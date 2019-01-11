The MEMRI Weekly: January 4-11, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7841 – Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei: America And The West Will Hit Rock Bottom Like Saddam Did; American Officials Are Idiots And Clowns , January 11, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7840 – Saudi Journalist: If Muslims Despise The 'Infidel' West, Why Are They So Eager To Live There?, January 10, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7839 – Russia This Week – Focus On Estonia – January 10, 2019, January 10, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7838 – Palestinian-American Activist Linda Sarsour: The Prophet Muhammad Was A Human Rights Activist; We Don't Need The West To Teach Us About Feminism, January 9, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7837 – French-Algerian Activist Houria Bouteldja At London Conference: We Must Fight The Love Of Jews ('Philo-Semitism') In Order 'To Fight Islamophobia And Zionism'; Philo-Semitism, Islamophobia 'Work Together To Maintain The White Nation State', January 9, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7836 – Saudi Journalist Presents A Suggestion To Relinquish The Belligerent Discourse Against Israel, Form A Confederation Of West Bank, Gaza And Golan, January 9, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7835 – Iran-Backed Shi'ite Militias In Iraq: We Will Drive Out The Americans By Force, January 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7834 – Russian Expert Timofeev: In Military-Political Terms, The Modern World Is Multipolar, The Challenge of 2019 Is To Extend Multipolarism To The U.S.-Controlled Global Financial System, January 8, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7833 – French-Moroccan Journalist Zineb El Rhazoui, Formerly Of 'Charlie Hebdo,' Just Prior To Fourth Anniversary Of Attack: Islam Must Accept Criticism, Abide By Law; I Hope Extremists Are Liberated From Their Dark Ideology, January 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7831 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Policies For The New Year – January 7, 2019, January 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7830 – In Qatar, Debate On Christmas, New Year's Celebrations, And Wishing Christians A Happy Holiday, January 7, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7832 – Russian Expert Frolov: A Russian Military Base In Venezuela Does Not Make Any Sense, January 6, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6939 – Footage: Houthi Drone Attack At Yemeni Military Base , Yemen TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6938 – Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei: America And The West Will Hit Rock Bottom Like Saddam Did; American Officials Are Idiots And Clowns , IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6937 – Egyptian Cleric Mohammad Al-Zoghbi: It Is Okay For A Woman To Breastfeed Her Husband During Foreplay, Al-Rahma TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6936 – Renowned Lebanese-American Oncologist Prof. Philip Salem: Lebanon Would Be Better Off If It Were Still Under French Mandate, LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6935 – U.S. Political Activist Linda Sarsour: The Prophet Muhammad Was A Human Rights Activist; We Don't Need The West To Teach Us About Feminism, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6934 – Tehran Friday Sermon By Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami: Christians Should Honor Jesus, Chant 'Death To America', Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6933 – London Lecture By Saudi Cleric Muhammad Al-Malki: Polygamy Is The Remedy For AIDS [Archival], The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6932 – Egyptian Cleric Samir Hashish: No Death Penalty For A Muslim Who Kills A Non-Muslim; The Blood Of Muslims Is More Important, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6931 – Yemeni Hip Hop Dance Crew Breaks Cultural Norms Against Backdrop Of The Civil War, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6930 – Kuwaiti Cleric Jihad Al-'Ayesh: The Jews Shatter the Spirit Of Every Country They Settle In; Hitler Warned His People Of The Prostitution They Spread, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6929 – Syrian Jihadi Cryptocurrency Crowdfunding Platform Releases Video Of Militant Leader Encouraging Supporters To Donate Through Bitcoin, The Internet

