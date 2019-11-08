The MEMRI Weekly: November 1-8, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8357 – Former Jordanian Health Minister Dr. Zaid Hamzeh: We Arabs Supported Hitler During WWII Because He Hated The Jews, November 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8354 – Researchers At Holocaust Denial Conference In Jordan: Jews Were Not Systematically Murdered In Holocaust, 'Final Solution' Was To Expel Jews Due To Their Destructive Influence, November 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8353 – Decision Of Ramallah Court To Block Opposition Websites Sparks Criticism From Palestinian Journalists, Palestinian Authority Officials, November 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8352 – Russia This Week – November 7, 2019, November 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8351 – Chicago Islamic Scholar Omar Baloch: Israel Arms And Trains ISIS, Uses It To Destabilize The Region, Advance Its Plans For 'Greater Israel,' Alienate Muslims From Concepts Of Jihad, Islamic State, November 5, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1481 – Even As UK, France Acknowledge That Iran Is Violating The JCPOA, The Trump Administration, After Ostensibly Withdrawing From It, Continues To Preserve It – By Means Of Its Waivers For Civilian Nuclear Cooperation With Iran, November 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8350 – Article On Muslim Brotherhood Website: Election Of A Gay U.S. President Will Lead To Pressure On Arab Countries To Permit Homosexuality; The Prophet Muhammad Ordered The Killing Of Homosexuals, November 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8349 – Russian Expert Petr Akopov: Homage To Yevgeny Primakov, The Promoter Of A Multipolar World, Who Taught Russia To Assert Its Interests, November 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8348 – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad: It Is Possible That Al-Baghdadi Has Been Kidnapped, Hidden, Or Had His Appearance Surgically Altered; Israel Has Been Behind The Scenes Throughout The War; Erdoğan Is Our Enemy, November 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8347 – Jordanian Former Minister: U.S. Has Handed Syria To Russia And Iran On A Silver Platter, In Disregard Of The Interests Of Its Allies And Of The Region, November 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8346 – Russian Expert Danilov: State Disinformation Will Lead Russia Over A Cliff, November 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8345 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Foreign Relations – November 3, 2019, November 3, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7583 – Abd Al-Hadi Mahfouz, President Of Lebanese National Media Council: MEMRI Has Great Influence On Global Media, Brought About Removal Of Hamas, Hizbullah Accounts On Social Media, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7582 – General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief Of Iran's Army: America Is Like A Scorpion From Hell, We Will Squash It Underfoot; Our Conflict With America Is One Of Religion And Values, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7581 – Iraqi Sunni Tribal Leader Sheikh Raad Suleiman: Masked Men Carried Out A Large Massacre In Karbala; Iran Is The Source Of All Our Problems; Our Politicians Should Resign, Al-Mamlaka TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7580 – Iranian Schoolgirls Demonstrate On Anniversary Of 1979 Takeover Of U.S. Embassy In Tehran: It Feels Good To Punch America In The Mouth; Death To America! Death To Israel!, Hamoon TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7579 – Iranian Atomic Energy Chief Ali Akbar Salehi Reviews Iran's Nuclear Capabilities: We Have Recently Increased Production Capacity By Over 20%, Uranium Production By Over 1000%; We Can Enrich Uranium To 20% If We Want; We Are Activating Next-Gen Centrifuges, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7578 – Female Saudi Construction Workers: We Want To Benefit Saudi Society, MBC TV (Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7577 – Sunni Mufti Of Iraq Rafi' Taha Al-Rifa'i: Sunnis Should Support Anti-Government Demonstrations But Should Not Take To The Streets Themselves, Alghad TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7576 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: Tomorrow Iran Will Start Injecting Centrifuges With UF6 Gas In Fordo Nuclear Plant, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7575 – IRGC General Gholamreza Jalali, Head Of Iran's Civil Defense Organization: Our Nuclear Sites Experience As Many As 50,000 Cyber Attacks Per Day; Israel, Neighboring Countries Steal Our Clouds As Part Of A Climate War Against Us, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7574 – Researchers At Holocaust Denial Conference In Jordan: Jews Were Not Systematically Murdered In Holocaust, 'Final Solution' Was To Expel Jews Due To Their Destructive Influence, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7573 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: We Must Not Engage In Negotiations With America In Order To Prevent It From Entering Iran Again, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7572 – Australian Islamic Scholar Ismail Al-Wahwah: Advocates Of Homosexuality Are Child-Killers, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7571 – Former Kuwaiti Information Minister Sami Abdullatif Al-Nesf: Arabs Should Stop Accusing British Colonialism Of Preventing Arab Unity; We Are The Ones Who Failed To Unite After Sykes-Picot Agreement; Pan-Arab Historians Are Liars, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7570 – Former Jordanian Health Minister Dr. Zaid Hamzeh: We Arabs Supported Hitler During WWII Because He Hated The Jews, A One TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7569 – In a Qom Friday Sermon On The Eve Of The Anniversary Of The 1979 Takeover Of U.S. Embassy In Tehran, Ayatollah Saidi Incites Iraqis Against U.S. Embassy In Baghdad: It Is The Source Of All The Strife In Iraq; The Iraqis Should Draw Lessons From Iran, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7568 – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad: It Is Possible That Al-Baghdadi Has Been Kidnapped, Hidden, Or Had His Appearance Surgically Altered; Israel Has Been Behind The Scenes Throughout The War; Erdoğan Is Our Enemy, Syrian TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7567 – Iranian Academics: Al-Baghdadi Might Be Living Comfortably In America Or Europe; Terrorism In The Region, Al-Baghdadi's Death Are Part Of A Hollywood Scenario, Channel 4 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7566 – 'Supporting Women Against Violence' Campaign By Gazan Women Who Had Been Victims Of Domestic Violence Strives To Spread Awareness, Encourages Women To Stand Up For Themselves, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7565 – Chicago Islamic Scholar Omar Baloch: Israel Arms And Trains ISIS, Uses It To Destabilize The Region, Advance Its Plans For 'Greater Israel,' Alienate Muslims From Concepts Of Jihad, Islamic State, The Internet

