The MEMRI Weekly: January 18-25, 2019

*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7861 – Kuwaiti Daily: IRGC Qods Force Commander Soleimani's Visit In Southern Syria Sparked Conflict With Israel; Soleimani Said Russia Had Given Iran Advance Notice About Iranian Targets In Syria That Israel Would Attack, January 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7860 – Al-Nujaba Militia Leader Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi: IRGC And Lebanese Hizbullah Officers Have Guided Us In Fighting The American Forces Since 2004: 'We Started Using Explosively Formed Penetrators... They Would Explode Inside The Tank, Destroying It And Killing' The Americans Inside, January 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7859 – Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed: Arab Heads Of State Did Not Attend Beirut Economic Summit – Because They Fear Iran And Hizbullah, January 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7858 – Putin's Visit To Serbia A Rousing Success; No One Expected Otherwise, January 24, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7857 – Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: Western Imams Who Praise Islamic Caliphate Are Terrorists; Western Politicians Don't Know What Is Really Being Taught In Western Mosques, January 23, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7856 – Iranian Daily 'Kayhan' Calls To Create A 'Resistance League' To Replace The Arab League, January 23, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1433 – Fatah-Hamas Schism Widens Further Following Ruling By Palestinian Authority Constitutional Court – Established By Palestinian Authority President 'Abbas – To Disband Palestinian Legislative Council, January 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7855 – Syrian Opposition Activist Issam Zeitoun: The Arabs Should Ally Themselves With Israel, Iran Is More Dangerous, January 22, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7853 – Russia In The World – Japan-Russia Peace Treaty – Russian Expert Streltsov: Fate Of Kuril Islands Negotiations Unpredictable; A Deterioration of Japan-Russia Relations Would Benefit China, January 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 7854 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – January 18, 2019, January 20, 2019



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6966 – Gazan Comedian Ali Nassman Mocks Qatari Money Transfer To Hamas: Oh Qatar, Send Us Dollars And Diesel; The People Are About To Explode!, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6965 – Iraqi MP Khalaf Abdelsamad Khalaf: Hitler Was No Worse Than Saddam, Al-Baeenah TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6964 – French-Jewish Holocaust Denier Jacob Cohen: Holocaust Wasn't Mentioned Until Convenient Time In Israel's History; MEMRI Makes People Think Iran Wants To Commit A Second Holocaust; The Holocaust Has Become A Religion, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6963 – Iran's Nuclear Chief Salehi: We Had Secretly Purchased Replacements For Nuclear Equipment That The JCPOA Had Required Us To Destroy; Yellowcake Production Facilities Are Operational; We Are Advancing In Nuclear Propulsion, Channel 4 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6962 – Sudanese Anti-Regime Rap Video: Down With The Islamist Government; We Want Justice, Peace, And Freedom, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6961 – Al-Nujaba Militia Leader Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi: IRGC And Lebanese Hizbullah Officers Have Guided Us In Fighting The American Forces Since 2004 And Helped Us Improve Our IEDs, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6960 – Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: Western Imams Who Praise Islamic Caliphate Are Terrorists; Western Politicians Don’t Know What Is Really Being Taught In Western Mosques, Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6959 – Islamic Party Of Ontario Leader Jawed Anwar: Public Schools Are Ideological Slaughterhouses For Our Children; Mankind Should Be Guided By Islam, Not Liberalism, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6958 – Syrian Opposition Activist Issam Zeitoun: The Arabs Should Ally Themselves With Israel, Iran Is More Dangerous, Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6957 – Algerian Sheikh Ali 'Ayyah Warns Against 'Imminent Danger' Of Popular Social Media App TikTok, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6956 – Egyptian TV Debate: Polygamy As A Solution To Egypt's 'Spinster Crisis', Al-Rahma TV (Egypt)

