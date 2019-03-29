The MEMRI Weekly: March 22-29, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7974 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad In Scathing Criticism Of The European Left: Racism Of Low Expectations; They Treat Muslims Like Monkeys In A Zoo, March 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7973 – Paterson, New Jersey Imam Baker Assaf – Who Teaches At Muslim Student Association Of NJ Institute Of Technology – Says Against Backdrop Of Reports Of Muslim Antisemitism In U.S.: Hate Zionism, Not Judaism; Adds: We Will Never Accept Homosexuality But 'We Are Not Kicking Anybody Off The Empire State Building', March 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7972 – Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: A New Era In Arms Control Has Begun, March 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7971 – Yemeni Academic Dr. Arwa Al-Khattabi: ISIS Represents Islam; We Must Discuss This Honestly And Take Responsibility For What Is Happening In The World, March 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7970 – Senior Former Hashd Al-Sha'bi Official To Saudi Alarabiya.net: Iraqi Central Bank Governor Is Collaborating With Iran In Counterfeiting, Money-Laundering – As Part Of Iran's Efforts To Circumvent U.S. Sanctions, March 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7969 – Influential Blogger El-Murid: The Two Russian Military Planes That Landed In Venezuela Show That Russia Wants To Transform A Civil Conflict Into An International Military Confrontation, March 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7968 – Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi Prompts Friday Sermon Crowd To Chant Death Slogans, Says: America Is An Abomination, March 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7967 – Reformist Kuwaiti Journalist 'Abdallah Al-Hadlaq, Who is Critical Of Iran and Hamas And Has Expressed Positive Views Of Israel, Is Sentenced To Three Years In Prison – For Two 2018 Tweets That, According To Kuwaiti Officials, Offended Shi'ites, March 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7966 – Ahmed Bhamji, Chairman Of New Zealand Mosque That Hosted New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern: Mossad, Zionist Businesses Paid, Supported Christchurch Shooter, March 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7965 – A Russian Perspective On The Ukrainian Elections – Russian TV Anchor Kiselev: If 'Porky' [Poroshenko] Wins A Second Term It Will Be Mayhem, March 27, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7964 – Hamas Members, Supporters Criticize Its Suppression Of Economic And Social Protests In Gaza, March 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7963 – Reactions To Poroshenko's Statements About 'Returning' Crimea – Russian Official: We Should Have Taken Crimea In 1991, March 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7962 – Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham Slams Hamas And Fatah Gov'ts: We Are Worse Than The Occupation, March 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7961 – Syrian Deputy FM Faisal Mekdad: Syria Has The Right To Employ Armed Struggle To Liberate Golan Heights; Syrian Army Is Now Trained And Ready For Any Challenge, March 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7960 – Turkish President Erdoğan: NZ Massacre Was A Message To Us; Our Enemies Are Trying To Challenge Us, But We Can Defeat Them Like In Gallipoli, March 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7959 – Reactions In Arab World To New Zealand Mosque Massacre: Accusations Of Islamophobia, Terrorism Against West, U.S., Alongside Calls For Joint Fight Against Extremism, March 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7958 – Russia This Week – Focus On Belarus And Ukraine – March 24, 2019, March 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7957 – Russian Senator Kosachev: The Choice Of The Crimean People Is Irreversible, March 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7956 – Influential Russian Blogger El-Murid: Sanctions On Rosneft Over Venezuela Would Make War Inevitable Unless Putin Wisely Caves, March 24, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7123 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad in Scathing Criticism Of The European Left: Racism Of Low Expectations; They Treat Muslims Like Monkeys In A Zoo, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7122 – Jordanian Professor Ahmad Nofal: Holocaust Was An Illusion; Figure Of 6 Million Is A Big Lie, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7121 – New Jersey Imam Baker Assaf: IDF Chief Rabbi Called To Rape Palestinian Women To Boost Soldier Morale; We Will Never Accept Homosexuality But Must Not Throw Gays Off Empire State Building, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7120 – Ahmed Bhamji, Chairman Of NZ Mosque That Hosted NZ PM Ardern: Mossad, Zionist Businesses Paid, Supported Christchurch Shooter, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7119 – Ayatollah Gholamali Naeimabadi Prompts Friday Sermon Crowd To Chant Death Slogans, Says: America Is An Abomination, Khalijefars TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7118 – Lebanese-American Analyst Tom Harb: Palestinians Have Been Refusing Peace, So Arab Countries Focus On Their Own Interests; No Investments In Lebanon Because Of Hizbullah, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7117 – Hamas Military Wing Releases Instructional Video On How To Support Resistance Securely Using Bitcoin, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7116 – Gazan Child YouTuber Bilal Muhammad Abdulaal Threatens Macron: Do Not Intervene In Algeria, Or Else France Will Become An Algerian Province, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7115 – Egyptian Islamist YouTuber Saber Mashhour: U.S. And Allies Massacred 3,000 Women And Children In Last ISIS Stronghold In Baghuz, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7114 – Blindfolded Fruit Ninja – Lebanese Internal Security Forces Demonstrate Sword-Slashing Skills, OTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7113 – Yemeni Academic Dr. Arwa Al-Khattabi: ISIS Represents Islam; We Must Discuss This Honestly And Take Responsibility For What Is Happening In The World, BBC Arabic (The UK)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7112 – Senior Fatah Official Mahmoud Al-Aloul Praises Terrorist: We Are Proud; He Exercised The Choice Of The People, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7111 – Tehran Sermon By Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami: France Lied About Keeping JCPOA Despite U.S. Withdrawal; They Beat And Kill Protesters, How Dare They Talk About Human Rights, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7110 – Algerian Diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi Warns: We Should Avoid Rushing Into Elections So We Don't End Up Like Iraq Or Libya, Channel 3 (Algeria)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7109 – Syrian Deputy FM Faisal Mekdad: Syria Has The Right To Employ Armed Struggle To Liberate Golan Heights, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7108 – Qatari Sociologist Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari Mocks The West, International Women's Day: These Filthy Secular Dogs Celebrate Women's 'Freedom' To Act Like Whores, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7107 – Head Of Iran's Broadcasting Authority Abdolali Ali-Asgari: The Iranians Replaced The Jews As God's Chosen People, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7106 – Palestinian Cleric Abu Taqi Al-Din Al-Dari At Al-Aqsa Mosque: France Will Become An Islamic Country Through Jihad; Entire World Will Be Subject To Islamic Rule, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7105 – Turkish President Erdoğan: NZ Massacre Was A Message To Us; Our Enemies Are Trying To Challenge Us, But We Can Defeat Them Like In Gallipoli, The Internet

