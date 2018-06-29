The MEMRI Weekly: June 22-29, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1404 – Iranian Regime Dealing With First Signs Of Economic Collapse, June 29, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7544 – Fatah Announces 'National Campaign To Thwart The Deal Of The Century,' Publishes Posters Against The Deal And Its Initiators, June 29, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7540 – Damascus Friday Sermon By Dr. Muhammad Ali Al-Malla: The World Cup Is Implementing 'Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion' – By Distracting Muslims From Gaza Bloodshed, June 29, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7542 – Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Threaten To Respond To Attack On Their Forces At Iraq-Syria Border: We Can Fire Missiles At The U.S. Embassy, U.S. Forces In Iraq, June 28, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7541 – Fatah Spokesman On Trump-Kim Summit: North Korea, Iran Have Proven That The Language Of Force Pays Off; Arabs Should Learn From This, June 28, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7539 – Russian Ambassador To Lebanon: Iran's Presence In Syria Is Legitimate; U.S. Supports Terrorists In Syria, June 27, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7538 – Syrian Establishment Daily: The Stage Of Direct Confrontation With The American Forces In Syria Has Begun, June 26, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1403 – In Light Of IMF Pressure And Diminishing Foreign Aid, Jordan Seeks To End Economic, Political Dependence On Its Allies, June 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7537 – Russia-China Relations – Gazeta.ru: Russia And China Need Each Other More Than Ever In The Context Of Trade War Against The U.S., June 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7536 – Russia This Week – June 24, 2018, June 24, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6644 – Shiite Iraqi Cleric Yassin Al-Musawi Slams Saud Clan: That 'Innocent Lamb Of A Country' Sends Us Suicide Bombers On A Daily Basis, Stands Alongside Israel, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6643 – Former Jordanian MP Laith Shubeilat Criticizes King Abdullah over 'Deal Of The Century': The Country Is Being Sold Out, We Cannot Remain Silent, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6642 – Jordanian Journalist Yousef Alawnah: Israeli Prisons Are Like Institutes Of Education; I Am Ashamed By The Comparison To The Arab World, Saudi 24 TV (Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6641 – Iraqi Hizbullah Brigades Spokesman Jaafar Al-Husseini: We Have A Presence In Syria In Coordination With The Syrian Army And Have Engaged In Battle There, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6640 – Damascus Friday Sermon By Dr. Muhammad Ali Al-Malla: The World Cup Implements The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion By Distracting The Muslims From The Bloodshed In Gaza, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6639 – Protesters In Tehran Shout: Our Enemies Are Right Here! America Is Not Our Enemy! No To Gaza, No To Lebanon!, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6638 – Iraqi Journalist Mahmoud Al-Hashemi: Hitler Slaughtered The Jews Because They Were Using The Black Market Against Him; Shakespeare Shone A Spotlight On The Cruel Jewish Mentality, Alebaa TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6637 – Toulouse Imam Mohamed Tatai Recounts Antisemitic Hadith And Prophecies That Israel Will Soon Come To An End, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6636 – Egyptian Cleric Sheikh Sharif Abadi: The Armenian Genocide Is A Lie Fabricated By The British, The Muslims Never Perpetrated A Racial Massacre, Watan TV (Egyptian MB from Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6635 – Head Of Paris-Based Peace NGO: Hamas Is Bad, Serves As Iran's Hired Gun, Saudi 24 TV (Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6634 – Arafat Copycat At Gaza Border Rebukes Palestinian Authority President Abbas For Withholding Salaries Of Gaza Employees: You Are The Father Of The Palestinian People – Scenes From Gaza 'Return March', The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6633 – Egyptian Scholar Dr. Samir Taqi Al-Din Recommends The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion: No Coincidence That Freud, Sartre, And The Fathers Of Democracy And Atheism Were All Jews, Al-Rahma TV (Egypt)

