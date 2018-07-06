The MEMRI Weekly: June 29-July 6, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7556 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad On Intellectuals' 'Enlightenment Phobia': There Can Be No Enlightenment Without A 'Mighty Clash With Heritage', July 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7555 – Senior Saudi Journalist 'Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed: Oil Sanctions Are The Most Effective Weapon Against The Iranian Regime, July 6, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7554 – IRGC Deputy Commander Salami On Qods Day 2018: 'We Are Creating Might In Lebanon – Because We Want To Fight The Enemy From There With All Our Strength', July 5, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7553 – Arab Press Praises Gaza Kite Terror Which Causes Heavy Damage, Threatens Lives Of Israeli Civilians, July 5, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7552 – Russia-NATO Update – Deputy FM Grushko: NATO Is Hostage To The Ukrainian Crisis; NATO Countries Must Choose Between Divided Security – In Confrontation With Russia, Or United Security With Russia, July 4, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1406 – Washington, DC – DMV (District of Columbia/Maryland/Virginia) As Jihadi Terrorist Targets, July 3, 2018

pecial Dispatch No. 7550 – Saudi Journalist Mishal Al-Sudairy Criticizes Palestinian Leaders For Multiple Missed Opportunities For Peace, July 3, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7551 – Owner Of Egyptian Daily: Egypt Paid A Heavy Price For Rejecting An American Proposal For A Settlement With Israel In The 1950s, July 3, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7549 – Iraqi Writer: Arab Muslims Are Racist And Expansionist – And Attribute These Evil Traits To Israel, July 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7548 – Liberal Russian Analyst Goltz: The Summit Is A Vindication Of Putin's Strategy, July 2, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7547 – An Update On Russia-Turkey Relations – Russian Columnist Polyakova: On More Than One Occasion, Turkey Demonstrated Itself To Be An Unreliable Partner, July 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7546 – Russia This Week – July 1, 2018, July 1, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7545 – Analyst Bovt: Trump And Putin Can Get Things Moving, July 1, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6654 – Abbas' Advisor Mahmoud Habbash Compares Israeli Security Measures To Inquisition And Nazi Methods, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6653 – Footage Of Houthi Underground Missile Launching Pads, Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6652 – Former Egyptian Dean Of Law Nabil Hilmi: There Is A Plan For A Jewish State In Mecca And Medina By 2050, Channel 2 (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6651 – Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad On The 'Enlightenment Phobia' Of Intellectuals: There Can Be No Enlightenment Without A 'Mighty Clash With Heritage', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6650 – Toulouse Imam Mohamed Tatai On 9/11: 'The Entire World Knows That There Were Fabrications' – Archival, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6649 – German-Speaking Jihadists Call On Their 'Siblings' To Join Them And Wage Jihad In Syria, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6648 – Italian Academic Delegation Meets Senior Hizbullah Official In Lebanon, Pledges To Tell The West 'The Truth' About Hizbullah, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6647 – Footage Of Protests In Khorramshahr, Iran, Shows Man Killed By Gunshot, Burning Of Religious Seminary, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6646 – Saudi Journalist Mishal Al-Sudairy Criticizes Palestinian Leaders For Multiple Missed Opportunities For Peace, MBC TV (Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6645 – Egyptian TV Host Tawfiq Okasha: The Jews Control The World Economy, Started World War II, Sacrificing A bunch Of Jews In The Holocaust, Assema TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.