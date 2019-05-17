The MEMRI Weekly: May 10-17, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8069 – Veteran Pakistani Editor Rahimullah Yusufzai: Qatar May Have More Influence Than Pakistan On Afghan Taliban; Qatar 'Has Maintained Friendly Relations With The Taliban And... Muslim Brotherhood And Hamas', May 17, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1455 - Incitement Against Jews By U.S.-Based Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Members Of Pro-Palestinian And BDS Facebook Groups, May 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8068 – On 71st Nakba Day, Palestinian Authority, Fatah Emphasize: We Will Never Renounce Right Of Return, We Will Torpedo 'Deal Of The Century', May 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8067 – Russian Expert Kortunov On The JCPOA: Russia Can Help Iran At The Political Level, But It Cannot Replace Europe As A Driver Of Iran's Economic Development, May 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8066 – Saudi Columnist: It's Time To Act Against Iran And Its Militias, May 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8065 – Hamas Columnist And Former Haniya Advisor Slams Assad Regime For Failing To Respond To Israeli Attacks On Syria, May 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8064 – Former IRGC General Saeed Ghasemi: We Trained Mujahideen In Bosnia; Rouhani, Zarif, Salehi Should Face Trial, May 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8063 – From The MEMRI Archives, August 2018: Iranians Acknowledge Ordering Houthis To Strike Saudi Oil Tankers In July 2018, May 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8062 – Editors Of Iranian IRGC-Affiliated Newspapers: Iran Is Behind Fujairah And Yanbu Attacks; Possibility Of Additional Attacks In Red Sea, Golan Heights, May 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8061 – Trio Of Russian Expatriate Economists: Russia's Economy Will Not Crash But Growth Will Remain Feeble, May 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8060 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Foreign Relations – May 13, 2019, May 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8052 – Chief Editor Of Saudi 'Al-Jazirah' Daily: Do Not Reject The 'Deal Of The Century' In Advance; There Is Need For Concessions By Both Sides, May 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8059 – Russian Expert Sushentsov: Russia-West Phony Cold War, May 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8056 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad: Islamic Extremism Stems From The Core Of Islam; Tens Of Thousands Of ISIS Supporters Live Among Us, May 12, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7229 – 'Moroccan Infidel' Presents 'The Myths Of Religions' Song: We Are All Born Free And Then Become Like Sheep, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7228 – Iranian Ayatollah Yousef Tabtabai Nejad: Our Missiles Can Destroy The U.S. Fleet Of Warships, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7227 – Putin To Pompeo: Mueller's Investigation Produced A Deterioration In Russia-US Ties, I Hope The Situation Is Changing Today, Russia 24

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7226 – Hamas Official Fathi Hammad: Slaughter Of Zionists Is Near; They Should Look For A Place In Europe, In Hell, Or In The Bermuda Triangle, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7225 – '7 Minutes To Tel Aviv' – Iranian TV Documentary: If Israel Attacks, 'The Islamic Republic Will Raze Tel Aviv And Haifa To The Ground', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7224 – Louis Farrakhan Responds To Social Media Ban: Satanic Jews Are Mad I Exposed Their Hatred Of Jesus; Catholic Priests Rape Little Boys Because Of 'Talmudic Influence', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7223 – Saudi Sheikh Aed Al-Qarni Apologizes For Previously-Held Radical Views, Says: I Am Now One Of KSA's 'Swords'; Some Saudi Scholars Are Paid By Qatar To Preach Extremism, Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7222 – Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi: If The U.S. Sanctions Continue, We May Have To Ask The Afghans Living In Iran To Leave, LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7221 – Lebanese Journalist Nadim Koteich Blames Islamic Jihad, Hamas For Clashes: Israel Withdrew From Gaza In 2005, LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7220 – The Name Is Netanyahu – Yohan Netanyahu: Israeli PM Sends Fictional Brother On An Espionage Mission To Tehran In An Iranian Spy Movie, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7219 – Protest At Tehran University Against Enforcement Of Hijab, Students Chant: 'Death To The Dictator'; 'The Nation Is Panhandling, But The Leader Is Acting Like God', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7218 – Houthi Leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi: International Aid Should Come In Cash Rather Than Foods Yemenis Don't Like, France 24 Arabic TV (France)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7217 – Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi: We Will Turn Tel Aviv, Haifa Into Deserts; Will Chop Off The Heads Of The Snake – U.S., Israel, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7216 – Al-Aqsa Mosque Address By Cleric Nidhal Siam: Muslims Are 'Time-Bombs' Waiting For The Call To Jihad, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7215 – Former IRGC General Saeed Ghasemi: We Trained Mujahideen In Bosnia; Rouhani, Zarif, Salehi Should Face Trial, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7214 – Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani: Hmeimim Air Base Is Legitimate Target; For Us To Stop Shelling It, Russia Must Cease Support For Syrian Regime, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7213 – IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri: Iran Is Ready To Confront U.S., Strike American Installations In The Area If U.S.'Makes Mistake'; War With U.S. Is Psychological, Will Not Escalate, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7212 – Australian Hizb-ut-Tahrir Activist Wassim Doureihi: 'Tolerant' Westerners Don't Really Accept Us Because They Don't Accept Aspects Of Islam like Shari'a; We Don't Want To Be Accepted Anyway, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7211 – Australian Activist Nassma Bader At Hizb-ut-Tahrir Event in Sydney: We Will Continue To Resist Until Islamic Caliphate Is Established And Islam Has Spread Globally, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7210 – Iraqi Historian Imad Al-Din Khalil: Homosexuality Will Lead To The Destruction Of America Like It Did Rome, Greece, France, Hiwar TV (U.K.)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7209 – Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh: A Greater Battle With The Zionist Enemy Is Yet To Come; We Were Only Hours From Bombing Tel Aviv, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7208 – Shi'ite Iraqi Militia Leader Qais Al-Khazali: ISIS Was Part of A Zionist-American Plan to Conquer Iraq, Al-Ahd TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7207 – Lebanese Author Michel Kaady: Christchurch Massacre, Notre Dame Fire Were Caused By Zionists, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7206 – Jordanian Airline Pilot Yousef Al-Hamlan Dajeh To President Trump: You Will Always Stay Enslaved To The Jews, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

To read the transcript, click here.