The MEMRI Weekly: January 25-February 1, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7871 – Russia In The World – Russia's Moscow-Caracas 'Golden Flight', February 1, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7870 – Article On Egyptian Website: There Is No Evidence The Holocaust Happened, January 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7869 – Russia In The World – Reactions To The Venezuelan Crisis: The American Blitzkrieg Has Failed – Part II, January 31, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7868 – Pittsburgh Imam Naeem Abdullah In Lectures And Sermons: Jews 'Run Everything,' 'Have All The Money,' And Are Cowards; Allah Changed Some Jews Into Apes And Pigs; White Supremacy Has Co-Opted Judaism And Christianity; 'Modern-Day Corrupt Scholars' Call Offensive Jihad Invalid; [U.S. National Who Pleaded Guilty On Al-Qaeda Charges] Tarik Shah Was My Housemate In NY And 'One Of My Wazirs [Deputies]', January 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7867 – In Syrian Opposition, Harsh Criticism Of U.S. Decision To Withdraw From Syria, January 30, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1434 – Iraq's Importance To The Survival Of Iran's Regime And Economy Following U.S. Sanctions, January 30, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7866 – Hizbullah Declares Its Support For Venezuelan President Maduro, Condemns U.S. Intervention In Venezuela's Affairs, January 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7865 – Russia In The World – Official Russian Reactions To The Venezuela Crisis – Russian FM Lavrov: The U.S. Interfered So Blatantly In Venezuela's Domestic Affairs That A Mueller-Type Commission Is Superfluous – Part I, January 29, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7864 – Sudanese Anti-Regime Rap Video: Down With The Islamist Government; We Want Justice, Peace, And Freedom, January 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7863 – Pro-Hizbullah Lebanese Daily Warns France Against Military Cooperation With Israel In Syria, January 28, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7862 – Russia's Orbit – Reactions To Putin's Visit To Serbia: Serbia Is No NATO Protectorate; Russia Should Not Accept Calls For Compromise On Kosovo, January 27, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6982 – Jordanian Political Activist Khaled Al-Jihni: New Israeli "Ramon" Airport Built On Occupied Jordanian Land, Jordan Today TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6981 – IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: Iran Is Powerful Enough To Prevent U.S. Invasion By Air, Land, Or Sea, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6980 – 30 Tons Of Yellowcake Delivered To Isfahan UCF Plant, Iranian Atomic Chief Salehi Says: We Can Produce 300 Tons Of Yellowcake Per Year For The Next Five Years, Channel 2 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6979 – Iraqi Sunni Politician Sheikh Taha Al-Dulaimi: 98% Of Americans Killed In Iraq Were Killed By Sunnis; When "Sunni Spring" Comes, We Will Drink Tea In Tehran, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6978 – Pittsburgh Imam Na'eem Abdullah: Blacks In America Are Under Occupation; Black Liberation Army Was Effective; Black Nationalism Is A Sunnah, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6977 – Iranian Official Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi: Iran Has Supporters Throughout The World, Including America And Europe; U.S. Attack On Iran Would Result In World War, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6976 – Antisemitic Addresses By Pittsburgh Imam Na'eem Abdullah: Ashkenazi Jews Aren't Real Jews; Jews Run Everything Behind The Scenes; Some Jews Were Transformed Into Monkeys And Pigs; White Supremacy Has Co-Opted Judaism, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6975 – IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: The Zionists Know Any New War Would Lead To Their Annihilation, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6974 – Iranian FM Zarif Defends The JCPOA In The Iranian Majlis: Criminal U.S. Regime Backed Out; It Was Not My Decision In The First Place, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6973 – American Imam Suhaib Webb Denounces "Whiteness" And "Disinvests" From His "White Male Privilege"; Says Donald Trump Is Worse Than ISIS (Archival), The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6972 – Kuwaiti Cleric Othman Al-Khamis: Non-Muslims Must Convert To Islam, Pay Jizya, Or Be Fought And Killed; Don't Be Ashamed Of Our Religion; Apostates Must Be Killed, Don't Feel Sorry For Them, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6971 – Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Hassan Nasrallah: We Have Complete Plans For Invading The Galilee, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon), Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6970 – Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkham, Khamenei's Representative In Fars Province: We Will Shout "Death To America" Until We Turn The White House Into A Shiite Islamic Center, Fars TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6969 – Abu Ridwan, Canadian ISIS Media Operative Captured By Kurdish Forces, Describes His Jihadi Activity, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6968 – Video Reviewing Iran's Space Capabilities: We Intend to Send a Man to Space within Five Years, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6967 – IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: America Cannot Withstand Our Weapons; U.S. Economy Cannot Support A War Against Iran, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.