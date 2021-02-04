The MEMRI Weekly: January 29-February 5, 2021

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.

Special Dispatch No. 9171 – Was RT Editor-In-Chief Simonyan Speaking For Herself When She Called Upon Russia To Annex The Breakaway Regions In Ukraine?, February 5, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9170 – Iranian Expediency Council Official In Article In 'Tabnak' Daily: 'Why Iran Is Demanding A Nuclear Bomb', February 4, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9169 – Amid Reports Of Increasing Turkey-Pakistan Military Cooperation, Turkish President Erdoğan Marks Launch And Construction Of Turkish-Made Warships For Turkish, Pakistani Navies, February 4, 2021



Inquiry and Analysis No. 1555 – Saudi Journalist's Call To Remove Sword From Saudi Flag Sparks Heated Debate Among Saudis On Twitter, February 3, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9164 – Russian Military Expert Valyuzhenich: The Introduction Of Russian Soldiers In Syria's Transeuphratia Is Intended As A Counterweight To Turkey That Covets Syria's Oilfields, February 3, 2021



Inquiry and Analysis No. 1554 – Qatari Journalists: Lacking A Democratic Infrastructure And Political Parties, Qatar Is Not Ready To Hold Parliamentary Elections, February 3, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9168 – Chinese Media Outlet Beluga Defense: China Will Not Work With The U.S. And Russia To Reduce Its Nuclear Weapons; China Will Not Follow The Path Of The Soviet Union, February 2, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9167 – Taliban Delegation Visits Moscow To Enlist Russian Pressure On The U.S., February 2, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9166 – Chinese Communist Party Cements Xi Jinping's 'Rule of Law' Concept; Chinese 'Duowei News': 'Which Is Bigger, The Party Or The Law?' Is Actually A Pseudo Question, February 1, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9165 – Top CCP Academic Shi Yinhong: The China-U.S. Stability Of The Past Is Gone; Without New Stability, There Will Be War, February 1, 2021



Special Dispatch No. 9163 – Arab League Head Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit: Any Resolution Of The 'Iranian File' Must Consider Arab Concerns, Unlike The Obama Administration's Nuclear Deal, February 1, 2021



MEMRI TV Clip No. 8662 – Iranian TV Showcases New Mobile Zoljanah Missile Launcher: In The Future, We Will Have A Launcher That Can Carry 15-Ton Payload To 200 Kilometer Altitude, Channel 4 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8661 – Iraqi Political Analyst Alaa Al-Noushou': I Support Normalization With Israel If It Helps To Restore Iraqi Sovereignty; Today Baghdad Is Worse Off Than Gaza, Zagros (Iraqi Kurdistan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8660 – Algerian TV Debate About Participation In Sporting Events With Israeli Teams: Journalist Hassan Moali: Sports Should Be Separated From Politics; Journalist Mahdi Berrached: If This Were True, The 1972 Munich Olympics Attack Would Have Been Unjustified, Lina TV (Algeria)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8659 – Azerbaijani Soldier Sings: 'Thanks To Turkey And Pakistan, We Stood Up Against Armenia', The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8658 – Wu Qian, PRC Ministry Of Defense Spokesman: Taiwan Independence Means War; Military Activity In Taiwan Strait - Necessary Action To Protect China's National Sovereignty And Security, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8657 – Hizbullah's Nightingale Ali Barakat: I Wish The Day Will Come When Nasrallah Allows Me To Blow Myself Up, Al-Jadeed TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8656 – Chinese Ministry Of Defense Spokesman Wu Qian: Containing China – Mission Impossible; We Hope That The New U.S. Administration Will Make 'Joint Efforts' With China, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8655 – Sudanese Politician Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi: Israel Has Many Shared Interests With Sudan, Arab Countries In Face Of Iran's Expansionism, Nuclear Threat, Asharq TV (Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8654 – Fmr. Lebanese FM Farès Bouez: Biden's Team Dominated By Jews; Benjamin Franklin Warned Americans That The Jews Would Eat Their Children, OTV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8653 – Former Iranian Diplomat Amir Mousavi: Iran Doesn't Need Nuclear Weapons To 'Put An End' To The Zionist Entity – However, Khamenei Might Resort To Changing Fatwa Banning Nuclear Weapons, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8652 – Senior Iranian Official Mojtaba Zonnour: If Biden Wants To Return To The JCPOA He Must Lift Sanctions; Iran Will Only Negotiate Its Missile Program Once Missile Power, Defensive Capabilities Of The U.S., West, Israel Are Removed

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8651 – Dr. Abbas Kadhim Of The Atlantic Council: The U.S. Is Wasting Millions On The Wrong Causes In Iraq – Training Activists Instead Of Developing Technology, Education, Agriculture, Industry, Economy, Al-Iraqiya TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8650 – Fmr. Iranian Diplomat Amir Mousavi: A Fatwa Is Not Permanent; Khamenei Might Change Fatwa Forbidding A Military Nuclear Project; Iran Forced Obama To Sign The JCPOA, And It Has The Cards To Force Biden To Return To It, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8649 – Al-Shabab Releases Video Of Attack On U.S. Base In Kenya, Vows To Continue Attacks On U.S. Targets, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8648 – Palestinian Ambassador To Iraq Dr. Ahmad 'Aql: I Have Dealings With The PMU; When I Was Little, I Was Told Palestine's Liberators Would Come From The East, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8647 – Former Jordanian Minister And Senator Adnan Abu-Odeh: I Advise The Palestinians To Replace Their Leadership, Which Has Turned Into A Money-Seeking Corporation, Yarmouk TV (Jordan)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8646 – Fmr. Iranian Amb. To France Kharrazi: Biden Will Return To The JCPOA, U.S.-Israel Ties Will Wane; Hardliner Shariatmadari: Biden Will Increase Sanctions, Demand Inclusion Of Missile Program In JCPOA, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8645 – Debate On Gender Transition In Islam - Dr. Abdessamad Dialmy: Khomeini Permitted This; There Is No Unequivocal Islamic Text That Forbids It; Dr. Wafic Hijazi: Would You Accept A Wife With A Beard?, Alghad TV (U.K.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 8644 – Former Syrian Minister Of Information Dr. Mahdi Dakhlallah: If A U.S.-Russia Consensus Leads To A Palestinian State, Syria Will Leave the Resistance Axis [Archival], Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria)