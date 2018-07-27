The MEMRI Weekly: July 20-27, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7592 – Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah Calls For Jihad To Invade And Conquer Europe, Adds: Filth And Vileness Of Jews Reflect Their Immutable Nature – Archival, July 27, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7591 – Palestinian Clerics Warn Of Israeli Plot To Cause Artificial Earthquake To Topple Al-Aqsa, July 27, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7590 – Palestinian Authority TV Lauds President Abbas' Holocaust Denial PhD Thesis, Terror Attacks Launched From Lebanon, July 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7589 – Russia In The World – Russia-Greece Relations: Diplomatic Tit-For-Tat, July 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7588 – Iranian Sources: Obama Administration Granted Green Cards, U.S. Citizenship To Senior Iranian Regime Officials, July 26, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7587 – Antisemitic Hadith: 'The Prophecy Of The Rock And The Tree' – MEMRI Clips And Reports, July 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7586 – Saudi Senior Clerics Council Members: Bring Women Into Religious Establishment, July 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7585 – Saudi Ambassador To The U.S. Khalid Bin Salman: 'Iran's Malign Behavior Must Be Confronted, Not Appeased' Like Nazi Germany's In The 1930s, July 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7584 – Russia Expert Sveshnikova: After The Helsinki Summit, Iran Is Desperate To Show That The Russia-Iran Alliance Remains Intact, July 25, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7583 – Palestinian Authority (PA) President 'Abbas: 'If We Had Only A Single Penny Left, We Would Pay It To Families Of The Martyrs And Prisoners', July 24, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7582 – Jordanian MP Muhammad Al-Zahrawi: The West Bank Must Come Under Hashemite Banner; The Plundering Jews Are Prophet Slayers, July 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7581 – Hizbullah Officials: We Haven't Withdrawn From Southern Syria; The Power Balance Has Shifted In Favor Of Assad And His Allies, July 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7580 – Russia This Week – July 20, 2018, July 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7579 – Qatar Government Daily Attributes False Quotes To German Defense Minister, Retracts Them Following German Denials, July 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7574 – Former ISIS Member Nour Al-Din Al-Hatimi Explains How He Grew Disillusioned With The Organization: That Enterprise Is On The Verge Of Bankruptcy, July 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7578 – Jordanian MP Huda Etoom In Address To Parliament: My Late Mother's Single Unfulfilled Desire Was To Blow Herself Up Among The Zionist Jews, July 20, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6689 – Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah Calls For Jihad To Invade And Conquer Europe, Adds: Filth And Vileness Of Jews Reflect Their Immutable Nature – Archival, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6688 – Palestinian Authority TV Lauds President Abbas' Holocaust Denial Ph.D. Thesis, Terror Attacks Launched From Lebanon, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6687 – Egyptian Actress Nadia El Gendy: Social Media Is A Jewish Industry For The Destruction Of Countries, ON TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6686 – Jordanian MP Ghazi Al-Hawmlah Faces Disciplinary Action For Criticizing Queen Rania In Parliamentary Session, Roya TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6685 – Former Egyptian Ambassador To Germany Dr. Mohamed Hegazy: The Rothschilds And Other Powerful Jewish Families Control Financial Institutions, Exert Influence In Politics And The Media, Channel 2 (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6684 – Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou: The Arab World Is 'Oblivious To Reality'; Dictatorship Is The Delusion That Power Can Resolve Problems, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6683 – Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Circulates Video Calling For Biological Attacks In The West, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6682 – Jordanian MP Muhammad Al-Zahrawi: The West Bank Must Come Under Hashemite Banner; The Plundering Jews Are Prophet Slayers, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6681 – Syrian MP Khaled Abboud: The Russians Do Not Have The Iranians And The Syrians In Their Pocket, Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6680 – India TV Debate On Divorce In Islam Erupts Into Violence, Zee Network (India)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6679 – Lebanese Minister Of Economy And Trade Raed Khoury Calls To Legalize And Grow Cannabis For Medicinal Purposes, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

