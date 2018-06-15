The MEMRI Weekly: June 8-15, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7524 – Articles In Palestinian Authority Press: Trump Is A Second Version Of Hitler; U.S. Is Hostile To Palestinians, June 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7523 – Russia This Week – June 14, 2018, June 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7422 – Russia-NATO Update – Ria.ru's Analyst Danilov: Macron Challenged the U.S. View On NATO, By Recognizing Mistakes With Russia; He Is Courageous, June 14, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7521 – Controversy In Saudi Arabia, Egypt Over Whether Their Players In 2018 FIFA World Cup Can Break The Ramadan Fast, June 13, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7520 – Russia In The World – Russia-Bulgaria Reconciliation – Bulgaria's President Radev: 'No Sanctions Are Forever'; Bulgaria's PM Borisov Apologizes For Failure Of South Stream: 'I Am To Blame For Creating Certain Tensions', June 12, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7519 – Kuwaiti Cleric Sheikh Jihad Al-'Ayesh Denies The Holocaust And The Existence Of Gas Chambers: How Big A Bakery Would You Need To Make 50,000 Loaves Of Bread?, June 12, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7518 – Russia-NATO Update – Reactions To Poland's Offer To Secure A Permanent U.S. Base On Its Soil, June 12, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7517 – Arab Writers On Renowned Historian Prof. Bernard Lewis (1916-2018), June 12, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1401 – Calls In Palestinian Authority For Arranging Mechanism For Transfer Of Power Following Palestinian Authority President 'Abbas's Hospitalization, June 11, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7516 – Russia In The World – Russia-Austria Relations – Russian Expert Danilov: Russia Is Not Isolated, June 11, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7515 – Russia In The World – Russia-Italy Relations – Italian Prime Minister: Italian Government Supports A Revision Of The Sanctions Against Russia, June 11, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7514 – Following HTS Decision To Grant Turkey A Military Presence In Idlib, Al-Qaeda Supporters Accuse It Of Abandoning Its Principles, Seeking To Ingratiate Itself With The Enemies Of Islam, June 8, 2018

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6619 – Shi'ite Iraqi Militia Leader Yousuf Al-Nasseri Calls To Topple Saudi 'Kingdom Of Sands': More Dangerous Than Zionism, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6618 – Pro-ISIS Video Threatens Attacks On World Cup, Shows Russia's Sochi Stadium In Flames, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6617 – Palestinian Ambassador To Iraq Ahmed 'Aql: The Jews Are Not A People; Iraqi Militias Welcome To Liberate Palestine, Al-Rased TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6616 – Former Grand Mufti Of Lebanon Sheikh Qabbani: The Jews Who Came Following The Balfour Declaration Must Return To Where They Came From Or 'Meet Their Fate', Al- Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6615 – Quds Day Rally In Times Square, New York: Speakers Compare Gaza To Warsaw Ghetto, Call For Intifada, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6614 – Toronto Quds Day Rally – Sheikh Shafiq Hudda: Israel And The American Empire Will Be Eradicated, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6613 – Senior Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahar Rejects Colleague's Criticism Of His Antisemitic Rant: The Jews Corrupted European Societies, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6612 – Islamic Human Rights Commission Advises Demonstrators How To Fly Hizbullah Flag At London Rally Without Facing Legal Consequences, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.