruuq Calls On Trump And Clinton To Convert To Islam (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6831 – Muslim Brotherhood TV following Midterms: What Kind Of Culture Waits 229 Years To Elect A Hijab-Wearing Woman?, Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6830 – Former Kuwaiti Minister Sami Al-Nesf In Support Of The "Deal Of The Century": The Palestinian Cause Is The Cause Of Missed Opportunities, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6829 – Egyptian President Al-Sisi: We Enabled Building Of Churches, Synagogues In Egypt; All People Have The Right To Worship Or Not Worship; Syria Should Not Expect Developed Countries To Pay For Its Restoration, Channel 1 (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6828 – Egyptian Executioner Hussein "Ashmawi" Qarni Demonstrates Hanging On Journalist Samia Farouk (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6827 – Egyptian Cleric Nabil Al-Mursi: Wife Beating In Islam Is Meant To Discipline, Not To Punish Or Humiliate, Al-Rahma TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6826 – Iranian Researcher Shams Al-Din Rahmani Denies The Holocaust, Says The Jews Control The Oil Industry, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6825 – Louis Farrakhan Refers To The U.S. As 'Great Satan' During A Tehran University Speech; Says To Iranians: If You Persevere In Your Revolution Despite The Sanctions, 'Victory Will Be Yours', IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6824 – Lebanese Sociologist And Author Dr. Rita Faraj: Islam Is Clashing With Modernity And Needs To Reform Its Institutions, Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi)

