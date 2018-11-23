The MEMRI Weekly: November 16-23, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7770 – Anti-Syrian Regime Websites: Regime Granting Citizenship To Millions Of Iranians, Hizbullah Operatives To Change Country's Demography From Sunni To Shi'ite Majority, Conceal The Fighters' Presence In Syria, November 21, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7769 – Lebanese Daily: Hizbullah Controls Area In Syrian Territory Along Border With Lebanon – And Has Built Military Bases, Training Camps, And Underground Warehouses There, November 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7768 – Russia This Week – Focus On Libya And Afghanistan – November 19, 2018, November 19, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7767 – Russia In The World – Russia-Austria Relations – Russia's Reactions To Austria Spy Case, November 18, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6853 – Syrian Cleric Muhammad Bin Shams Al-Din: A Muslim Who Does Not Believe That the Jews And The Christians Are Infidels Is An Infidel Himself And Should Be Excommunicated, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6852 – Former ISIS Nurse Recounts Being Forced To Perform Abortions On Pregnant Slave Girls, Sedating Her Children In Order To Escape, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6851 – Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Flaunts Gun Allegedly Taken From Israeli Soldiers, Saying: Gaza Will Only Give Israel Fire, Martyrdom, Death, And Killing, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6850 – Egyptian TV Host Sayyed Ali Recommends That Women Take Up Taekwondo To Defend Themselves Against Wife Beating, Alhadath Alyoum TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6849 – Imam Hussein Abu Ayada, Rafah Friday Sermon: 'Tie Me To A Missile And Fire It At Tel Aviv', The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6848 – Debate About Normalization Of Ties Between Gulf States And Israel: Iran Is The Real Enemy; Israel Should Be Part Of The Anti-Iranian Alliance, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6847 – Texas Imam Nadim Bashir: Shame On American Muslims Who Do Not Vote Because They Say This Is The Land Of Infidels, The Internet

