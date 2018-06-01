The MEMRI Weekly: May 25-June 1, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7501 – Putin At St. Petersburg International Economic Forum: 'State Sovereignty And National Identity Have Unconditional Value' – Part I, June 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7500 – Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Accuses Saudi Crown Prince Of Promoting Debauchery, Implementing 'The Protocols Of The Elders of Zion', June 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7499 – Saudi Writer: The Arab League Summits Are Completely Pointless; Palestinian Leaders – First And Foremost Jerusalem Mufti Al-Husseini And PLO Leader Arafat – Damaged The Palestinian Cause The Most, May 31, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7498 – Saudi Press Decries Hizbullah Gains In Lebanese Elections, Welcomes Imposition Of New Sanctions On Hizbullah, Saying: Lebanon Has Surrendered Itself To A Terror Organization; Hizbullah In Response: Saudi Arabia Is The Real Source Of Terror, May 31, 2018

MEMRI Daily Brief No. 162 – Quo Vadis, Macron?, May 30, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7497 – Columnist In Jordanian Government Daily Expresses Love And Admiration For Palestinian Terrorist Dalal Al-Mughrabi: I Would Roll In The Dust Of Your Grave, May 30, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1400 – Facing New U.S. Comprehensive Strategy Against It, Iranian Regime Officials Cling To JCPOA – Which Gives Iran Nuclear State Status Under UN Security Council Resolution, May 29, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7495 – Russian Newspaper Izvestia: 'It Is Too Early To Say Now That Moscow And Tehran Have Had A Falling Out', May 29, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1399 – Shift In Saudi Media's Attitude To Israel – Part II: Saudi Writer Who Visited Israel: We Want An Israeli Embassy In Riyadh; We Should Make Peace With Israel, Uproot Culture Of Hatred For Jews, May 29, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Series No. 1398 – Shift In Saudi Media's Attitude To Israel – Part I: Saudi Writers, Intellectuals: Iran Is More Dangerous Than Israel; Peace With It Is Vital In Order To Repel Iranian Threat, May 29, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7494 – Reactions To Putin's Announcement On Constant Kalibr Cruise Missile Deployment In The Mediterranean Sea, May 28, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7493 – Russia This Week – May 27, 2018, May 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7492 – Egyptian Writers: Egyptian Soccer Star Mohamed Salah Would Never Have Succeeded In Egypt – Because Of Egypt's Culture Of Corruption, Backwardness, And Laziness, May 25, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6601 – Tunisian Poet Anis Shoshan: Our New Generation Is Aware Of Human Rights; The Ruler Is Just Another Employee, Sudania 24 TV (Sudan)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6600 – Iranian Negotiator And Middle East Expert Dr. Masoud Asadollahi Criticizes Russian Position On Iranian Withdrawal From Syria: We Are Talking About Syrian, Not Russian Soil, Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6599 – Macron: Europe 'From The Atlantic To The Urals'; Putin: 'From Lisbon To Vladivostok', RT France (Russia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6598 – Abdel-Bari Atwan: I Love Kim Jong-un; He Grabbed The Americans Where It Hurts; That's The Way To Treat Americans And Israelis, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6597 – Yemeni Army Officer In Message To Houthis: You Are Our Brothers, But If You Try To Stop Us From Entering Sana'a And Sa'dah, You Shall Find Death, Yemen Shabab TV (Yemen)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6596 – Egyptian Cleric Muhammad Al-Zoghbi: The Jews Assassinate Scientists And Activists So That There Will Be No Brilliant Minds In The Arab And Islamic World, Al-Rahma TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6595 – Turkish TV Reporter Visits Gaza Market And Mosque In Ramadan, TRT World (Turkey)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6594 – Gaza Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony: Kids Stage Mock Military Attack And Hostage-Taking, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6593 – Senior Iranian Official Admiral Ali Shamkhani: We Have No Reason To Change Our Policy; The U.S. Navy Is Scared Of The Iranian Presence In The Gulf, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6592 – Lebanese Researcher On Islamic Thought Dr. Nayla Abi Nader Calls To Reexamine Curricula And To Stop Educating To Backwardness, Alghad (UAE/Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.