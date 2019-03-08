The MEMRI Weekly: March 1-8, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7929 – Legislative Efforts To Expel U.S. Troops From Iraq, Alongside Shi'ite Militias' Threats To Force Them Out, March 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7928 – After Threatening The U.S., Russian State-Owned Media Say It Was All 'A Joke', March 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7927 – #İnstagramCihadı: A Review Of Turkish Jihadi Content On Instagram – Glorifying Martyrdom; Celebrating Terrorist Attacks In The West Including 9/11, Charlie Hebdo; Praising Jihadi Leaders – Bin Laden, Al-Zawahiri And Others – And Jihadi Groups – ISIS, Al-Qaeda, And More, March 6, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7926 – Mauritanian Cleric Muhammad Ould Dedew: Jews Are Allah's Enemies; Jews – And Christians, Who 'Are Not Like The Christians Of The Past' – Are Behind All Usury, Banks, Casinos, Insurance Companies; When Zionist Dream 'Does Not Come True They Will Go Back... To Russia And To Their Countries Of Origin', March 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7925 – Article In Saudi Daily: The Jews Spread Antisemitic Propaganda In Arab World To Cause Arabs To Fear Them, March 5, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7924 – Canadian Imam Zafar Bangash: It Is Time To Pick Up The Stones, Stone Homosexuals To Death; Muslims Cannot Coexist With The Jews And The West (Archival), March 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7923 – Syrian Oppositionist To President Assad's Wife: You Have An Opportunity To Examine Your Conscience And Stop Your Husband From Continuing The Slaughter And Destruction, March 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7922 – Moscow May Ditch The Astana Format For The Russian-Israeli One, March 4, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7921 – Influential Blogger El-Murid: Moscow Is Blackmailing Washington, But Russia Can't Destroy America With A Couple Of 'Zircons', March 3, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7920 – St. Petersburg Concert Choir Sings Of Bombing U.S.: 'On A Submarine With A Nuclear Motor, Yes, With A Dozen 100-Megaton Bombs... I Called To The Gunner, Set The Target On Washington', March 1, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7066 – Philadelphia Imam Abdelmohsen Abouhatab In A Series Of Antisemitic Sermons: The Jews Are The Vilest People, Control Propaganda And Media; Israeli PM Begin Slit Open Belly Of Pregnant Woman, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7065 – Founders Of Iranian 'New Horizon' Conference Recently Added To List Of Sanctioned Organizations: U.S. Is Worried About Iran's Ideological Influence; Jewish Community Asked For Asylum In Iran, Channel 2 (Iran), IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7064 – U.S./Iranian TV Anchor Marzieh Hashemi: I Chant 'Death to America' Because Oppressive American System Needs To Change; I Will Not Burn My U.S. Passport Because My Ancestors Owned And Built America, Channel 5 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7063 – Tunisian Minority Rights Activist Yamina Thabet Criticizes Tunisian Constitution, Education System For Ignoring Jews And Christians, Says Homosexuals Are Imprisoned, Tortured, BBC Arabic (The UK)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7062 – Canadian Imam Zafar Bangash: It Is Time To Pick Up The Stones, Stone Homosexuals To Death; Muslims Cannot Coexist With The Jews And The West (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7061 – Russian TV Showcases New Zircon Hypersonic Missile; 'It is Like A Knife Through Butter', Russia 24

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7060 – TV Report Unveils Poseidon – Russia's New Underwater Drone, Russia 24

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7059 – Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham: If Someone Drops A Nuclear Bomb On Israel, I Will Write An Article Titled 'I Don't Care', The Internet

