The MEMRI Weekly: May 1-8, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

MEMRI Daily Brief No. 217 – Time For 'Le Petit Liban', May 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8740 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: If Israel Announces Plans To Annex Even A Single Centimeter Of Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, Settlements, Cave Of The Patriarchs, The Palestinian Authority Will Consider Itself No Longer Bound By Any Of Its Agreements With Israel, U.S., May 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8739 – Cartoons In Qatari Dailies Slam Trump Administration's Response To Coronavirus Crisis, May 7, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1510 – Saudis, Palestinians Clash On Twitter Over Status Of Palestinian Cause, Normalization With Israel, May 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8738 – Pakistani Taliban Document Accuses Jews Of Unleashing 'Virus War' On The World: 'It Is The Hand Of Jews Behind All These', May 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8737 – General Ali Jafarabadi, Commander Of Space Division In IRGC Aerospace Force: Noor 1 Military Satellite Will Help Our Armed Forces With Identification, Communication, And Navigation; God Willing, We Will Launch Noor 2 Next, May 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8736 – Senior Iranian Official Mohsen Rezaee Threatens To Raze Israeli Cities To The Ground, Adds: Our Show Of Force Was More Important Than The Actual Retaliation For Soleimani's Killing; COVID-19 Is Man-Made, May 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8735 – 'Once Upon A Virus' - Arabic-Language Chinese TV Airs Animation Mocking U.S. Response To COVID-19, My 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8734 – Taliban Say Afghan Government Using Coronavirus 'As A Weapon Of War,' Warn U.S.: 'High Time For The Americans To Understand That They Have Failed In Afghanistan', May 4, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8733 – Iran Accused Of Drowning Afghan Migrants, Taliban Say: '57 Afghans... Were Initially Tortured By Iranian Border Guards', May 4, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8732 – Afghan Taliban React To U.S. Forces Commander Lt.-Gen. Miller: We 'Will Never Agree To An Irrational Call For A Ceasefire Or Decrease In Operations', May 4, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8731 – Gulf-Based Writers: Ramadan TV Programming Focusing On Jews Of Arab Countries Courageously Reflect Topics Silenced For Years, Attesting To Shifts In Arab Society, May 4, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8730 – Russian Journalist Zhelenin: Coronavirus Crisis Has Proven That Vladimir Putin's System Is Not Only Unjust But It Is Also Inefficient., May 4, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7980 – Former Lebanese Minister Wiam Wahhab Recalls Being Called To Task In France For Making Antisemitic Comments Translated By MEMRI, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7979 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: We May Develop A Usable COVID-19 Vaccine Before Others Do; If We Can Launch Satellites Into Orbit, Then We Should Be Able To Develop Cars That Get 47 MPG, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7978 – Houthi Yemeni Scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: It Is Clear Beyond Doubt That The Saud Clan Is A Jewish Family That Is Implementing The Plots Of Global Zionism, Al-Eman TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7977 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: If Israel Announces Plans To Annex Even A Single Centimeter Of Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, Settlements, Cave Of The Patriarchs, The Palestinian Authority Will Consider Itself No Longer Bound By Any Of Its Agreements With Israel, U.S., Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7976 – New Jersey-Based Imam Taufique Aziz On Being Muslim in Non-Muslim Countries: Buddhist Monks In Burma Are Eating Muslim Children; We Cannot Take Jews And Christians As Friends, But We Must Respect The Laws In Their Countries, The Internet – "The 5:2 Initiative on YouTube"

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7975 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: We Have Scaled Down Our JCPOA Commitments, Are Willing To Re-Implement Them Fully If The Other Countries Do So As Well; U.S. Arms Embargo On Iran Would Have Dire Consequences, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7974 – Muslim Brotherhood TV Host Maged Abdallah: Jews Founded Egyptian Cinema In Order To Control The World Through The Media In Accordance With The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion, Elsharq TV (Turkey-Based Egyptian MB)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7973 – Fatah Gaza Media Council Video: Facebook Is Fighting Palestinian Content. Twitter, Instagram, And Whatsapp Are Doing It Too, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7972 – Former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi: US Forces Should Stay In Iraq; Shi'ite Militias In Iraq Are Criminal Gangs, Zagros (Iraqi Kurdistan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7971 – American Academic Dr. Kevin Barret on Iranian TV: We Can Assume That Germany Banned Hizbullah Because Its Intelligence Chief Is Being Blackmailed by the Mossad for Having Had Sex with Children, Press TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7970 – Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: Germany’s Decision to Ban Hizbullah Activities Is Capitulation to U.S. and Israel; Hizbullah Has No Activity in Germany, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7969 – 'Once Upon A Virus' - Arabic-Language Chinese TV Airs Animation Mocking U.S. Response To COVID-19, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7968 – Ali Al-Yasiri, Secretary-General Of Iraqi Shi'ite Militia Saraya Al-Khorasani: America, Zionists, Saudis Brought ISIS To The Region; Iran Is Defending The Islamic Nation From Israel, Al-Baeenah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7967 – Iranian TV Host Mohammad Delavari: President Rouhani Says Our Economy Is More Stable Than In Other Countries, Yet Our Prices Are Skyrocketing, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7966 – Lebanese Druze Leader Walid Jumblatt: We Say 'No' To Becoming Like Syria, Iraq; We Reject Iranian Influence, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7965 – General Ali Jafarabadi, Commander Of Space Division In IRGC Aerospace Force: Noor 1 Military Satellite Will Help Our Armed Forces With Identification, Communication, And Navigation; God Willing, We Will Launch Noor 2 Next, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7964 – Senior Iranian Official Mohsen Rezaee Threatens To Raze Israeli Cities To The Ground, Adds: Our Show Of Force Was More Important Than The Actual Retaliation For Soleimani's Killing; COVID-19 Is Man-MadeAl-Jazeera Network (Qatar)