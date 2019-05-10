The MEMRI Weekly: May 3-10, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8056 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad: Islamic Extremism Stems From The Core Of Islam; Tens Of Thousands Of ISIS Supporters Live Among Us, May 12, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1415 - From The MEMRI Archives: The JCPOA Is A UN Security Council Resolution Granting Iran Nuclear State Status – Iran Will Never Withdraw From It And Its Threats To Do So Are Empty, May 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8058 – On Twitter, Arabs Criticize Hamas For Recent Firing Of Hundreds Of Rockets From Gaza Strip Into Israel – Part II: Arab Journalists, Clerics Accuse Hamas Of Serving As Iranian Tool, May 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8057 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Foreign Relations – May 10, 2019, May 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8055 – Following MEMRI's Exposure Of Muslim American Society Islamic Center In Philadelphia (MAS Philly) Video Of Event With Children's Martyrdom Song, MAS Philly Removes Clip, Claiming It Hadn't Been Vetted; Clip Condemned By Congressmen; Philadelphia Human Relations Commission Announces Probe; MEMRI Releases Another MAS Philly Event With Similar Children's Song From 2017, May 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8054 – Iranian President Rouhani: Iran Ceasing Sale Of Surplus Enriched Uranium, Heavy Water; Cannot Afford To Stop Immigrants From Flooding Europe, May 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8053 – Arab Responses To Crash Of Israeli Lunar Lander: Those Who See The Crash As Divine Retribution – What Will They Say When Israel's Next Attempt Is Successful?, May 8, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8051 – Sudanese Clerics Appeal To Military Council To Instate Islamic Law: A Caliphate Should Be Established; Sudan Belongs To The Muslims, 'Communist Infidels' Cannot Bring About Reform, May 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8050 – Saudi Journalist: Why Does U.S. Ignore Qatar's Support Of Terror, Ties With Iran?, May 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8049 – Russia-Venezuela Relations – An Update – Part II, May 7, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8048 – Russia-Venezuelan Relations – An Update – Part I, May 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8047 – Responding To Gaza Events, Saudis Tweet In Support Of Israel, Against Hamas, May 6, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7205 – Iranian President Rouhani: Iran Ceasing Sale Of Surplus Enriched Uranium, Heavy Water; Cannot Afford To Stop Immigrants From Flooding Europe, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7204 – Iranian Official Dr. Alaeddin Boroujerdi: Our Missiles Can Reach U.S. Aircraft Carriers Even In The Pacific Ocean, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7203 – Lebanese Minister Of National Defense Elias Bou Saab: We Bought Car Bombs From Terrorists To Prevent Their Use Against Citizens, Murr TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7202 – Egyptian Cleric Muhammad Al-Zoghbi Goes Off On An Antisemitic Rant: America, The West Are The Jews; There Cannot Be Peace With The Jews, Al-Rahma TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7201 – Children Singing In Philadelphia Muslim Society: We Will Be Martyred On Palestine's Soil As Fedayeen (Archival), The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7200 – Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: We Can Invade The Galilee And Israel Knows It; Israel Will Be Crushed If It Even Thinks To Invade Southern Lebanon, Murr TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7199 – Former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi In Support Of Visiting Israel: Let The Palestinians Sort Out The Conflict, Asia TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7198 – Qatari FM Mohammed Al-Thani Speaks Against Iran Sanctions: Dialogue Is The Only Solution, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7197 – Iranian Friday Sermon By Mohammad Baqer Ebadi: Netanyahu Should Learn How To Swim In The Mediterranean, It's The Only Way He Can Escape, Khorasan Jonoobi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.