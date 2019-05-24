The MEMRI Weekly: May 17-24, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8086 – Al-Jazeera Holocaust Video Is No Exception – Qatari Media Constitute A Platform For Antisemitic Messages, May 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8085 – Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Presents Portrait Of IRGC Commander Who Downed U.S. Helicopter In Persian Gulf In 1987, May 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8084 – Fatah Central Committee Member Jamal Muhaisen At Pro-Maduro Rally Outside The Venezuelan Representative Office In Ramallah: The Whole World Suffers Because Of Crazy, Stupid Trump; We Salute Maduro, May 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8083 – Dr. Ahmed Al-Raissouni, Head Of The International Union Of Muslim Scholars Which Was Founded By Sheikh Yousef Al-Qaradawi In Dublin: Questioning The Holocaust Is Not Just A Right But An Obligation, May 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8082 – Iranian Regime Mouthpiece 'Kayhan' Announces A War To Bring Down Saudi Regime And Reduce Saudi Oil Exports To Zero; States: America Has No Desire, Or No Capability, To Support Saudi Arabia And The UAE, May 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8081 – Lebanese Journalist Nadim Koteich Blames Islamic Jihad, Hamas For Clashes: Israel Withdrew From Gaza In 2005; Criminal Muslim Brotherhood Enterprise Has Thrown Gaza Into Civil War, May 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8080 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Foreign Relations – May 22, 2019, May 22, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1456 – Egyptian Regime Continues Takeover Of Media, Suppression Of Criticism, May 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8079 – Articles In Jordanian Press Call For New Intifada In West Bank, To Thwart The 'Deal Of The Century', May 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8078 – Palestinian Authority Culture Minister: Maybe President Trump Should Stand Trial For His Policy On The Palestinians; His Advisors Are Accessories To Israel's Crimes Against The Palestinians, May 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8077 – Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Hints At Enriching Uranium Beyond 20%, Adds: America Will Back Down, No War Is Expected, May 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8076 – Ramadan Religious Lesson By Muslim Brotherhood Spiritual Leader Sheikh Yousef Al-Qaradawi, Published By Qatari Government Daily: The Jews Opposed Muhammad, Therefore Allah Cursed Them And Turned Them Into Apes And Pigs; The Christians Were Stricken With Ideological Blindness And Strayed, May 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8075 – Russian Expert Lukyanov: Russia-US Relations Are Characterized Not By One Systemic Conflict As During The Cold War, But By A Series Of Non-Systemic Conflicts, May 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8074 – Houthi Commentators Discuss Strikes Against KSA, UAE: We Will Pulverize Their Strategic Interests, Set The Region On Fire; We Are Developing Fighter Jets, May 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8073 – MEMRI Translates Antisemitic Video On Al-Jazeera Network Stating Israel Is Biggest Winner From Holocaust And Uses 'Same Justification' To Annihilate The Palestinians; Following Broad Media Coverage, Including Crediting MEMRI, Al-Jazeera Fires Journalists, Announces 'Bias And Sensitivity Training', May 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8072 – Influential Russian Blogger El Murid: Russia's Relationship With Iran Is 'Ad Hoc'; Putin Will Not Stick Up For Iran, May 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8071 – Editor Of Pro-Hizbullah Daily: Iran Has An Arsenal That Threatens Western Europe And Can Topple Countries, May 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8070 – Gazeta.ru: Venezuela First US-Russia Confrontation Line Since The Cold War, May 19, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7250 – Syrian Intellectual Hashem Saleh: Muslim Brotherhood Is Most Dangerous Group In Islam's History, 'Mother' Of Radical Groups Like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Taliban; This Ideology Must Be Abandoned, Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7249 – Palestinian Mujahideen Movement Adds New Brigade To Military Wing; Leader: Our Fighters Race To Reach Death, Thaqalayn TV (Turkey/Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7248 – Emir Of Qatar Hosts Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradhawi, Other Dignitaries At Ramadan Iftar Banquet, Qatar TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7247 – Fatah Central Committee Member Jamal Muhaisen At Pro-Maduro Rally: The Whole World Suffers Because Of Crazy, Stupid Trump; We Salute Maduro, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7246 – Qatari Sociologist Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari: Trump Committed 'Obscene Acts' With Arab Leaders; The Jews Are Lowly People, Filthy Dogs, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7245 – New York Cleric Mufti Ibn Muneer: Circumcision Teaches Children That One Must Be Willing To Spill Some Blood For Allah's Shari'a, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7244 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Sheikh Issam Amira: An Islamic State Would Have Political Strategy Of Jihad To Convert Infidels To Islam; They Will Be Fought Against If They Don't Convert, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7243 – Hamas Military Wing Launches Online Campaign To Encourage Support Of The 'Resistance', Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7242 – Liberal Kuwaiti Activist Nasser Dashti: We Need Cultural, Secular Reform; Western Societies Are Better Than Ours Because They Admit Their Failures, Learn Through Self-Criticism, Al-Rawdatain TV (Kuwait)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7241 – Michigan Islamic Center Holds Memorial Service For Shiites Executed By KSA: Saudi Arabia Is Behind Every Terrorist Attack In The World; Allah Willing, The Yemenis Will Occupy Saudi Arabia, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7240 – Paris-Based Lebanese Journalist Maya Khadra: French Politicians Adopt Islamist Rhetoric To Win Favors Of Muslim Majority In Parisian Suburbs, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7239 – Egyptian Author Alaa Al-Aswany: Every Dictatorship Ends In Disaster; Egypt's Regime, Not Al-Sisi, Is The Problem, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7238 – London-Based Shi'ite Cleric Yasser Al-Habib: Iraqi Society Must Eliminate 'Third Gender' Phenomenon, But Without Killing (Archival), Fadak TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7237 – Iran's Fars News Agency: Kyrgyzstan Airport, U.S. Bases in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Gulf Are Within Range Of Our 'Ready-to-Fire' Missiles, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7236 – Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Hints At Enriching Uranium Beyond 20%, Adds: America Will Back Down, No War Is Expected, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7235 – U.S.-Based Policy Researcher Dr. Tawfik Hamid: Muslim Brotherhood's Terrorist Designation Would Benefit Muslims, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7234 – Kuwaiti Singer Dr. Monia Al-Hob: On Judgment Day, We Will All Kill Jews; Jews Will Have Special Gate To Hell, Al-Rawdatain TV (Kuwait)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7233 – Fmr. Egyptian Culture Minister Gaber Asfour: We Are Facing A Cultural Catastrophe; Religious Renewal Is Necessary, Should Involve Dialogue With Secular Scholars, Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7232 – Houthi Commentators Discuss Strikes Against KSA, UAE: We Will Pulverize Their Strategic Interests, Set The Region On Fire; We Are Developing Fighter Jets, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7231 – Antisemitism on Al-Jazeera Network: Israel Is Biggest Winner from Holocaust; It Uses the Same Justification to Annihilate the Palestinians, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7230 – Iranian Ayatollah Noorollah Tabarsi: England's Name In Heaven Is 'Satan'; Death To All Our Enemies, Mazandaran TV (Iran)

