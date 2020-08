The MEMRI Weekly: July 31-August 7, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8884 – Lebanese Journalist Flays State Officials Over Beirut Blast: Their Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of The Victims, They Must Be Ousted And Held Accountable, August 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8883 – Russian Reactions To Belarus Authorities' Arrest Of 33 Wagner Group Contractors Ahead Of Belarus Presidential Election, August 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8882 – Turkey's Religious Affairs Ministry, Authority Over Hagia Sophia Mosque And 2,000 Mosques Around The World, Part II – Statements On Women, Children: Girls Are Permitted To Marry, Become Pregnant At Age Nine; If 'A Father Lustfully Kisses His Daughter Or Lustfully Hugs Her, The Mother... Becomes Forbidden' To Him; 'If He Beats You... Say: "I Will Do Whatever You Like"', August 6, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1526 – Jihadi Use Of Bots On The Encrypted Messaging Platform Telegram, August 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8881 – Saudi Editorials: Hizbullah Is Responsible For The Explosion At The Port Of Beirut, August 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8880 – Iraqi Researcher Jomaa Al-Atwani: We Can Destroy Israel Using Its Own Nuclear Weapons – All It Takes Is One Precision Missile Aimed At Israel's Nuclear Arsenal, August 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8879 – Al-Shabab Video Provides Historical Narrative On Christian Ethiopians' 'Animosity' To Muslims, Claiming They Want To Conquer And Annex Somalia, August 4, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8878 – Iranian Clerics: The Coronavirus Is Man-Made, Aimed At Harming Religious People; Only Women Spread Disease, So Only They Need To Wear Masks, August 4, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8877 – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Outlines His Government's Response To Major Challenges, Sets Date For Early Elections, August 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8876 – Media Advisor At Qatari Foreign Ministry: Homosexuality Is Unnatural And A Grave Sin, August 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8875 – Russian Military Expert Pavel Felgenhauer: Russia Will Defend Armenia From The Turks; If Necessary, Russia Will Save Armenia With A Nuclear Strike, August 3, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8192 – PLO Political Bureau Chief Anwar Abdul Hadi: Israel May Be Behind The Beirut Explosion; Israelis Have A 'Fake Biblical' Mentality That They Are The Chosen People And So Are Capable Of Any Crime, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8191 – Iraqi Political Analyst Sabah Al-Oqaily: I Believe America Caused The Beirut Port Explosion; It Is A Precursor To A Zio-American Aggression Against Lebanon, Hizbullah, Etejah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8190 – Iranian, Lebanese Experts On Iranian TV: We Cannot Rule Out The Possibility That The Beirut Explosion Was A Deliberate Act; Israel, America Stand To Gain From This, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8189 – Lebanese Journalist Jerry Maher: Hizbullah, Lebanon's Corrupt Political System To Blame For Beirut Port Explosion, Al-Arabiya Network (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8188 – Friday Sermon In Bojnurd, Iran By Abolghasem Yaghoubi: Pork Contains A Microbe That Weakens One's Zeal; Just Look At The Westerners – There Is No Difference Between Men And Women There, Khorasan Shomali TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8187 – Libyan National Army Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar: We Must Expel The Turks; We Will Not Be Colonized Under Any Circumstances, Libya Al-Hadath (Libya)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8186 – Iraqi TV Channel Airs Video Of 'Explosions And Fires Devouring America' That Are Allegedly Being Covered Up By U.S. Media, Alghadeer TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8185 – Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud Breaks Down At The Scene Of Beirut Explosion: This Reminds Me Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki, Sky News Arabia (UAE)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8184 – Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Hassan Nasrallah Threatens Israeli Ammonia Storage Facility – A Missile Strike On The Ammonia Tanks In Haifa Would Have The Impact Of A Nuclear Bomb (Archival), Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8183 – Iraqi Researcher Jomaa Al-Atwani: We Can Destroy Israel Using Its Own Nuclear Weapons – All It Takes Is One Precision Missile Aimed At Israel's Nuclear Arsenal, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8182 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: We Must Not Negotiate With America; Trump Wants To Use Negotiations For His Own Personal Gain, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8181 – Mohamed Naser Ali, TV Host For Turkey-Based Muslim Brotherhood TV Channel Slams 'Spy' Azmi Bishara Over Criticism Of Erdoğan's Hagia Sophia Move, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8180 – Tehran University Professor Foad Izadi: We Should Burn More American Flags In Solidarity With The Americans Who Are Burning Flags, Tearing Down Statues, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8179 – Palestinian Activist Naser Al-Hadmi: The Re-Conversation Of Hagia Sofia Into A Mosque Will Lead The Way To The Liberation Of Mosques In Spain, Elsewhere In Europe, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8178 – Journalist Li Gang on Arabic-Language Chinese TV: TikTok Ban Is Politically Motivated; Trump Fears TikTok Will Hurt His Chances of Reelection, CGTN Arabic TV (China)