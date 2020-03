The MEMRI Weekly: March 6-13, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8632 – Michigan-Based Imam Mustapha Elturk, Who Endorsed Bernie Sanders: Islam Is Far Superior To Man-Made Systems Of Government; I Immigrated To U.S. Because Here, People Can Freely Spread Islamic Ideology, March 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8631 – Should Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Be Allowed To Tweet Jihad And Martyrdom, Call For Attacks On U.S. To His One Million Followers On Twitter – As IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani Did?, March 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8630 – Pakistani Columnist Hassan Niazi On The U.S.-Taliban Deal: 'The Agreement Is Clear That The U.S. Will Leave, Even If Afghanistan Burns', March 12, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8629 – Syrian Journalist: Education Agreement With Syria Will Allow Iran To Control Syrians’ Minds, March 12, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8628 – The Russian People Are Unworthy Of, Or Currently Incapable Of, Anything Better Than Putin As President For Life, March 12, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1504 – Assad Regime Encourages Attacks On U.S. Forces In Northern Syria: They Can Choose To Leave On Their Own Feet, Or In Coffins, March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8626 – Telegram Channels Incite Violence In English And French Against Arabs, Blacks, Antifa; Share Videos Of Now-Incarcerated Man Threatening Antisemitic, Racist Shooting, March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8625 – Bernie Sanders Endorsed By Detroit Imam Hassan Qazwini – Who In 2016 Called Sanders 'An Honorable Man, Even Though He Is A Jew'; In 2015, Called ISIS 'The Arm Of The Zionists In The Muslim World... To Defame The Name Of Islam'; In 2019, Openly Praised Iran's Proxy In Yemen For Attack On Saudi Oilfields: From The MEMRI TV Archives, March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8624 – White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM) – Account Review: New Jersey Neo-Nazi – And Fervent Fan Of Local Football Team – Brandishes Machine Guns On Facebook, March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8621 – Shi'ite Cleric In Iraq Accuses U.K., U.S. Of 'Demoralizing' Iraqis For Welcoming Iraqi Government's Decision To 'Recognize LGBT Community', March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8623 – White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM) – Account Review: Neo-Nazi University Student Designs And Disseminates White Nationalist Posters On Campus, Gab, And Minds, March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8622 – At Anti-AIPAC Protest In D.C.: The Holocaust Will Come Back To You; Hitler Will Come Back And Burn You!, March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8620 – Saudi Islamic Scholar Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Issa: There Is No Place For Political Islam In France Or Anywhere Else; People Must Respect The Laws And Values Of Their Country Or Leave, March 11, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8619 – Cloudflare, The U.S.-Based Leading Reverse-Proxy Service, Is Exploited By Numerous White Supremacists And Neo-Nazis, March 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8618 – Russian Analysts Debate Whether Russia Shot Herself In The Foot By Torpedoing Oil Production Limits And Abandoning OPEC, March 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8617 – In Lebanon, Criticism Of New Government: A Puppet Government Controlled By Hizbullah That Won't Extricate Country From Its Crisis, March 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8616 – Turkish Journalist In AKP Mouthpiece: 'Destiny Of Islam, Humanity Depends On Turkey', March 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8615 – The Coronavirus In Iran – Part II: In Tweets, Iranian Journalist Says Death Toll Is 2,000 – Not 237 As Regime Claims – And Criticizes Health Minister; Tweets Were Deleted Shortly Thereafter, March 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8614 – IRGC Qods Force Commander Qaani Warns India: 'Prevent The Genocide Of Your Muslim Citizens… The Qods Force Defends Muslims All Over The World', March 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8613 – Prior To Idlib Ceasefire Deal Russian Media Argues Whether To Show Erdogan Who Is The Boss Or To Allow Him To Save Face, March 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8612 – Student Basij In Iran Threatens To Turn Tomb Of Protagonists Of Jewish Holiday Of Purim, Esther And Mordechai, In City Of Hamedan Into Palestinian Diplomatic Mission, March 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8611 – Saudi Columnist Warns Against Appointing A Woman As Head Of An Arab Country, March 9, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7871 – MI-Based Imam Mustapha Elturk, Who Endorsed Bernie Sanders: Islam Is Far Superior To Man-Made Systems Of Government; I Immigrated To U.S. Because Here, People Can Freely Spread Islamic Ideology, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7870 – At Anti-AIPAC Protest In D.C.: The Holocaust Will Come Back To You; Hitler Will Come Back And Burn You!, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7869 – Iranian TV Host Delavari Continues To Criticize Top Officials' Coronavirus Response: 'President Rouhani… We Haven't Heard From You For A While. We Miss You…', Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7868 – Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: The Jews Are More Dangerous Than Coronavirus, AIDS, And Cholera; Jihad Purifies Our Bodies And Souls, Can Save People From These Diseases, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7867 – U.K.-Based Islamic Scholar Abdul Rahman Dimashqia: Coronavirus Outbreak In Iran Is Divine Punishment For Shi'ites; Iran Deliberately Infects Sunnis With The Virus, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7866 – Iranian TV Host Slams IRGC General In Charge Of Civil Defense For Evading The Issue Of Coronavirus And Bio Warfare: You Only Come To The Show When We Couldn't Care Less About What You Have To Say, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7865 – Iranian Researcher and Former Diplomat Amir Mousavi: Coronavirus Created In A Lab; U.S. May Have The Cure, But Is Waiting To Release It In Order To Profit, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7864 – Kuwaiti Islamic Scholar Nazem Al-Misbah: We Should Be The Last Ones To Sign Peace Accord With Israel, And Only If We Do Not Have A Choice, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7863 – Dr. Hossein Ali Shahriari, Member Of Medical Committee In Iranian Majles: WHO Experts Come To Iran To Learn From Us, Rather Than Help Us, Channel 4 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7862 – Former Hizbullah Secretary-General Subhi Al-Tufayli: Fighting In Idlib Alongside Putin's Crusader Army Is Forbidden By The Shari'a, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7861 – Iraqi Islamic Scholar Hadi Al-Modarresi, Prior To Being Infected With Coronavirus: The Virus Is A Divine Punishment Against The Chinese, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7860 – Iranian Shi'ite Eulogist Nariman Panahi: Khamenei's Bodyguards Prevented Us From Kissing His Hand On Feb. 15 To Protect His Life (Authorities Confirmed Coronavirus In Iran Only 4 Days Later), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7859 – Saudi Islamic Scholar Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Issa: There Is No Place For Political Islam In France Or Anywhere Else; People Must Respect The Laws And Values Of Their Country Or Leave, Al-Ayyam TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7858 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Seeing Palestinian Girls Beat Up Israeli Policeman And Soldiers Fills My Heart With Joy; That Is What Our Peaceful Protests Should Look Like, Palestinian Authority TV