The MEMRI Weekly: March 13-20, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1505 – Dispute At Al-Azhar's 'International Conference On The Renewal Of Islamic Thought' Reflects Institution's Long-Standing Rejection Of Religious Reforms In Egypt, March 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8650 – White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM) – Account Review: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Telegram Channel Shares Instructions For Making And Using Weapons In Preparation For Civil War, March 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8642 – Turkish Website, Hosted By Cloudflare, Posts ISIS Videos, Reports Of Attacks, Articles, Editorials, Weekly, Infographics, Brochures: 'Kill The Idolaters Wherever You Find Them', March 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8649 – After Proposing Amendment To Reset Putin's Presidential Terms To Zero, First Female Astronaut Valentina Tereshkova, A Hero Of The Soviet Union, Becomes An Object Of Stormy Controversy, March 20, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8648 – Anti-Iran Political Forces In Iraq Move To Free Iraq From Decade-Long Submission To Iranian Hegemony, March 19, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8647 – Syracuse, NY Imam Khadar Bin Muhammad: COVID-19 Is A Reminder That We Are 'Just Chilling' While Surrounded By Evil In A Land Of Infidels; Women Who Expose Their Ankles, Wrists, Ears, Necks Are Playing Games With Allah Like Jews, March 19, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8646 – Iranian Regime Mouthpiece 'Kayhan': Turkish President Erdogan Won't Succeed In Annexing Syrian Idlib To Turkey – Nor In Forcing The Concept Of 'Greater Turkey' On Iran And Russia, March 19, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8645 – Intense On-Air Clash Over Coronavirus Precautions Between Russian Liberal Democratic Party Leader Zhirinovsky And Komsomolskaya Pravda's Star Correspondent Aslamova Goes Viral, March 19, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8644 – Conspiracy Theories In The Arab Media: The Coronavirus Is Part Of An American Plot To Ruin The Chinese Economy And Reprogram The Global Economy, March 18, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8643 – Open Letter With Hundreds Of Signatories Warns That Amendments To Russian Constitution Amount To A Coup, March 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8641 – Article In Hamas Mouthpiece: The Palestinian Resistance Should Draw Strength And Hope From America's Capitulation To The Taliban, March 17, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8640 – New Iranian Tactic: Unknown Group Issues Statement Of Responsibility For Attacks On U.S. Forces In Iraq, March 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8639 – Turkish Politicians, Press, Public React To Coronavirus: 'This Virus Serves Zionism's Goals Of Decreasing The Number Of People', March 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8638 – Saudi Columnist Following Coronavirus Outbreak: Why Do We Expect The World To Solve Our Problems?, March 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8637 – NY-Based Muslim Brotherhood Activist Bahgat Saber To Egyptian Nationals: Give Coronavirus To Officials, Staff At Egyptian Consulates And Embassies; If I'm Infected, 'I Will Go To The Egyptian Consulate' In New York, March 16, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8636 – Tatar Mufti Samigullin Questions Title 'State-Forming People' Awarded Russians In Revised Constitution, March 15, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8635 – Coronavirus In Iran III: Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Denies Approving Purchase Of Vaccine From Israel, March 15, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8631 – Should Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Be Allowed To Tweet Jihad And Martyrdom, Call For Attacks On U.S. To His One Million Followers On Twitter – As IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani Did?, March 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8634 – Iraqi Leaders React With Concern And Some Relief To U.S. Airstrikes; Iran-Backed Militia: 'America Has Proven Its Failure, Its Weakness In Its Response', March 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8633 – Review Of An English-Language Pro-ISIS Media Operation Distributing Radical Content, March 13, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8632 – Michigan-Based Imam Mustapha Elturk, Who Endorsed Bernie Sanders: Islam Is Far Superior To Man-Made Systems Of Government; I Immigrated To U.S. Because Here, People Can Freely Spread Islamic Ideology, March 13, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7884 – Former Iraqi PM Ayad Allawi: Iran Does Not Want Iraq To Have A Strong Army; The Americans Will Not Leave Iraq; The Int'l Coalition, Not Iran, Defeated ISIS, Asia TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7883 – Former Tunisian MP Leila Chettaoui: Erdoğan Protects ISIS, Al-Qaeda Members; Turkey Facilitated Entry Into Syria For People Wanting To Join ISIS, Telvza TV (Tunisia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7882 – Syracuse, NY Imam Khadar Bin Muhammad: COVID-19 Is A Reminder That We Are 'Just Chilling' While Surrounded By Evil In A Land Of Infidels; Women Who Expose Their Ankles, Wrists, Ears, Necks Are Playing Games With Allah Like Jews, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7881 – Experts On Iranian TV: COVID-19 May Be An American 'Ethnic Weapon' Targeting The Genome Of Iranians, Chinese, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7880 – Qatari Women's Rights Activist Aisha Al-Qahtani: Women Are Fleeing The Gulf Countries Because Violence Against Them Is Not Criminalized; Only A State Of Its Citizens Can Guarantee Justice For Women, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7879 – Iranian Sunni Scholar Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi: COVID-19 Came To Iran Through Chinese Students At The State-Funded Al-Mustafa University In Qom, Which Brainwashes Sunnis, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7878 – Philadelphia Imam Nafis Abu Zayd: Homosexuality Is A Psychological Disease; We Will Fight Back Against Progressive, Modern Islam, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7877 – Palestinian Activist Yaser Mazhar Calls On Palestinians To Carry Out Suicide Bombings In Israel: We Long For Bus Bombings, Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestine - Islamic Jihad)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7876 – Iranian Scholar Hossein Momeni: COVID-19 Is Man-Made, A Weapon That Targets Shi'ites, Muslims, Iranians, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7875 – Hamas TV Animation Depicts Terrorist Attack in An Israeli Shopping Mall, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7874 – Gazan Poet Rihab Kanaan Honors Female Terrorists, Suicide Bombers On International Women's Day, Recites Poem: 'Blessed Are Your Wedding Garments, Which Were Scattered With The Shreds Of Your Body', Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestine - Islamic Jihad)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7873 – IRGC Gen. Gholamreza Jalali, Head Of Iran's Civil Defense Organization: Coronavirus Has Many Of The Characteristics Of A Biological Weapon; The U.S. Has Many Biological Labs In The Area That May Be Responsible For Spreading The Virus, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7872 – NY-Based Muslim Brotherhood Activist Bahgat Saber Urges Egyptians To Deliberately Infect Government Officials And Employees At Egypt's Consulates And Embassies With Coronavirus, The Internet