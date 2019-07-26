The MEMRI Weekly: July 19-26, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8196 – White Supremacist Online Incitement – Account Review: KKK Recruiter Promotes Violent Calls To Action Against Jews, Blacks, LGBTQ, And Muslims: 'Jew [sic] Are Not People... KILLEM ALL', July 26, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8195 – Article On Muslim Brotherhood Party Website: Al-Sisi Destroying Egypt In Accordance With Jewish Bible, July 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8194 – Russia This Week – Focus On S-400 Delivery To Turkey – July 25, 2019, July 25, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8193 – Houthi Minister Of Tourism Ahmad Al-Aly: We Have Compiled A List Of 300 Strategic Targets In The UAE; We Will Not Stand Idly By, July 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8192 – Following Jordan-Qatar Rapprochement, Senior Jordanian Journalist Reassures Saudi Arabia And Its Allies, July 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8191 – Turkish State-Run News Network 'TRT World' Staffers – Including U.S. Citizen – Receive Awards For 'Explaining The Truth' – From Al-Qaeda Offshoot And Designated Terrorist Organization Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), July 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8190 – Captured Israeli-Arab ISIS Fighter Sayyaf Sharif Daoud: Israel Isn't Nearly As Bad As Assad's Regime; Israel Treats Arabs Justly, Equally To Jews, July 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8189 – Pakistani Urdu-Language Daily Urges Turkey, Pakistan, And Saudi Arabia To Lead A NATO-Like 'Security Council Of Muslim Countries,' Cites Koranic Verse, Says: 'This Is An Order Of Allah', July 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8188 – Duma Speaker Volodin Proposes Amending The Russian Constitution To Upgrade Duma's Powers, July 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8187 – Website Of White Supremacist Organization 'Creativity Alliance' Teaches Children To Wage 'Racial Holy War' Against Jews And 'Mud-Races,' Idolize Hitler, July 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8186 – Russian Military Expert Felgenhauer: Turkey Is No Ally; Russia Cannot Replace The West For Turkey, July 22, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1466 – Facebook Campaign By Syrian Army Soldiers Serving Since Beginning Of Syria Crisis: We Want To Be Released And Start Living Our Lives, July 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8185 – Saudi Journalist: Ouster Of Turkish President Erdogan Must Be Top Arab Priority, July 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8184 – Russian Political Scientist Solovey: The Situation Is 'Fraught' With 'Social Cataclysm'; Sentiments In Russia Are Increasingly Starting To Bear A Distinct Anti-Putin Character, July 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8183 – Senior Iranian Officials Threaten Britain With Retaliation For Its Seizure Of Iranian Tanker, Warn Europe Its Security Is At Risk If It Won't Meet Its JCPOA Obligations, July 19, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7372 – Former Taliban Official Muhammad Nabi Omari Claims U.S. Supports ISIS In Afghanistan, Says: 60-70% Of Afghanistan Controlled By Taliban; Our Goal Is To Establish An Islamic State, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7371 – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh: Unless We Match Iraq's Superior Oil Extraction Technology, It Will Extract Our Share In Joint Oil Fields, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7370 – Russian Duma Member Alexander Yushchenko: U.S. War With Iran Would Be A 'Dangerous Venture' That Could 'Lead To End Of Civilization', Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7369 – Sudanese Opposition Activist Khalid Omar Yousef: Islamists Have Controlled Our Army For 30 Years; They Are Pitting Freedom, Peace, And Justice Against Religion, Shari'a Law, Sudania 24 TV (Sudan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7368 – Hizbullah Deputy Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem: U.S.-Iran War Would Set The Region Ablaze; Israel Is Vulnerable To Our Weapons No Matter What It Does, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7367 – Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri On Iranian TV: Iran, Hizbullah Have Helped The Palestinian Resistance Advance; Khamenei Is The Greatest Leader In The Islamic World, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7366 – Iranian President Rouhani: JCPOA Was An Important Political Achievement Because UNSC Acknowledged Our Right To Enrich Uranium, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7365 – Houthi Minister Of Tourism Ahmad Al-Aly: We Have Compiled A List Of 300 Strategic Targets In The UAE; We Will Not Stand Idly By, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7364 – Iranian Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Mohammad Hossein Bagheri: U.S. Sanctions Harm Our Ability To Fight Drug Trafficking; Europe Will Be The One To Pay The Price, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7363 – Toronto Imam Muhammad Rizvi: Moon Landing Proves The Feasibility Of Prophet Muhammad's Ascension To The Heavens, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7362 – Hassan Yousef, One Of The Founders Of Hamas In The West Bank: Hamas Coordinated With Arafat During Second Intifada, Played Key Role In Planning Operations, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7361 – Iranian Footage Shows Call to Prayer Playing on Speakers of British Tanker Captured in Strait of Hormuz, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7360 – Speakers At Iran's 4th Int'l Conference On Human Rights In America: U.S. Has No Right To Discuss Human Rights Because Of Its Violations; Commander Of Missile Battery That Shot Down U.S. Drone Deserves The Prize, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7359 – HTS Jurist Abu Al-Fath Al-Farghali Issues Ruling Permitting The Use Of Bitcoin As Currency, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7358 – Debate On Qatari vs. Bahraini Support For Terrorism Degenerates Into Argument: U.K.-Based Researcher Says Al-Jazeera Acts As Foreign Ministry For Terrorists; Turkish Analyst Says Bahrain Created ISIS, Criticizes Its Support Of Israel, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7357 – Houthi Radio Station Holds Fundraising Campaign For Hizbullah, Raises Almost $300,000, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7356 – Palestinian Imam Ali Abu Ahmad In Al-Aqsa Address: Only A Caliphate Based On Shari'a Law Can Protect Us; May Allah Kill All Infidels, Cleanse Al-Aqsa Of The Jews' Filth, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7355 – Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: The Zionists Send Girls To Sleep With Arabs And Give Them AIDS, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7354 – Captured Israeli-Arab ISIS Fighter Sayyaf Sharif Daoud: Israel Isn't Nearly As Bad As Assad's Regime; Israel Treats Arabs Justly, Equally To Jews, BBC Arabic (The UK)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7353 – Iran Releases Footage Of IRGC Seizing British Oil Tanker, The Internet

