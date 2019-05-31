The MEMRI Weekly: May 24-31, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1458 - Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Reiterates Iran's Lie, Promoted By Obama Administration, That Supreme Leader Khamenei Issued Fatwa Banning Nuclear Weapons; No Such Fatwa Ever Existed, May 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8098 – Arab Writers Urge Palestinians Not To Reject 'Deal Of Century' Out Of Hand, Make Most Of Economic Workshop In Bahrain, May 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8097– Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri: Jews Are Money-Hungry Even In Their Mother's Womb, May 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8096 – Egyptian Clerics, Articles: Ramadan Is The Month Of Jihad And Victories, May 30, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1457 - Online Non-Jihadi Terrorism: Identifying Potential Threats, May 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8095 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Foreign Relations – May 30, 2019, May 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8094 – Antisemitic Lecture By German Imam Said Abu Hafs: The Jews Are Miserly, Greedy, Enamored With Gold; They Are Arrogant, Take People's Money Unlawfully, May 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8093 – Russian Military Academy Official At Lebanese Embassy Event Marking Israel's Withdrawal From Lebanon In 2000: Hizbullah Burned The Israeli Tanks Just As Our Army Burned The Nazi Tanks In WWII, May 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8092 – Mauritanian Cleric Muhammad Al-Hassan Ould Al-Dadou Al-Shanqiti Says Muslims Must Strive To Obtain Nuclear Weapons, Agrees They Should Achieve 'Balance Of Terror', May 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8091 – Saudi Writers: Israel Is Destined To Disappear; Accepting It Is Treason Against Ourselves, May 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8090 – Fatah Delegation Visiting North Korea Conveys Message From Mahmoud 'Abbas To Kim Jong-un Regarding Palestinian Leadership's Objection To 'Deal Of Century', May 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8089 – Russian Expert Bordachev: A Russian Dialogue, For Strategic Reasons, With European Right-Wingers Will Require A Radical Makeover Of The Friend-Or-Foe Approach Forged In World War II, May 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8088 – Russian Expert Lukyanov: The Austrian Populist Freedom Party Genuinely Loves Putin; Yet, It's Dangerous For Russia To Rely On Such 'Human Material', May 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8087 – Latest Issue Of Urdu-Language Magazine Nawa-i-Afghan Pays Tribute To Osama Bin Laden, Says: 'Crusader Chief America Is Restless To Withdraw Its Troops Who Are Being Defeated In Afghanistan', May 24, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7268 – Fmr. Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil: Iraq Registers Children Of Yazidi Women Raped By ISIS Members As Muslims, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7267 – Kuwaiti Researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Shelaimi: Hizbullah Destroyed Lebanon, Led It To Bankruptcy, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7266 – Palestinian Historian Salman Abu Sitta: American Desire To Improve Palestinians' Economic Situation Is Like Auschwitz Guards Promising Two Meals A Day Instead Of One, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7265 – Iraqi Ayatollah Jawad Al-Khalisi: U.S. War With Iran Would Be All-Out Regional War Against America, Israel, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7264 – New Zealand Cleric Mohammad Anwar Sahib Al-Madani: Wife Is Obligated To Obey Husband's Call To Intimacy; She Would Not Fulfill His Rights Even If She Licked Pus Off His Body (Archival), The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7263 – Gaza-Based Jihadi Group Posts 'Equip A Fighter' ‎Fundraising Video, Solicits Funds Using Bitcoin, Urges ‎Muslims To Donate To Fight 'Usurper Jews'‎, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7262 – Tehran Billboard In Honor Of Quds Day Shows Destroyed American, Israeli Ships, Says: 'We Drowned Them All', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7261 – PA President Mahmoud Abbas: May The Deal Of The Century Go To Hell; We Will Not Accept Bahrain Economic Workshop Or Its Results, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7260 – U.S.-Based Pro-Iran Journalist Dariush Sajjadi Criticizes American-Iranians Who Took 'Loathsome' Oath Of Allegiance To U.S., Says: America Embodies Tyranny, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7259 – Antisemitic Lecture By German Imam Said Abu Hafs: The Jews Are Miserly, Greedy, Enamored With Gold; They Are Arrogant, Take People's Money Unlawfully, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7258 Iranian TV Show Cites 'Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion': Russian Revolution Was Part Of Jewish Plot Led By Rothschilds To Establish New World Order, All-Jewish Government, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7257 – Sheikh Kamal Khatib, Deputy Leader Of The Islamic Movement In Israel: Saudi Arabia Complicit In Plan To Abolish The Palestinians' 'Right Of Return', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7256 – Iranian Ayatollah Mohammad Saidi In Qom Friday Sermon: The Zionists Are Muslims' Worst Enemy, Engaged In Evil, Strife, And Oppression Everywhere, Channel 2 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7255 – Mauritanian Cleric Muhammad Al-Hassan Ould Al-Dadou Al-Shanqiti Says Muslims Must Strive To Obtain Nuclear Weapons, Agrees They Should Achieve 'Balance Of Terror', Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7254 – Former Iraqi Ambassador To France Ghazi Faisal: Iran's Expansionist Doctrine Is A Threat To The Entire Islamic World, Samarra TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7253 – Former Iranian MP Alireza Zakani: Obama Administration Gave Us $1.7 Billion; First $400 Million Was Cash In A Suitcase, Al-Rawdatain TV (Kuwait)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7252 – Al-Jazeera Network Airs Footage Of Houthi Drone Attacks In KSA: Houthis Able To Target Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Oil Facilities, Airports, Seaports, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7251 – Libyan Researcher Dr. Ali Al-Siba'i: The Jews Are The Source Of All Evil; Mobilization Of Our Enemies Is Part Of Malicious Jewish Plot To Unite Them Against Islam, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

To read the transcript, click here.