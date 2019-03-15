The MEMRI Weekly: March 8-15, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



Special Dispatch No. 7945 – Syrian Scholar Firas Al-Sawwah: The 'Al-Aqsa' In The Quran Is Not In Jerusalem; 'We Need A General Arab-Muslim Cultural Revival... Based On Criticism'; My 8th-Grade Teacher 'Told Us Judgment Day Would Not Come Until The Arabs And The Jews Fight' – And 'The Whole Class Burst Into Laughter', March 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7944 – Qatari Criticism Of President Trump – In Cartoons, March 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7943 – Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Gerasimov: 'Our Response' Is Based On The 'Active Defense Strategy'; 'We Must Act Quickly' To ' Preempt The Enemy... Identify His Vulnerabilities, And Create Threats Of Unacceptable Damage To It', March 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7942 – Syrian Army Officer Lu'ayy Shehadeh: We Are Now Experts In Tunnel Warfare, Both Offensive And Defensive; Civil War Gave Us Valuable Experience For Future War With Israel, March 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7939 – Islamic Education Center Of Houston Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Iran's Islamic Revolution; Schoolchildren's Choir Sings: Khamenei Is Our Leader, We Are His Soldiers; Student Speaker: America Fears Iran, Its 'End Games' In Middle East Are Supporting Israel And Saudi Arabia, March 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7941 – Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Calls For Anti-Regime Vengeance, Uprising Following Execution Of Its Activists, March 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7940 – IRGC Strategist Hassan Abbasi Praises Iranian Parents Who Handed Over Their Oppositionist Children For Execution: Educating People To This Level Is The Pinnacle Of The Islamic Republic's Achievement; Adds: 2,300 Iranians Have Been Killed In Syria War, March 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7938 – Against Backdrop Of Iranian President Rohani's Visit To Baghdad, 'Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed Warns Iraq Not To Become An Iranian Proxy, March 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7937 – Egyptian Regime Rebuffs Criticism In The West About Executions And Human Rights Violations: These Are Hypocritical Assertions That Show A Lack Of Understanding Of The Situation In Egypt, March 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7936 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – March 11, 2019, March 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7935 – New Palestinian Authority PM, In 2010 Interview From The MEMRI Archives, Praised Mastermind Of Munich Olympics Terror Attack, Adding That He Believes Palestinian History 'Will Continue To Be Written In Red Ink', March 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7934 – Founders Of Iranian 'New Horizon' Conference – That U.S. Recently Added To Its List Of Sanctioned Organizations: U.S. Is Worried About Iran's Ideological Influence; Jewish Community Asked For Asylum In Iran, March 11, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7084 – Russia Unveils New 'Kamikaze Drone' That Blows Itself Up By Target: Stealthy Autonomous Flight At 50-80 Miles For Up To 30 Minutes, 6.5 LB Payload, Russia 24

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7083 – Syrian Scholar Firas Al-Sawwah: Al-Aqsa Mentioned in Quran Is Not In Jerusalem; We Should Critically Examine Our Past And Some Of Our Religious Traditions, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7082 – Qom Friday Sermon By Ayatollah Alireza Arafi: Bashar Al-Assad Came To Iran To Pledge Allegiance To Khamenei, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7081 – Islamic Education Center of Houston Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution, Children's Choir: Khamenei Is Our Leader, We Are His Soldiers, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7080 – Iranian Gen. Rostam Ghasemi: Our Involvement In The Syria War Came With A Price, But Opened Economic Opportunities That Will Yield Profit Soon, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7079 – Syrian Army Officer Lu'ayy Shehadeh: We Are Now Experts In Tunnel Warfare, Both Offensive And Defensive; Civil War Gave Us Valuable Experience For Future War With Israel, Channel 1 (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7078 – Brazilian Politician Jamal Harfoush Slams KSA, Gulf States For Allegedly Supporting U.S. Embassy Move To Jerusalem: Pigs And Apes, Offspring Of Mordechai! (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7077 – Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Hassan Nasrallah Thanks Donors: Much Of Our Support Comes From Individual Donations, Shops, Roads, Celebrations, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7076 – IRGC Strategist Hassan Abbasi Praises Iranians Who Handed Over Their Own Children For Execution For Opposing The Regime, Says: 2,300 Iranians Were Killed In Syria War), IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7075 – Egyptian-American Analyst Magdi Khalil Criticizes Obama Presidency: U.S. Should Have Taken Advantage Of Chance To Democratize Middle East During Arab Spring, 2009 Iran Unrest, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7074 – Professor Vladimir Kozin Of Russian Academy Of Military Sciences: Zircon Missile Travels At Mach 8-9, Has Range Of 1,000 KM; Can Destroy American Navy, Aircraft Carriers, Nuclear Command Centers, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7073 – Iranian Official Hossein Sheikholeslam: Palestine, Jerusalem Will Soon Be Liberated; Iranian Companies Will Play Leading Role In Syria's Reconstruction, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7072 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad: Peculiar Alliance Between Fundamentalist Islam, Turkish Nationalism, And Criminal Gangs In Europe; People Get European Social Benefits While Saying Erdoğan Will Crush The West, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7071 – American Muslims For Palestine Official Taher Herzallah: Young Jews Who Participate In Birthright Are Engaging In Ethnic Cleansing; 'Ludicrous' That American Jews With No Connection To Palestine Can Claim Citizenship In Israel, Al-Jazeera International (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7070 – Iranian Filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh: 9/11 Is A Big Lie, Fabricated Crime; Explosives Were Planted, 3,000 Jews Warned To Stay Away, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

