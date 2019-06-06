The MEMRI Weekly: May 31-June 7, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

MEMRI Daily Brief No. 185 – Khartoum's Deadly Crackdown Part Of An Internal Struggle For Power, June 7, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1459 – Despite Its Participation In The Arab And Muslim Summits In Mecca – Qatar Remains In The Pro-Iranian Camp, June 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8109 – Quds Day Rally In Dearborn, Michigan: Israel Is A Cancer, Will Crumble In Less Than 25 Years As Our Leader Khamenei Calculates; U.S. Government, Politicians Are Satanic Terrorists; Hamas, Hizbullah, IRGC Have Right To Resist; U.S. Hasn't Given Us Anything Allah Didn't Intend On Giving Us, That We Wouldn't Have Gotten In Our Homelands, June 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8108 – Influential Russian Blogger El Murid: Decision Not To Invite Putin To The 75th D-Day Anniversary Is No Surprise, Since Even The Kremlin Disassociates Itself From The Soviet Union, Which Won WWII, June 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8106 – Hizbullah Leader Hassan Nasrallah: U.S. War With Iran Would Ignite The Region, U.S. Forces And Interests Would Be Annihilated; The Precision Missiles In Lebanon Can Change The Region's Balance Of Power, June 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8105 – Lebanese Writers: Hizbullah Is Oppressing South Lebanon Residents – And They Are Subjected To Increasing Islamization, June 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8104 – Direct Incitement To Terrorism On 8chan – Including Specific Naming Of A Jewish Journalist For Targeting, June 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8103 – Kurdish Writer: To Fully Eradicate ISIS And Its Influence, We Must Purge Minds And Curricula Of Extremist Ideas, June 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8102 – IRGC Dep. Cmdr. Fadavi In Interview: If IRGC Had Forces In Yemen, Houthis Would Be In Riyadh; Jews Will Leave Israel For Countries Of Origin – Russia, Europe, Africa, U.S.; Interviewer: 'Jewboys Who Count Every Penny' Find Existence Of Zionist Regime Costs 'Mindblowing', June 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8101 – Yemeni Government: UN Supplied Houthis With Vehicles Which Appeared In Houthi Military Parade, June 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8100 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia-China Relations – June 3, 2019, June 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8099 – Russian Media Outlet Gazeta.ru: US-China Trade War Will Bring Down Russian Economy, June 2, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7287 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Abu Hanifa Awda: We Will Lay Siege To Rome, Turn White House Black, Impose Jizya Tax On London, And Pray On The Slopes Of The Rockies And Andes, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7286 – Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Ziyad Nakhaleh: We Can Fire At Least 1,000 Missiles A Day For Many Months On All Israeli Cities, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7285 – Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary Of Iran's National Security Council: Israel Is Weak, Will Cease To Exist Within 20 Years, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7284 – Quds Day Rally In Dearborn, Michigan: Israel Is A Cancer Behind All Oppression In The World; U.S. Government, Politicians Are Satanic Terrorists; Hamas, Hizbullah, IRGC Have Right To Resist, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7283 – Jordanian MP Khalil Attieh: I Will Take Up Arms Against Israel, Slap Israeli Soldiers With My Shoe, Spit In Their Faces... When Jihad Is Declared, Jordan Today TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7282 – Mashhad Sermon By Khamenei Representative Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda: We Will Not Give Up On Jerusalem Even If The Palestinians Do, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7281 – Iranian Citizens In Messages To President Trump: We Will Punch You In The Mouth; You Would Not Dare Do Anything, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7280 – English-Language Video From Gaza-Based Salafi Jaysh Al-Ummah Calls On Viewers To Support The Jihad, Restore Shari'a Law, Reestablish Caliphate, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7279 – Egyptian Actor Mohamed Sobhi Says That After Airing Of Antisemitic Show He Starred in, Sales Of Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion Skyrocketed In Egypt, Al-Nahar TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7278 – Gazans Burn Cardboard Effigy Of President Trump, Display Coffin Representing Deal Of The Century During March Of Return, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7277 – Friday Sermon In Birjand, Iran By Ayatollah Alireza Ebadi: Our Enemies – A Fusion Of Jews And Polytheists – Are A Crossbreed Of Dogs And Wolves, Khorasan Jonoobi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7276 – Activists At Quds Day Rally In Times Square: Israel Will Never Exist, Every Inch Of It Is Palestine; Globalize The Intifada, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7275 – Senior Iranian Official Yahya Rahim Safavi: America Cannot Afford War With Iran, Knows We Would Land A 'Shocking Strike', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7274 – Hizbullah Leader Hassan Nasrallah: U.S. War With Iran Would Ignite The Region; U.S. Forces And Interests Would Be Annihilated, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7273 – Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: If Not For Iran's Support, We Would Not Have Our Missile Capabilities, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7272 – IRGC Deputy Commander General Ali Fadavi: If We Had Forces In Yemen, The Houthis Would Be In Riyadh By Now, Channel 3 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7271 – Hamas Official Salah Al-Bardawil Criticizes Arab Nations For 'Footing The Bill' For Deal Of The Century, Says: We Can Crush The Deal, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7270 – Detroit Imam Bassem Al-Sheraa: Wife-Beating Serves To Remind Her That She Misbehaved, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7269 – Assistant Chairman Of Iraqi PMU Thamir Al-Tamimi: Political Islam Destroyed Iraq, Which Can Only Be Ruled By Secularism, Separation Of Religion And State, Samarra TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.