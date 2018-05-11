The MEMRI Weekly: May 4-11, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



MEMRI Reports

Special Dispatch No. 7464 – Reports In Arab Media On Iranian Bases In Syria, May 10, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7463 – Russian Reactions On Trump's Decision To Exit The Nuclear Deal, May 10, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7462 – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt Welcome President Trump's Withdrawal From JCPOA, May 9, 2018

MEMRI Daily Brief No. 158 – Trump's Iran Speech: No More Surrendering To Bullying Totalitarian Regimes, May 9, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1395 – Insights Following Exposure Of Iran's Military Nuclear Program – Part II: IAEA's Closure Of File On Iran's Possible Development Of Nuclear Weapons (PMD) Was Collusion By Obama Administration, Europeans, IAEA, May 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7461 – On Anniversary Of Bin Laden's Death, Telegram Channel Named For Hamas Military Wing Al-Qassam Brigades Posts Messages In His Memory, May 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7460 – Putin's Fourth Term, May 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7459 – Former Russian Ambassador To Qatar Titorenko: Qaradhawi Urged Al-Jazeera To Air Gory Arab Spring Footage And Said Qatari Rulers Would Eventually Be Ousted; Hamad Bin Jassim Orchestrated Deterioration Of Bilateral Relations, May 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7458 – Iraqi Writers Warn: ISIS Not Really Defeated; It Is Present On The Ground And In Politics, Its Representatives May Wind Up In Parliament, May 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7457 – Anti-Putin Protests: He Is Not Our Tsar, May 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7456 – ISIS Claims Killing Of Dozens In Multiple Attacks On Voting Centers, Rallies In Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Vows To Target Elected Officials, Voters, Democratic Institutions, May 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7455 – Russia This Week – May 6, 2018, May 6, 2018

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6559 – Liberal Tunisian Party Head Mounir Baator: Normalization Of Ties With Israel Is In Tunisia's Best Interests, Tunisna TV (Tunisia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6558 – Florida Friday Sermon - Imam Hasan Sabri: The Only Way To Liberate Palestine, Jerusalem, And The Al-Aqsa Mosque Is The Way Of Saladin And Omar Ibn Al-Khattab, The Internet - "Islamic Center of South Florida on YouTube"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6557 – Iranian MPs Burn U.S. Flag In Parliament, Chant 'Death To America,' Following Trump's Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6556 – Militant Song On West Bank Pro-Fatah TV Channel: 'We Shall Not Lay Down Our Weapons, And We Shall Never Surrender', Al-Awda TV (PA)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6555 – Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Jaafari: America’s Founding Fathers Would Not Make 'Stupid Decisions' Like Trump's Jerusalem Decision, TRT Arabic (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6554 – Jordanian MP Yahya Al-Saud Incites To Violence At The Palestinian National Council Session: I Am A Slave To Whoever Teaches Me The Path Of Martyrdom, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6553 – Former Russian Ambassador To Qatar Vladimir Titorenko: Qaradhawi Urged Al-Jazeera To Air Gory Arab Spring Footage And Said Qatari Rulers Would Eventually Be Ousted; Hamad Bin Jassim Orchestrated Deterioration Of Bilateral Relations, Russia Today TV (Russia)

